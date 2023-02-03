ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, MS

Keeton selected as a coach for the 2022 Bernard Blackwell Classic SOUTH All-star

On Dec. 17, 2022, the high school football season was near the end, as Gulfport’s Milner Stadium hosted the 74th annual Bernard Blackwell All-Star game. With 20 seconds left in the game and a final touchdown, the South team won over the North team with a score of 14-10. Ryan Keeton, Pelahatchie High School Athletic Director, provided his expertise as one of nine football coaches of the South All-Star team that defeated the North.
GULFPORT, MS
Prep basketball: Noxubee County girls dominate West Point

WEST POINT — With district schedules done and over with, Noxubee County and West Point girls basketball didn’t really have much to play for on Friday night other than to win a local rivalry. The Tigers and Green Wave both secured the No. 1 seeds in their respective...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
Two new TV channels launched Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two new networks launched in Meridian Feb. 3. WTOK-TV Vice President/General Manager Jacque Harms said the station has worked through contracts and technical issues to broadcast networks called Heroes & Icons and StartTV. “We want to thank everyone for their patience. I know we promised new...
MERIDIAN, MS
One man is dead after a vehicle hits him in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville police are investigating a fatal Saturday night car collision involving a pedestrian on Garrad Road. 54-year-old Lawrence Cook of Starkville died on the scene. The vehicle remained on the scene and everyone in the car cooperated with law enforcement about the accident. The accident remains under...
STARKVILLE, MS
Child Molestation and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

EDDIE MOWDY, 59, of Philadelphia, Molestation – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $0. ELIZABETH PARKER, 22, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $600. CEDRIC GRANT ROGERS, 41, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License – DUI, No...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA)- The Starkville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. Officers responded to a crash on Garrard Road, between North Jackson Street and North Montgomery Street, at approximately 10:19 p.m. Saturday. The pedestrian, Lawrence Cook, 54, of Starkville died at the scene. The driver of...
STARKVILLE, MS
This Tiny Restaurant In Mississippi Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why

Since part of Mississippi State University within the city, Starkville has the reputation of being a college town. With roughly 25,000 residents, it’s the most populated city in the Golden Triangle region, and just beyond the shadows of MSU lies a tiny some of the best BBQ you’ve ever tasted. This tiny restaurant in Mississippi is often packed, and for good reason! This is one spot that’s worth waiting in line for.
STARKVILLE, MS
Trial for former LPD officer accused of assault set for Monday

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Laurel police officer is expected to be in court next week in Jasper County. According to the Jasper County Circuit Court, Christopher Wade Robertson’s trial is set to begin on Monday, Feb. 6, at the Jasper County Courthouse in Paulding. Robertson is...
JASPER COUNTY, MS
One Of The Oldest Restaurants In Mississippi Is Also The Most Delicious

There’s truly something special about a restaurant that had stood the test of time. When generations of families can return to the same spot to share the same dining experience that their parents gave them, it creates a unique tradition that forms a strong bond between the family and the restaurant. This historic restaurant is one of the oldest restaurants in Mississippi, and we can only imagine how many families have a tradition of dining here. If you find yourself in Meridian, make sure you carve out some time to enjoy a meal at this historic eatery.
MERIDIAN, MS
Traffic stop leads to two arrests for gun, drug possession charges

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop in Eupora led to gun and drug charges. A Webster County Deputy and K-9 pulled a vehicle over on Roane Avenue in Eupora, Wednesday night. That traffic stop ended with Timothy Green being arrested for Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted...
EUPORA, MS
This Old-Time General Store Is Home To The Best Bakery In Mississippi

Just outside of Meridian lies a very special general store in Mississippi: the Simons – Wright Company. Now, this special store has a lot to offer. Not only can you pick up some modern-day goods, but you can also take a peep into the past and see many historic relics from yesteryear. If we had to sum it up, this place is part general store, part museum, part restaurant, and part bakery. That last one may surprise you, but if you’ve got a sweet tooth, then you’re in for a treat!
TOOMSUBA, MS
Human Remains Found in Leake County

Human skeletal remains were discovered by loggers working on Block Church Rd. in Leake County on Monday, January 30th. Leake County Deputies were dispatched to the scene and were led by the loggers to the edge of a wood-line approximately 250 feet east of Block Church Rd. An investigator with...
Disturbances, a Fight and a Theft in Leake

2:11 a.m. – Carthage Police were called about a prowler at a residence at Pine Hill Drive. 5:26 a.m. – Leake deputies were sent to a domestic disturbance on Dr. Brantley Road. 9:22 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to a business on Franklin Street for an issue...
