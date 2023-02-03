How Flare Network Is Driving the Development of Real-World Applications through Its EVM Layer-1 Oracle Network and Smart Contract Platform

Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Decentralized Identity Network Space ID Raises $10M
SPACE ID, a startup building a universal name network for decentralized identities, has raised $10 million in a strategic funding round led by crypto investment firms Polychain Capital and dao5. The funding will be used toward developing the network, hiring and new products, according to aMedium post.
CoinDesk
Digital Asset Management Platform HeightZero Taps CoinDesk Indices to Offer Crypto Basket to Financial Advisers
HeightZero, a digital asset management platform, is now offering crypto portfolios to its registered investment advisor (RIA) clients through CoinDesk subsidiary CoinDesk Indices' (CDI) Large Cap Select Index (DLCS). The DLCS index provides a...
CoinDesk
Fan Token Project Chiliz Rolls Out Layer 1 Blockchain, Token Surges 20%
Chiliz, the blockchain-based sports token that allows fans to own tokens tied to respective teams, has validated the genesis block of its new layer-1 blockchain, according to ablog post. The Chiliz blockchain is EVM-compatible...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Analytics Firm Elementus Triples in Valuation Despite Crypto Winter
Blockchain data analytics firm Elementus has raised$10 million in a Series A extension round at a $160 million valuation, according to a press release. The funding comes a little more than a year after Elementus raised $12 million at a $52 million valuation, a notable valuation leap during a crypto bear market in which fundraising in January fell 91% year over year. The capital from the ParaFi Capital-led round will go toward hiring and new product development.
CoinDesk
Dubai Prohibits Privacy Coins Like Zcash and Monero Under New Crypto Rules
In Dubai, the issuance of and all activities related to anonymity-enhancing cryptocurrencies such as Zcash (ZEC) and monero (XMR) are prohibited under new laws published Tuesday. The jurisdiction in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)...
CoinDesk
Central Banks Are Working on a Monitoring System for Stablecoin Balance Sheets
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the association of the world's central banks, is spearheading the development of a monitoring system for stablecoins to ensure issuers maintain adequate reserves. Named Project Pyxtrial, the...
CoinDesk
Hong Kong Regulator Wants to Beef Up Its Staff Covering Virtual Assets
Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) wants to expand the team handling virtual assets as the cityseeks to become a crypto hub. In its budget report for 2023-24 to the jurisdiction's Legislative Council,...
CoinDesk
Dubai Mandates Licensing for Crypto Companies as It Sets Out Regulatory Requirements
Crypto firms must obtain authorization and relevant licenses to operate in Dubai, the jurisdiction's new virtual asset rulebooks say. The extensive rules published Tuesday detail requirements for companies from cybersecurity norms to compliance and...
CoinDesk
Crypto Bank Juno Resumes Services After Pause
Crypto bank Juno has resumed its core crypto service offerings after pausing them early last month, it said Monday. The service resumption comes three weeks after Juno began working with its new crypto custodian...
CoinDesk
StarkWare Partnering With Chainlink for StarkNet Growth
StarkWare, a creator of layer 2 blockchain scaling systems, said it will partner with blockchain data provider Chainlink Labs to help accelerate app development and general growth for the StarkNet ecosystem. StarkWare is one of the more highly valued scalability entities, having reached an $8 billion valuation during a funding round last year.
CoinDesk
Decentralized Lending Protocol Clearpool to Start Institutional Borrowing Platform
Clearpool, a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol, will launch its noncustodial institutional borrowing platform Clearpool Prime in the first quarter of this year, according to a Monday blog post outlining plans for 2023. Institutional...
CoinDesk
Blockchain-Based Render Network Token Rising After Community Vote for New Burn-and-Mint Model
The utility token of the blockchain-based distributed rendering service Render Network has surged over 80% over the past week, following the network's vote passing a new tokenomics model. RNDR's price has climbed 16%...
CoinDesk
Uniswap DAO Approves Boba Network Deployment in Latest Community Vote
Version 3 (v3) of the decentralized exchange Uniswap will soon be deployed on Boba Network following afavorable community vote. Boba Network is a separate blockchain that works atop Ethereum and allows for cheaper and...
CoinDesk
Cloud Mining Firm BitFuFu to Delay SPAC IPO as Appetite for Crypto Stocks Languishes
Cloud mining firm BitFuFu is further delaying its public listing via a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) to May, as interest in the sector remains sluggish. The firm, part of Bitmain's family of companies, announced...
CoinDesk
Crypto Wallet Security Layer Webacy Raises $4M
Webacy, a startup helping make self-custodial wallets more secure, has closed a $4 million seed funding round led by Web3-focused investment firm gmjp with entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, his brother AJ Vaynerchuk and Mozilla Ventures among the backers.
CoinDesk
The Ordinals Protocol Has Caused a Resurgence in Bitcoin Development
TheOrdinals protocol has triggered a revival of interest in bitcoin (BTC) development and has led to an increase in average block size as more users join the network, research firm FSInsight said in a report Friday.
CoinDesk
Binance APAC Head Suggests Full Audit of the Crypto Exchange Isn't Happening Soon: Bloomberg
A full audit of Binance's assets and liabilities may be some way off, the crypto exchange's head of Asia-Pacific saidin an interview with Bloomberg. Finding an auditor to go over the whole balance sheet...
CoinDesk
a16z Rejects Proposal to Deploy Uniswap v3 to BNB Chain; Visa's Reported Crypto Plans
"The Hash" hosts discuss today's top stories, including venture capital fund Andreessen Horowitz, also known as a16z, using all 15 million of its UNI tokens to vote against a proposal that would deploy Uniswap version 3 to BNB Chain on behalf of the Uniswap Community. Plus, Cuy Sheffield, head of the crypto at payments giant Visa, shares some interesting developments at the StarkWare Sessions 2023 event in Tel Aviv.
CoinDesk
The Rise of Crypto's Brand of Regenerative Finance
When society broke down, the people stepped up. This is what Manuel Alzuru observed in 2020, during the depths of Covid, when he moved to Barcelona. He had just caught Covid. "And there was no help," Alzuru says now. "All of the hospitals and clinics had completely collapsed."
