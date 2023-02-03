Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Quitman retires former professional basketball player, Kelly McCarty’s, jersey
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Quitman Panthers had the honors of retiring former Panthers basketball player and former professional basketball player, Kelly McCarty’s jersey Friday night. McCarty played for Quitman from 1990-1994. After he finished his successful career at Quitman he went on to play at Southern Miss where...
pelahatchienews.com
Keeton selected as a coach for the 2022 Bernard Blackwell Classic SOUTH All-star
On Dec. 17, 2022, the high school football season was near the end, as Gulfport’s Milner Stadium hosted the 74th annual Bernard Blackwell All-Star game. With 20 seconds left in the game and a final touchdown, the South team won over the North team with a score of 14-10. Ryan Keeton, Pelahatchie High School Athletic Director, provided his expertise as one of nine football coaches of the South All-Star team that defeated the North.
Commercial Dispatch
Prep basketball: Noxubee County girls dominate West Point
WEST POINT — With district schedules done and over with, Noxubee County and West Point girls basketball didn’t really have much to play for on Friday night other than to win a local rivalry. The Tigers and Green Wave both secured the No. 1 seeds in their respective...
WLBT
Mississippi’s first black senator since reconstruction honored for Black History Month
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man of courage, strength, and determination. Arthur James Tate had all the odds stacked against him during a time in Mississippi when a lot of opportunities were not afforded to people of color. Yet, Tate made history in 1979 when he was elected the first...
WTOK-TV
Two new TV channels launched Friday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two new networks launched in Meridian Feb. 3. WTOK-TV Vice President/General Manager Jacque Harms said the station has worked through contracts and technical issues to broadcast networks called Heroes & Icons and StartTV. “We want to thank everyone for their patience. I know we promised new...
FOR SALE: Check Out The Most Expensive Home in Sumter County AL
Sumter County Alabama’s most expensive home is listed at a pretty good price considering it is on close to 13 acres of land. Nestled in the Livingston, Alabama city limits, this property is stunning. There is the main house with 3 bedrooms with 2.5 baths while the guest house...
Mississippi man sentenced for hitting father-in-law with baseball bat
A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for hitting his father-in-law with a baseball bat. John Garran Saxton was sentenced by Judge Bradley Mills after he was convicted in October 2022 on one count of aggravated assault. The last two years of the 20-year sentence were...
wcbi.com
One man is dead after a vehicle hits him in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville police are investigating a fatal Saturday night car collision involving a pedestrian on Garrad Road. 54-year-old Lawrence Cook of Starkville died on the scene. The vehicle remained on the scene and everyone in the car cooperated with law enforcement about the accident. The accident remains under...
kicks96news.com
Child Molestation and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
EDDIE MOWDY, 59, of Philadelphia, Molestation – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $0. ELIZABETH PARKER, 22, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $600. CEDRIC GRANT ROGERS, 41, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License – DUI, No...
wtva.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA)- The Starkville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. Officers responded to a crash on Garrard Road, between North Jackson Street and North Montgomery Street, at approximately 10:19 p.m. Saturday. The pedestrian, Lawrence Cook, 54, of Starkville died at the scene. The driver of...
WLBT
Coroner identifies driver of Pearl crash near Pearson Road exit on I-20
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The driver of an SUV was found dead Friday evening after striking another vehicle at a high rate of speed on I-20 Eastbound in Pearl. The crash occurred near the Pearson Road exit. Coroner David Ruth identified the driver as Ryan Munoz from Smith County. Pearl...
wcbi.com
Starkville man found guilty for 2021 shooting will serve 30 years in jail
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Starkville was found guilty for a shooting that happened in 2021. Gregory Davis was found guilty of one count of aggravated assault with a weapon and one count of possession of a weapon by a felon. Davis was arrested in April of...
kicks96news.com
A Gunshot in the Leg, A Person in a Ditch and More Shots Fired in Leake
12:16 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to Red Dog Road for an unknown trouble call. 1:27 a.m. – Carthage Police checked a suspicious person at South Van Buren Street. 1:48 a.m. – Carthage Police checked on a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hwy 16. 4:23...
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In Mississippi Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
Since part of Mississippi State University within the city, Starkville has the reputation of being a college town. With roughly 25,000 residents, it’s the most populated city in the Golden Triangle region, and just beyond the shadows of MSU lies a tiny some of the best BBQ you’ve ever tasted. This tiny restaurant in Mississippi is often packed, and for good reason! This is one spot that’s worth waiting in line for.
WDAM-TV
Trial for former LPD officer accused of assault set for Monday
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Laurel police officer is expected to be in court next week in Jasper County. According to the Jasper County Circuit Court, Christopher Wade Robertson’s trial is set to begin on Monday, Feb. 6, at the Jasper County Courthouse in Paulding. Robertson is...
OnlyInYourState
One Of The Oldest Restaurants In Mississippi Is Also The Most Delicious
There’s truly something special about a restaurant that had stood the test of time. When generations of families can return to the same spot to share the same dining experience that their parents gave them, it creates a unique tradition that forms a strong bond between the family and the restaurant. This historic restaurant is one of the oldest restaurants in Mississippi, and we can only imagine how many families have a tradition of dining here. If you find yourself in Meridian, make sure you carve out some time to enjoy a meal at this historic eatery.
wcbi.com
Traffic stop leads to two arrests for gun, drug possession charges
EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop in Eupora led to gun and drug charges. A Webster County Deputy and K-9 pulled a vehicle over on Roane Avenue in Eupora, Wednesday night. That traffic stop ended with Timothy Green being arrested for Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted...
OnlyInYourState
This Old-Time General Store Is Home To The Best Bakery In Mississippi
Just outside of Meridian lies a very special general store in Mississippi: the Simons – Wright Company. Now, this special store has a lot to offer. Not only can you pick up some modern-day goods, but you can also take a peep into the past and see many historic relics from yesteryear. If we had to sum it up, this place is part general store, part museum, part restaurant, and part bakery. That last one may surprise you, but if you’ve got a sweet tooth, then you’re in for a treat!
kicks96news.com
Human Remains Found in Leake County
Human skeletal remains were discovered by loggers working on Block Church Rd. in Leake County on Monday, January 30th. Leake County Deputies were dispatched to the scene and were led by the loggers to the edge of a wood-line approximately 250 feet east of Block Church Rd. An investigator with...
kicks96news.com
Disturbances, a Fight and a Theft in Leake
2:11 a.m. – Carthage Police were called about a prowler at a residence at Pine Hill Drive. 5:26 a.m. – Leake deputies were sent to a domestic disturbance on Dr. Brantley Road. 9:22 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to a business on Franklin Street for an issue...
