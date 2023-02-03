Read full article on original website
This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts
All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
Stunning Beachfront Estate is the Most Expensive Home For Sale in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is a small state that packs a big punch. There truly is something for everyone and nowhere is the diversity the state offers more prevalent than in its landscape. From the lush mountains of The Berkshires to the stunning skyline in downtown Boston, to the breathtaking beaches of Cape...
4 Massachusetts towns ranked among 15 safest communities in America
Four Massachusetts towns have been ranked among the top 15 safest communities in America, according to a new report.
Can You Guess the Longest River in Massachusetts?
New England has a heck of a lot of water. We've already chatted about the deepest and longest lakes and rivers in New Hampshire, aka Lake Winnipesaukee and the Connecticut River, respectively. One of the country's most dangerous rivers is even found in the Granite State. We also concluded the longest river in Maine to be the Saint John River, with a total length of 418 miles, and the deepest Maine lake to be Sebago Lake, at 300+ feet.
WWLP 22News
Massachusetts offers coyote hazing tips
BOSTON (SHNS) – Coyotes are present in every Massachusetts city and town, according to state wildlife officials, who are out Tuesday with new tips to prevent rare “negative coyote encounters” during their ongoing mating season. “Whenever you see a coyote in your yard, you should aggressively haze...
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
3 Massachusetts residents win $1M scratch ticket prizes
Three Massachusetts residents have reason to celebrate after they all recently won $1 million on scratch tickets sold at local stores.
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby field
A Massachusetts witness at Granby reported watching a low-flying, disc-shaped object that hovered over a nearby field at 8:18 p.m. on February 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Transport Kids in the Bed of a Pickup Truck?
Many people at some point in their lives have probably ridden in the bed of a pickup truck. Back when I was a kid living in northern Berkshire County, I remember there were times that one of my family members would transport some of my friends and me in the back of his pickup truck. For me, it was always fun to ride in a vehicle in this way as I didn't get to do it often (my parents didn't own pickup trucks) Plus, there was the feeling of freedom when riding in the bed of a pickup truck.
Boston Globe
On its 235th anniversary, here are 10 questions to test your official Massachusetts knowledge
What's the state dinosaur? Folk hero? Game bird? See how many Bay State "officials" you know. What a long, strange 235 years it’s been! Feb. 6 marks the anniversary of the day in 1788 when Massachusetts ratified the new U.S. Constitution and became the sixth of the original 13 states to join the Union. (Albeit as a commonwealth, because we like to be different.)
4 Mass. towns ranked in the top 15 safest communities in the U.S.
Most of the safest cities were found to be in the northeast. If you’re in the market for a home in Massachusetts, this list is for you. A new report found that four Massachusetts towns were among the top 15 safest communities in the U.S. According to MoneyGeek, a...
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
Naming a Massachusetts Baby Any of These 11 Names is Illegal
Massachusetts has received some accolades over the past several months when it comes to living well. For example, did you know that Massachusetts ranks high when it comes to being the happiest U.S. state? Yep. it certainly does and you can read more about that by going here. Massachusetts is...
9 Massachusetts High Schools That Changed Their Native American Mascot, One That Refused
Sports team mascots from the professional level down to elementary schools have been under scrutiny in recent years especially those that depict caricatures of Native Americans. Cleveland's Major League Baseball Team, Washington D.C.'s Football Team, and our own Taconic High School right here in Pittsfield, Massachusetts have all made the...
Massachusetts breaks record number of deer harvested during 2022 hunting season
The 2022 dear season in Massachusetts set a new annual record of harvested deer.
25 Best Smells in the World According to Mainers
Smells are everywhere. I honestly think that all New Englanders at one point or another have visited the Museum of Science in Boston, MA, where either their parents or teachers forced them to smell animals. Yes, you read that correctly. There is actually a section in the Museum of Science where you are able to smell animal's scents (bears, moose, birds, and more).
4 Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts win prizes in Monday night’s drawing
There was no Powerball jackpot winner in Massachusetts, but four tickets sold at local stores won prizes in Monday night’s drawing.
Pet store with several Mass. locations files for bankruptcy, will cease operations at end of month
A pet store chain with several Massachusetts locations announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will cease operations at the end of the month.
Top Three Reasons Why People are Moving Out of Massachusetts
We have discussed in previous articles how folks near and far love visiting Massachusetts and in many cases, they make their homes here. We know from past articles, Massachusetts was recently named the top state to raise a family. In addition, Massachusetts ranks very well as a family vacation destination. Whether people are looking for outdoor fun, museums, theater, live music, wide open spaces, and more, Massachusetts is able to satisfy many folks from all walks of life.
What’s the shortest distance between two Dunkin’s in Mass.?
We went to the source to find out. There’s a good joke in here somewhere that starts with something like, why did the Masshole cross the road?. To get to the Dunkin’ on the other side. (Sorry.) Kidding aside, in some places around here, it feels as if...
