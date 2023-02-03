ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Cat Urbigkit: Winter Conditions Cause Rangeland Emergency In Southwest Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Most Wyomingites know that this has been an exceptional winter in parts of the state, with heavy snows followed by high winds and frigid temperatures. What most people don’t know, however, is that the conditions have caused an emergency on significant...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Shoshone Tribe Changes Mind, Will Not Make Hunting Pact With Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The government of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe has changed its mind about establishing an off-reservation hunting agreement with the state of Wyoming. The U.S. Supreme Court in its 2019 decision Herrera vs. Wyoming ruled that Crow Tribal members and Shoshone Tribal...
WYOMING STATE
allamericanatlas.com

19 Charming Small Towns in Wyoming You Need to Visit (2023)

Did you know that Wyoming’s capital and largest city, Cheyenne, has a population of just over 65,000?. Besides Cheyenne, there are only 10 other cities in Wyoming with a population over 10,000!. No wonder it’s so easy to find small towns in Wyoming – the state is pretty much...
WYOMING STATE
newslj.com

Wyoming saw population influx from Colorado during pandemic, data shows

CHEYENNE —Data from the early pandemic years shows that more people migrated into Wyoming than left the state, and most came to the Equality State from Colorado. An influx of people from the Front Range means potential new businesses and additional workforce, but also puts a strain on the Capital City’s already stretched-thin housing market, experts say.
WYOMING STATE
newslj.com

Session hits halfway point

CASPER — The Legislature wrapped up its fourth week in session on Friday, finishing up final budget amendments despite a power outage at the Wyoming Capitol. The end of the week marked the halfway point of the session. Friday was also the last day for bills to make it out of committee, meaning that many bills died because there simply wasn’t enough time to get to them.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Prosecutor: Riverton Walmart Has One Of The Highest Theft Rates in Nation; Criminals Say They Don’t Care If Caught

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s legislative Senate Judiciary Committee was unanimous Friday in advancing two proposed laws tightening the state’s criminal justice system – one punishing repeat thieves, and another punishing people who keep fentanyl near children. If it becomes law, House...
RIVERTON, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Down, But Not Out: Legislator Tries Again To Opt Wyoming Out Of CDC Health Mandates

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After having her first attempt at prohibiting pandemic-related public health restrictions defeated at the state Capitol in Cheyenne, state Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, is trying a slightly different approach. Ward has sponsored another piece of legislation titled “Health Mandates-CDC and WHO...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Mouth-To-Snout: Bill To Allow Ambulance Transport, Medical Treatment For Police Dogs Fails

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Most people are familiar with the lifesaving maneuver mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. But mouth-to-snout?. A comment made about resuscitating a police dog by human mouth drew laughter from the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee on Friday and brought state Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, to tears.
CBS Austin

Wyoming welcomes visitors to their unique WYO Winter Rodeo!

Something Texas and the state of Wyoming have in common is the fun and excitement of the rodeo. It's the official sport of Wyoming. and while most traditional rodeo events take place during the summer months, there's a special twist on the sport in the wintertime. It involves an event that combines two of Wyoming's favorite activities: horseback riding and skiing! Shawn Parker, Executive Director of Visit Sheridan, is here to tell us more.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

‘Groomed And Preyed Upon:’ Detransitioner Who Had Double Masectomy At 16 Shares Regret

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Chloe’s Law, a proposed Wyoming law that would prohibit doctors and nurse practitioners from prescribing transgender-related treatments to minors unanimously passed its first legislative committee hearing Friday. The pass came after Luka Hein, a 21-year-old detransitioner who regrets taking hormones...
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Wyoming State Trooper injured in a crash on Friday

DOUGLAS, WYOMING — On February 3, 2023, at approximately 6:40 p.m., a Douglas Trooper was parked on Highway 59 at milepost 46.5 with emergency lights activated, assisting multiple motorists who had left the roadway due to weather and road conditions. A 53 ft. box trailer semi-truck was traveling northbound...
DOUGLAS, WY
capcity.news

Wyoming Emergency Insect Management Grant application now available

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Emergency Insect Management Grant application is now available. Applications for the grant must be submitted by March 3. The Wyoming Emergency Insect Management Grant package can be found on the Wyoming Department of Agriculture website at agriculture.wy.gov. The Emergency Insect Management Program was enacted...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy