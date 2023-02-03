How Flare Network Is Driving the Development of Real-World Applications through Its EVM Layer-1 Oracle Network and Smart Contract Platform

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Blockchain data analytics firm Elementus has raised$10 million in a Series A extension round at a $160 million valuation, according to a press release. The funding comes a little more than a year after Elementus raised $12 million at a $52 million valuation, a notable valuation leap during a crypto bear market in which fundraising in January fell 91% year over year. The capital from the ParaFi Capital-led round will go toward hiring and new product development.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO