Keystone Heights man faces second-degree murder charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Controversial Appointment: DeSantis Names Major Donor to UF BoardAsh JurbergFlorida State
Stand Up and Holler for the Gator Nation and Get a Free Shirt.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Two Missouri Children Found Safe in Florida after Nearly a Year of AbductioncreteHigh Springs, FL
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent CrimePSki17Florida State
Everything Todd Golden said ahead of road game at Alabama
Here is everything first-year Florida coach Todd Golden said on Tuesday afternoon, a day before his team takes on No. 3 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Gators are 13-10 overall, including a 6-4 mark in SEC play, and are viewed as a bubble team for this year's NCAA Tournament as they have no losses to teams ranked outside the top-50 nationally on KenPom and have suffered just two defeats in Quad II-IIII games.
Everything Florida point guard Kyle Lofton said ahead of battle with Alabama
Florida is looking to avenge Saturday's five-point loss at Kentucky, though the slate doesn't get any easier for the Gators. UF travels to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for a battle with the Crimson Tide, the SEC's lone undefeated team in conference play. Ahead of the contest, the Gators addressed the media – here's everything graduate transfer point guard Kyle Lofton said ahead of UF's battle with 'Bama.
Alabama’s Tough Stretch Begins With Florida
It doesn’t take much thought to realize that Alabama’s basketball schedule was going to be difficult in the second half of the season and following Tuesday’s practice Crimson Tide Coach Nate Oats laid it out. “We’ve got a big stretch coming up, starting with Florida and then two tough road games (at Auburn Saturday and Tennessee next Wednesday).”
Kentucky's "improvement" may have been a product of its schedule
Kentucky dropped to an embarrassing 1-7 against Quad 1 foes Tuesday night with a 88-73 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks that saw fans head for the exits with over four minutes left to play. "Give Arkansas credit," UK head coach John Calipari said postgame. "They were physical. They drove the...
atozsports.com
The Florida Gators are totally collapsing and it’s great for the Tennessee Vols
If you’re a Tennessee Vols fan, the next best thing to watch UT win is probably watching Alabama, Florida, and/or Georgia lose. Alabama and Georgia haven’t done a lot of losing in recent years, but Florida sure has. The Gators have lost 14 games over the last two...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win at Kentucky
The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up a signature win on the road with their 88-73 victory against the Kentucky Wildcats inside Rupp Arena in Lexington (Ky.). The Hogs improved to 17-7 on the year and 6-5 in SEC play with their fifth straight conference win. The Razorbacks led 41-40 following a...
Kentucky's NCAA Tournament resume takes another hit with home loss to Arkansas
LEXINGTON - Kentucky missed yet another opportunity to improve its NCAA Tournament resume Tuesday as it suffered a 88-73 home loss to Arkansas in a Quad 1 battle. UK fell to 1-7 against Quad 1 opponents with the loss, 16-8 overall and 7-4 in conference play with the loss. The loss also snapped the team's six-game SEC winning streak. Arkansas improved to 17-7 and 6-5 in conference play.
Arkansas rolls past Kentucky in Rupp Arena, 88-73
The Muss Bus picked up more steam in Lexington (Ky.) Tuesday night as the Arkansas Razorbacks went into Rupp Arena and knocked off the Kentucky Wildcats, 88-73. The Hogs have now won five straight SEC games and improve to 17-7 overall and 6-5 in league play. Junior guard Ricky Council...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Kentucky's Controversial Firing
The Kentucky athletic department fired a longtime men's basketball usher over the weekend. Doug, who is better known as The Blue Coat, was fired after 19 years for giving the Florida bench "the bird" after Kentucky won. He was even caught on camera as you can see here: Doug "The Blue Coat" ...
Beloved Kentucky Basketball Usher Fired for Action Toward Florida Fans
Well, Rupp Arena has lost one Blue Coat. The ushers are a staple at Kentucky basketball games, but one man just lost his gig. After the ESPN cameras caught Doug giving a rowdy group of Florida Gators fans the bird, the University of Kentucky stepped in. For those that aren’t...
aseaofblue.com
Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology shows the importance of Kentucky vs. Arkansas
The Kentucky Wildcats are currently on a six-game SEC winning streak and now sit in 4th place in the SEC standings. With eight games remaining in the regular season, Kentucky is still fighting for an NCAA Tournament spot after a rough start to the season, as evidenced by the majority of bracketology projections.
Golden, Castleton discuss defeat at Kentucky
Here is what Florida head coach Todd Golden and senior center Colin Castleton had to say following Florida's 72-67 defeat against Kentucky in Lexington on Saturday night. Florida dropped to 13-10 overall and 6-4 in SEC play but remains on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament with eight regular-season games remaining on its schedule.
wuft.org
The missing photo: How a former UF student body president built a nearly forgotten legacy
On the third floor of the Reitz Union at the University of Florida, there is a display of photos of every past student body president since 1909, except one. Out of 116 past student body presidents, only one was missing a photo above his name. Almost no one knows why.
WISH-TV
Pacers fans react after team announces University of Kentucky Hat Night
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana Pacers plan for a blue-and-white themed UK hat promotion has some fans seeing red. “Blue and white, this is your night!” the Pacers tweeted just before 9:45 a.m. Monday. “Join us at [Gainbridge Fieldhouse] on Friday for our first-ever University of Kentucky Hat Night.”
WKYT 27
Lexington Legends announce new coaching staff
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Legends announced new additions to their coaching staff on Monday. Joining Legends Manager and former MLB Catcher Barry Lyons are Pitching Coach Cameron Roth, Hitting Coach Enohel Polanco, and Defense Coach Bryan Swalley. Roth pitched professionally for parts of three seasons before retiring from...
wymt.com
Members of UK’s 1978 NCAA Championship team release limited-edition bourbon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was nearly 45 years ago that Kyle Macy, Jack ‘Goose’ Givens and Rick Robey reached the pinnacle of college basketball. Now, the three teammates from are letting the legend of their 1978 national championship help them to bridge the gap from one Kentucky staple to another - from basketball to bourbon.
WKYT 27
Popular Lexington restaurant back open
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is finally back open. Ramsey’s Diner in Andover reopened on Monday. The restaurant closed on Christmas Eve after the severe cold in December caused its water pipes to burst. After more than six weeks of working to rebuild, the Lexington Fayette...
WTVQ
Sara Cardona joins ABC 36 mornings to bring the latest in sports
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Starting Tuesday, ABC 36 will bring you live morning sports during Good Morning Kentucky!. Tuesday’s launch will make ABC 36 the only Lexington newscast with live sports every morning with Sara Cardona, who will make appearances at 5:30 and 6:30 a.m. Cardona will also...
Look: Urban Meyer Reveals Best Player He's Ever Coached
In 35-plus years of coaching, Urban Meyer had coached hundreds of players at all levels of football. But only one can stand as the best he's ever coached. Appearing on the All Things Covered podcast, Meyer asserted that his former Florida wide receiver Percy Harvin was the greatest player he ever ...
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millions
Last week I wrote about Tamara Hughes Gustavson, the wealthiest person in Kentucky, and her fantastic work for the community through her donations. It received many positive comments, so I thought we could look at another generous person from Kentucky.
Comments / 0