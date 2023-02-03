Read full article on original website
Big Thief’s grand anthems brought together their largest Philly crowd at Franklin Music Hall
The band celebrated their spectacular 2022 double LP Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You at Franklin Music Hall on February 4th. Philly loves Big Thief. The last time the four piece alt-folk rock group was in town, they played two nights at Union Transfer, and this time they packed the house at Franklin Music Hall on the strength of 2022’s spectacular double LP Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You.
WXPN Selects Five Black Americana Artists for its Black Opry Residency
PHILADELPHIA (FEBRUARY 7, 2023): Five Black artists from around the U.S. have been selected for the first Black Opry Residency, a creative development project partnership between Philadelphia public radio station WXPN and The Black Opry platform for Black musicians and Black fans of Americana music. Announced in November 2022, WXPN’s...
The Hold Steady’s East Coast Weekend packs it in at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
From the front of the stage to the far-reaches of the bar that lines the back wall, nearly every song inspired rabid sing-a-longs, pumping fists, and closed-eyed reverie. I first saw The Hold Steady frontman Craig Finn play back in May at World Cafe Live, where he performed a solo set as part of 2022’s NON-COMMvention. I was blown away by his ability to capture a room, spinning intricate tales from stage and engaging an audience in a way few could, but if a Craig Finn solo show reminded me a bit of a stage play, intimate and sparse, then the set he played with his full band at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia on Saturday night was a musical; grand, impassioned, and massive. Any band who arrives on a Philly stage to Bill Conti’s “Gonna Fly Now (Theme From Rocky)” a week before the Superbowl knows exactly how to give an audience precisely what they want and Finn and company did just that, giving the hundreds that packed into Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia a show they won’t soon forget.
