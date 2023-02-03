LARAMIE, Wyo. (Feb. 5, 2023) – The Wyoming Cowboy wrestling squad wrapped up their home slate on Sunday as they welcomed No. 19 Northern Colorado to the UniWyo Sports Complex for senior day. In a dual that came down to the final match, the Cowboys battled all afternoon but came up short against the Bears, 16-19. “We definitely set the tone early today and Garrett’s match was exciting, he really got the crowd into it and got our team pumped up.” Head Wrestling Coach Mark Branch said, “It was a really hard fought dual and it stinks to come down to the last match and lose but those things happen in wrestling. I feel bad for our seniors because we put ourselves in a position to win that dual, but our kids are getting their heads above water finally and are fighting harder and we can build off of that.”

