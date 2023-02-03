Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
Related
abc12.com
Flint schools superintendent shares plan for student success
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A recent report by the state shows most schools in Flint are low performing and need a plan for improvement. The report is from the Michigan School Index System and it shows 10 of the 11 schools in the district need a plan to improve student outcomes.
abc12.com
3 girls detained after 'skirmishes' at Heritage vs. Arthur Hill game
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police detained three female students of Arthur Hill High School in Saginaw after multiple "skirmishes" broke out after Friday's night basketball game at Heritage High School. The Saginaw Township Police Department described the altercations as "skirmishes" inside the school, which broke out as the cross-town...
abc12.com
Flint recycling company opens new plant
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - EGLE's recycling mascot "Nyla P. Lastic" helped Mayor Sheldon Neeley unveil Flint's new film-plastic recycling plant on Monday. It's the latest addition to API Plastic's processing center on Bagwell Street. "To see it at the end, where it's producing, is real awesome. I know how much...
abc12.com
Michigan's largest plastic film recycler opening in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint soon will be home to Michigan's largest recycling facility capable of processing plastic film. ACI Plastics unveiled a $10 million recycling center on Bagwell Street on Monday. The facility will bring 25 to 30 new jobs that pay about $15 to $20 per hour beginning in May.
abc12.com
Midland residents can take survey on City's public engagement platform
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Midland residents are invited to participate in a "choose-your-own-adventure" style survey on the City's public engagement platform, E-CityHall. The survey aims to rank the focus areas that residents believe should be prioritized in the City's new Master Plan. Topics include housing, utilities, waste management, energy, natural...
abc12.com
Former Genji Japanese Steakhouse in Midland leveled in fire
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators continue looking into what caused a fire that completely destroyed the former Genji Japanese Steakhouse in Midland over the weekend. The Midland Fire Department responded after the fire alarms in the building sounded just after midnight Saturday morning. While investigating, they discovered flames in the walls and attic of the building.
abc12.com
Man charged with shining laser at Michigan State Police helicopter
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A mid-Michigan man was charged with shining a laser at a Michigan State Police helicopter. Eric Oerlet faces one count of aiming a beam of directed energy emitted from a directed energy device at an aircraft. Oerlet was arraigned yesterday. The charge is a five-year...
abc12.com
MSP finds multiple weapons in vehicle during traffic stop
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers confiscated several weapons during a traffic stop in Flint. Troopers stopped a car around 6 p.m. Friday evening in the area of Mason and Taylor streets for an expired registration. After approaching the vehicle, troopers observed multiple firearms in plain view. Police...
abc12.com
Deadly crash investigation in Springfield Twp.
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating a deadly accident in Springfield Township. Police say 72-year-old James Ziegenfelder, from Springfield Township, was driving north on Dixie Highway near Deer Lake Road Saturday afternoon when he turned in front of another vehicle, being driven by a 54-year-old woman from Holly.
abc12.com
Fire at Genji's Japanese Steakhouse in Midland remains under investigation
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The investigation continues into what caused a Midland Restaurant to go up in flames. Firefighters were called out to Genji's Japanese Steakhouse just after midnight Saturday for a fire alarm. At first, they didn't see any smoke or flames but that soon changed as the fire...
abc12.com
Independence Township man dies after ice sailboating crash
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Independence Township man died Sunday after an ice sailboat crash at the Pontiac Lake Recreation Area in White Lake Township. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says 81-year-old Dan Erwin Campbell was piloting a 27-foot ice sailboat on Pontiac Lake around noon when the crash occurred not far off the shoreline.
abc12.com
'AMusBE' A Museum of the Black Experience is set to open in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A new year welcomes new ideas. A museum that highlights African-American history is in the works in Saginaw. AMusBE - A Museum of the Black Experience will be home to thousands of pieces of artwork paying homage to African-American history. We are only a few days...
abc12.com
Clarkston-area man dies after weekend crash on Dixie Highway
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 72-year-old man from the Clarkston area died Saturday after police say he made a left turn into the path of another vehicle. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says James Ziegenfelder from Springfield Township was turning out of a business driveway onto Dixie Highway near Deer Lake Road in a 2022 GMC Acadia around 1:10 p.m.
abc12.com
Fenton hosts 2023 Polar Plunge
FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Fenton held its 2023 Michigan Special Olympics Polar Plunge today. The statewide a goal is to raise over $1.2 million from the event. Special Olympics Michigan provides year-round sports training and athletic competition to nearly 23,000 children and adults. The Polar Plunge is the largest fundraiser...
abc12.com
HS Boys Hoops - Holly at Linden
LINDEN, MICH. (WJRT) - Linden held a special N.A.M.E (Not About Me) game night before the boys varsity game. The Eagles boys and girls varsity basketball teams sponsored 22 patients from Hurley hospital who are currently battling cancer. They also sold t-shirt to raise money for the families. During the...
Comments / 0