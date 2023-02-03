ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

247Sports

Everything Todd Golden said ahead of road game at Alabama

Here is everything first-year Florida coach Todd Golden said on Tuesday afternoon, a day before his team takes on No. 3 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Gators are 13-10 overall, including a 6-4 mark in SEC play, and are viewed as a bubble team for this year's NCAA Tournament as they have no losses to teams ranked outside the top-50 nationally on KenPom and have suffered just two defeats in Quad II-IIII games.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Everything Florida point guard Kyle Lofton said ahead of battle with Alabama

Florida is looking to avenge Saturday's five-point loss at Kentucky, though the slate doesn't get any easier for the Gators. UF travels to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for a battle with the Crimson Tide, the SEC's lone undefeated team in conference play. Ahead of the contest, the Gators addressed the media – here's everything graduate transfer point guard Kyle Lofton said ahead of UF's battle with 'Bama.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Alabama’s Tough Stretch Begins With Florida

It doesn’t take much thought to realize that Alabama’s basketball schedule was going to be difficult in the second half of the season and following Tuesday’s practice Crimson Tide Coach Nate Oats laid it out. “We’ve got a big stretch coming up, starting with Florida and then two tough road games (at Auburn Saturday and Tennessee next Wednesday).”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win at Kentucky

The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up a signature win on the road with their 88-73 victory against the Kentucky Wildcats inside Rupp Arena in Lexington (Ky.). The Hogs improved to 17-7 on the year and 6-5 in SEC play with their fifth straight conference win. The Razorbacks led 41-40 following a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Kentucky's NCAA Tournament resume takes another hit with home loss to Arkansas

LEXINGTON - Kentucky missed yet another opportunity to improve its NCAA Tournament resume Tuesday as it suffered a 88-73 home loss to Arkansas in a Quad 1 battle. UK fell to 1-7 against Quad 1 opponents with the loss, 16-8 overall and 7-4 in conference play with the loss. The loss also snapped the team's six-game SEC winning streak. Arkansas improved to 17-7 and 6-5 in conference play.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas rolls past Kentucky in Rupp Arena, 88-73

The Muss Bus picked up more steam in Lexington (Ky.) Tuesday night as the Arkansas Razorbacks went into Rupp Arena and knocked off the Kentucky Wildcats, 88-73. The Hogs have now won five straight SEC games and improve to 17-7 overall and 6-5 in league play. Junior guard Ricky Council...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Golden, Castleton discuss defeat at Kentucky

Here is what Florida head coach Todd Golden and senior center Colin Castleton had to say following Florida's 72-67 defeat against Kentucky in Lexington on Saturday night. Florida dropped to 13-10 overall and 6-4 in SEC play but remains on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament with eight regular-season games remaining on its schedule.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington Legends announce new coaching staff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Legends announced new additions to their coaching staff on Monday. Joining Legends Manager and former MLB Catcher Barry Lyons are Pitching Coach Cameron Roth, Hitting Coach Enohel Polanco, and Defense Coach Bryan Swalley. Roth pitched professionally for parts of three seasons before retiring from...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Members of UK’s 1978 NCAA Championship team release limited-edition bourbon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was nearly 45 years ago that Kyle Macy, Jack ‘Goose’ Givens and Rick Robey reached the pinnacle of college basketball. Now, the three teammates from are letting the legend of their 1978 national championship help them to bridge the gap from one Kentucky staple to another - from basketball to bourbon.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Popular Lexington restaurant back open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is finally back open. Ramsey’s Diner in Andover reopened on Monday. The restaurant closed on Christmas Eve after the severe cold in December caused its water pipes to burst. After more than six weeks of working to rebuild, the Lexington Fayette...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Sara Cardona joins ABC 36 mornings to bring the latest in sports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Starting Tuesday, ABC 36 will bring you live morning sports during Good Morning Kentucky!. Tuesday’s launch will make ABC 36 the only Lexington newscast with live sports every morning with Sara Cardona, who will make appearances at 5:30 and 6:30 a.m. Cardona will also...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer Reveals Best Player He's Ever Coached

In 35-plus years of coaching, Urban Meyer had coached hundreds of players at all levels of football. But only one can stand as the best he's ever coached. Appearing on the All Things Covered podcast, Meyer asserted that his former Florida wide receiver Percy Harvin was the greatest player he ever ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

