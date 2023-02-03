Read full article on original website
Property Taxes Getting Slashed For Some In New York State
New York sure has seen it's share of emergencies since the start of winter. From blizzards to earthquakes and everything else that calls for an emergency response, the dedicated women and men who answer the calls have been busy. The year is just getting started and if you are inspired...
You’re Invited To The Free 2023 Black Doll Exhibit In Buffalo
You're invited to visit the annual Black Doll Exhibit at the Frank E. Merriweather, Jr. Branch Library, 1324 Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. The exhibit is free to attend and open to the public from now through Saturday, April 1, 2023. This year's exhibit celebrates Black History and Women’s History months with the theme “We are Beautiful: An Evolution of Black Dolls.” The curator of the exhibit, whose personal collection has provided all of the dolls on display, Lisa Jacobs-Watson, said,
Buffalo Resident To Attend State of the Union in Washington DC
On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, President Joseph Biden will give his second State of the Union address in front of a joint session of Congress inside the United States Capitol in Washington DC. During that address, it's expected that President Biden will his view of the current condition of the country, along with laying out his agenda for the following year for the administration of the country going forward.
Can These Kids Give Consent for Vaccines in New York?
New York may be changing the laws for certain children regarding medical consent. Vaccines have been a hot topic in the United States for some time. Misinformation, a lack of trust in public officials, the US health system not being trusted, and in some cases a lack of education has led to many heated debates on them. The COVID-19 pandemic ramped up those debates. This especially goes for parents and giving vaccines to their children.
The Last 10 Earthquakes We Felt In Buffalo, New York
We always think of Buffalo as the Snow Capital of the World, but now we’re getting a new rep. Buffalo, New York experienced an earthquake on Monday morning at approximately 6:15 EST, and it reminded all of us that earthquakes can happen in Western New York. But that doesn’t...
Was That The Biggest Earthquake In Western New York?
If this is the new definition of a “case of the Mondays,” we don’t want it. At approximately 6:15 EST, residents across Western New York felt their homes shake, and many of us wondered:. “What the heck was that?”. How Often Do Earthquakes Occur In Buffalo?. Earthquakes...
Buffalo Sits Near Pretty Significant Fault Line
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake that hit the Buffalo area on Monday, February 6, 2023, has caught many people in Western New York and Southern Ontario by surprise. While it's not the first earthquake that has hit the 716 and surrounding areas, it's the largest that happened in a while and lots of people were not expecting it.
How Gov. Hochul Plans To Spend New York State Taxpayers’ Money Next Year
Governor Kathy Hochul recently released highlights from her proposed 2024 FY budget. Here's a portion of how she plans to spend taxpayer's money and other funding available to New York State. Gov. Hochul's proposed budget includes funds to help make childcare more accessible and affordable for New Yorkers:. - $389...
Buffalo, New York Is Home To Earthquake Laboratory
Most people you speak with or follow on social media will be talking about or mentioning the earthquake that Buffalo felt on Monday. The 3.8 magnitude quake was felt all over Western New York and Southern Ontario. Buffalo is not necessarily used to this type of natural phenomenon. However, we...
Map of the 3.8 Magnitude Earthquake in Western New York
Look at this map of the 3.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Western New York this morning around 6:15 AM. You can see where the earthquake originated from in West Seneca based on where the red star is. From there, you can see the different colored squares that indicate how the earthquake felt in each area.
The Best Chocolate In Western New York For Your Valentine
Flowers are beautiful, but they don’t last long. Jewelry is fabulous, but depending on taste, it can be hard to pick out for someone else. What can you give this Valentine’s Day that literally everyone on your list will love?. Easy - chocolate. Whether they’ve got the willpower...
Polar Vortex Could Soon Strike New York State
After a pretty cold weather week, we are seeing some relief across New York state with some warmer temperatures. Temperatures reached the 40's on Sunday and many places will see 50-degree readings later this week, which should be on Thursday. We will have to dodge more rain showers than snow showers through Friday.
Buffalo Earthquake On Monday Was Unusual for This Reason
Monday mornings are always a tough go for many of us, since it means the start of another work week after a fun-filled Saturday and Sunday; or relaxing weekend if that's more your style. However, as you probably know by now, it was not the normal start to your Monday...
Boating In New York State Will Get More Restrictions
The summer of 2023 can't get here soon enough.The winter has been brutal and weird at the same time so far. From subzero temperatures to rain within the next 24 hours, this season has been anything but ordinary.For those who love winter sports it has been frustrating to say the least.
New York State Wants To Ban Certain Personal Care Products
Get ready for another potential product ban in New York. Over the past few years, New York has been banning products that are bad for the environment, bad for animals, and bad for our health. There is a new bill in the Senate that would essentially ban certain personal care products that include ingredients on a list of chemicals that are deemed hazardous.
Hottest Summer On Record Coming For New York State?
The weather sure has been weird over the last few months around New York State. One morning it is well below zero and the next afternoon it is raining with 50 degrees! It is bad news for the ski resorts and bars that depend on snowmobile trails to be open. But for those who don't love winter, this may be a good year so far.
Buy One House, Get One Free In East Aurora, NY
This may be one of the most unique real estate postings you will ever see in one of the hottest areas in Western New York. East Aurora is not only a gem of a place to live and work, it is an incredible place to flip a home...or two. East...
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
The USGS Wants To Know If You Felt The Earthquake in Buffalo
The last year in Western New York has been very interesting, to say the least. From a horrific terrorist attack to two once-in-a-lifetime snowstorms, the Bills getting knocked out of the playoffs (again), the coldest temperatures that the region has seen in years, and now an earthquake. We've reached a point where so many people are wondering what else can happen.
Do Single People Living In New York State Really Have It Bad?
Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person? Having been in and out of the dating world in various states, I honestly don't think New York is a bad place to be single. Yes, during the long winters in Buffalo, aka "cuffing season," it can be a little chilly when you're alone. And it would be nice to have someone to go half on living expenses. But otherwise, to me personally, it's not any worse or better than any other city I've lived in. WalletHub conducted a study of the best cities in 2023 for singles. Let's take a look at where New York landed.
