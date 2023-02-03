ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer, AL

thecutoffnews.com

Montevallo Falcons Perform Well at South Alabama Invite, Leventry Runs NCAA Provisional Time

MONTEVALLO, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Birmingham-Southern Panthers Women's Basketball Team Falls Out Of Top Four With Loss

BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

BSC Bounces Back and Sweeps Snead State

BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Miles Lady Bears Split Two Tough Road Contests

FAIRFIELD, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Hot Shooting Downs BSC Panthers Men's Basketball Team

BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Montevallo Men's Lacrosse Drops Season Opener to Florida Southern

MONTEVALLO, AL
Praise 93.3

Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College

TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yellowhammer News

UAB Department of Physics receives national award

The University of Alabama at Birmingham College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Physics is slated to receive the Improving Undergraduate Physics Education Award from the American Physical Society this spring. The Department of Physics will receive the award and be acknowledged at the APS April Meeting, “Quarks to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

More Extra-Inning Magic For Miles Golden Bears Baseball

FAIRFIELD, AL
Praise 93.3

Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate

TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Student brings gun to Central Park Elementary School in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools released a statement after a student was found with a gun on an elementary school campus Monday. Birmingham City Schools Communication Officer Sherrel Wheeler Stewart sent this statement to CBS 42 following the incident: “An alert staff member at Central Park Elementary School discovered a gun at school […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
passporttoeden.com

12 Best Restaurants In Birmingham Alabama

Birmingham has always been a food city. It’s a city of food that’s deeply satisfying. It’s a city of food that’s heartwarming. It’s a city of unlimited flavors. You’ll find a gamut of countries represented by Birmingham’s best restaurants: Ethiopia, Thailand, Cuba, Italy. When Birmingham locals travel, they bring what they’ve tried, tasted, and fallen in love with back home.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

