From the front of the stage to the far-reaches of the bar that lines the back wall, nearly every song inspired rabid sing-a-longs, pumping fists, and closed-eyed reverie. I first saw The Hold Steady frontman Craig Finn play back in May at World Cafe Live, where he performed a solo set as part of 2022’s NON-COMMvention. I was blown away by his ability to capture a room, spinning intricate tales from stage and engaging an audience in a way few could, but if a Craig Finn solo show reminded me a bit of a stage play, intimate and sparse, then the set he played with his full band at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia on Saturday night was a musical; grand, impassioned, and massive. Any band who arrives on a Philly stage to Bill Conti’s “Gonna Fly Now (Theme From Rocky)” a week before the Superbowl knows exactly how to give an audience precisely what they want and Finn and company did just that, giving the hundreds that packed into Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia a show they won’t soon forget.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO