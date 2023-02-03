Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Cat Urbigkit: Winter Conditions Cause Rangeland Emergency In Southwest Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Most Wyomingites know that this has been an exceptional winter in parts of the state, with heavy snows followed by high winds and frigid temperatures. What most people don’t know, however, is that the conditions have caused an emergency on significant...
cowboystatedaily.com
Shoshone Tribe Changes Mind, Will Not Make Hunting Pact With Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The government of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe has changed its mind about establishing an off-reservation hunting agreement with the state of Wyoming. The U.S. Supreme Court in its 2019 decision Herrera vs. Wyoming ruled that Crow Tribal members and Shoshone Tribal...
Sheridan Media
Column: Mick and Susie McMurry Were Wyoming Superheroes – Now They’re Both Gone
In Wyoming’s modern history, nobody had ever seen a power couple like Mick and Susie McMurry. Nationally, in recent history, you saw famous couples like Bill and Hillary and then Barack and Michelle. Here in Wyoming, we had Mick and Susie McMurry. For almost three decades, they were everywhere....
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Wyoming You Need to Visit (2023)
Did you know that Wyoming’s capital and largest city, Cheyenne, has a population of just over 65,000?. Besides Cheyenne, there are only 10 other cities in Wyoming with a population over 10,000!. No wonder it’s so easy to find small towns in Wyoming – the state is pretty much...
newslj.com
Wyoming saw population influx from Colorado during pandemic, data shows
CHEYENNE —Data from the early pandemic years shows that more people migrated into Wyoming than left the state, and most came to the Equality State from Colorado. An influx of people from the Front Range means potential new businesses and additional workforce, but also puts a strain on the Capital City’s already stretched-thin housing market, experts say.
cowboystatedaily.com
As Fight For Overtaxed Colorado River Comes To Boil, Wyoming Looks To Protect Its Interests
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming can’t separate itself from concerns about – and possible looming fights over – the Colorado River, an attorney told state lawmakers Thursday. As a headwaters state, Wyoming has a direct line of interest into a growing crisis...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Vote To Spend $550 Million Over Original Budget; Earmarks $1 Billion Into Savings Too
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming will spend another $550 million over what was originally budgeted spurred by a sprawling spending packed that includes more money for education and the state Department of Health. State lawmakers also earmarked another $950 million be put into savings. “In...
newslj.com
Session hits halfway point
CASPER — The Legislature wrapped up its fourth week in session on Friday, finishing up final budget amendments despite a power outage at the Wyoming Capitol. The end of the week marked the halfway point of the session. Friday was also the last day for bills to make it out of committee, meaning that many bills died because there simply wasn’t enough time to get to them.
cowboystatedaily.com
Prosecutor: Riverton Walmart Has One Of The Highest Theft Rates in Nation; Criminals Say They Don’t Care If Caught
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s legislative Senate Judiciary Committee was unanimous Friday in advancing two proposed laws tightening the state’s criminal justice system – one punishing repeat thieves, and another punishing people who keep fentanyl near children. If it becomes law, House...
county10.com
Legislative proposal lets Northern Arapaho Tribe build, operate casinos in Laramie, Uinta counties to help fund K-12 education in Wyoming
Wyoming’s House Revenue Committee has advanced legislation that would let the state pursue a Class III gaming proposal from the Northern Arapaho Tribe to help fund K-12 education in the state. House Bill 287 authorizes the State Board of Land Commissioners to establish up to two gaming districts in...
cowboystatedaily.com
Down, But Not Out: Legislator Tries Again To Opt Wyoming Out Of CDC Health Mandates
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After having her first attempt at prohibiting pandemic-related public health restrictions defeated at the state Capitol in Cheyenne, state Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, is trying a slightly different approach. Ward has sponsored another piece of legislation titled “Health Mandates-CDC and WHO...
cowboystatedaily.com
Mouth-To-Snout: Bill To Allow Ambulance Transport, Medical Treatment For Police Dogs Fails
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Most people are familiar with the lifesaving maneuver mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. But mouth-to-snout?. A comment made about resuscitating a police dog by human mouth drew laughter from the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee on Friday and brought state Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, to tears.
CBS Austin
Wyoming welcomes visitors to their unique WYO Winter Rodeo!
Something Texas and the state of Wyoming have in common is the fun and excitement of the rodeo. It's the official sport of Wyoming. and while most traditional rodeo events take place during the summer months, there's a special twist on the sport in the wintertime. It involves an event that combines two of Wyoming's favorite activities: horseback riding and skiing! Shawn Parker, Executive Director of Visit Sheridan, is here to tell us more.
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Groomed And Preyed Upon:’ Detransitioner Who Had Double Masectomy At 16 Shares Regret
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Chloe’s Law, a proposed Wyoming law that would prohibit doctors and nurse practitioners from prescribing transgender-related treatments to minors unanimously passed its first legislative committee hearing Friday. The pass came after Luka Hein, a 21-year-old detransitioner who regrets taking hormones...
cowboystatedaily.com
Gun Owners vs Banks: “I Don’t Want Government To Know If I Bought A Twinkie, Let Alone A Gun”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that would allow people to sue anyone or entity that releases information about their credit card gun purchases is necessary to uphold the Second Amendment rights of Wyoming residents, supporters say. But the measure as written could actually harm...
wyo4news.com
Wyoming State Trooper injured in a crash on Friday
DOUGLAS, WYOMING — On February 3, 2023, at approximately 6:40 p.m., a Douglas Trooper was parked on Highway 59 at milepost 46.5 with emergency lights activated, assisting multiple motorists who had left the roadway due to weather and road conditions. A 53 ft. box trailer semi-truck was traveling northbound...
capcity.news
Wyoming Emergency Insect Management Grant application now available
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Emergency Insect Management Grant application is now available. Applications for the grant must be submitted by March 3. The Wyoming Emergency Insect Management Grant package can be found on the Wyoming Department of Agriculture website at agriculture.wy.gov. The Emergency Insect Management Program was enacted...
Love Estate Auctions? Here’s How to Find Them in Montana
Auctions and estate sales have always been very popular in Montana, and there are still dozens of auctions held every month. Here are the basics on where to find the auctions and how they work... Even though estate sales of any kind are generally held after a member of a...
oilcity.news
Strong winds close WYO 258 from Mills to Evansville to light, high-profile vehicles
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed WYO 258 in both directions from Mills to Evansville to light, high-profile vehicles due to strong gusting winds. According to the National Weather Department, the area is seeing winds from the southwest blowing in at 22–26 mph, with gusts...
Wyoming Home For Sale Once Served as Colonel’s Quarters in 1800s
When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across the country at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are simply timeless.
