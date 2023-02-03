ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon bill would ban lawmakers from hiring family as aides

By The Associated Press
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=275p5X_0kbtuuyj00

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A bill introduced in the Oregon Legislature that would ban lawmakers from hiring family members as aides has sparked a debate about nepotism at the state Capitol.

Under current law, public officials are barred from employing relatives unless they declare a conflict of interest. Legislators, however, are exempt from that rule. The bill introduced by the Democratic House Majority Leader Julie Fahey would change that.

“There’s some question about if that’s a way we want to use taxpayer dollars,” Fahey told Oregon Public Broadcasting. “I do think it’s worth having the conversation.”

Portland-area voters say quality of life is decreasing in new poll

At least 15 of the state’s 90 lawmakers — 1 in 6 — have hired family members to work in their offices this session, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported , citing a roster of legislative aides it obtained through a public records request.

In the majority of cases, the family member is the highest-paid, or only, a staffer in an office, the news outlet reported. Relatives’ roles can vary from helping edit newsletters to interacting with the public.

The practice spans both parties, but currently skews Republican, according to OPB. It includes politicians up and down the legislative hierarchy.

Seven first- or second-term Republican lawmakers employ family members this year, records show Republican Reps. Ed Diehl, Emily McIntire, Tracy Cramer, Brian Stout, James Hieb, Anna Scharf and Boomer Wright. But so do the longest-tenured members of the House and Senate, state Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, and state Sen. Floyd Prozanski, D-Eugene.

Both of the Capitol’s top Republicans, House Minority Leader Vikki Breese Iverson and Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp, have also hired family members for this year’s five-month session. Breese Iverson is paying her husband, Bryan, $7,982 a month, the most allowed under the Capitol pay scale. Knopp, who has employed various family members over a decade of service, is paying his son Reagan $5,933 a month, according to OPB.

OPB reported that neither Knopp nor Breese Iverson would speak to the outlet about Fahey’s proposal.

Democratic Sen. Floyd Prozanski’s wife has assisted him for years in an administrative capacity from his Eugene office. He told OPB that her decades of experience as a newspaper copy editor made her qualified for the job.

“I just reached a point and said, ‘Well, you’re a professional in your own right and should be compensated for that work,’” Prozanski, who now pays his wife $5,117 a month, told the news outlet.

Oregon lawmakers in both parties have long argued that anti-nepotism rules should not apply to their position, saying that lawmakers’ pay — about $33,000 a year for their part-time position, plus per diem payments while the Legislature is in session — isn’t adequate compensation. (The Legislature is also considering a separate bill that would raise lawmakers’ base salary.)

Others make a more geographic case for hiring family. Smith, the Heppner Republican, represents an eastern Oregon House district that spans most or all of five counties. His wife Sherri works in his office. He told OPB that finding a nonfamily staffer to move from the district to Salem just for a legislative session can be difficult.

“I could find an administrative assistant from Salem, but I’m pretty sure they’re not going to understand where Cottonwood (Canyon State) Park is in Sherman County,” Smith told OPB. “They’re not going to understand where the Willow Creek Reservoir is in Morrow County. Having your spouse serve as a staff member allows you to communicate with someone who understands your district.”

Some rural lawmakers, meanwhile, do find staffers who they aren’t related to. And some legislators who live close to the Statehouse said they hire loved ones because they can trust them. Former Senate President Peter Courtney, a Salem Democrat whose district included the Capitol building, employed his wife for decades.

Fahey, the Democratic House Majority Leader, described her legislation, House Bill 3106 , as part of a package of democracy proposals also seeking to enact campaign contribution limits and push for increased disclosures from lobbyists, among other things.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 9

Adam P.
3d ago

If your family member is so competent at staffing,.then they will do just fine in the "real world". If however,.you have been using taxpayers dollars to enable and coddle them,.then they will quickly find out how reality works. I'm pretty sure that we all know what will be happening here huh?

Reply
5
TJ P
3d ago

I work for the state. There's rampant nepotism. This state is up to its eyeballs in corruption

Reply
4
Related
opb.org

Oregon bill aims to crack down on paramilitary activity

Oregon lawmakers are considering legislation that would give the state some of the strongest laws in the country to combat paramilitary activity and violent extremism. During a hearing in Salem on Monday, the House Judiciary Committee heard testimony on House Bill 2572. The legislation attempts to uphold constitutional protections such as the right to protest and carry firearms while more actively protecting public safety. If the bill were to pass, Oregon would have the most updated, comprehensive, and arguably most effective law in the country to address private paramilitaries.
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

Oregon hospitals back bill to compensate them for patients with nowhere to go

More than 400 patients are stuck in Oregon hospital beds unnecessarily who can’t be discharged and don’t generate revenue, and now hospitals are asking the Legislature for financial relief. The patients can’t be released because they still need care at one of the state’s skilled nursing or long-term...
OREGON STATE
Flying Magazine

Washington Bill Seeks Statewide Ban of 100LL

According to the bill’s language, restrictions would initially be placed on airports in areas of greatest population with a complete ban of 100LL for the entire state by 2030. [Credit: Meg Godlewski]. A bill that would ban the sale of leaded avgas has been introduced in the Washington state...
WASHINGTON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Watch: Oregon State Police video shows two traffic stops of Black lawmaker

One of the two Oregon state troopers who pulled over state Rep. Travis Nelson, D-Portland, last week told him he would be treated differently because he’s a legislator. Nelson, one of the only Black representatives in the state House, was pulled over during his commutes home from the state Capitol in Salem on Jan. 30 […] The post Watch: Oregon State Police video shows two traffic stops of Black lawmaker appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Five takeaways from Kotek's budget proposals

Here are five takeaways from the two-year state budget that Gov. Tina Kotek recommended to lawmakers last week. Her stated priorities for her first year in office: Housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction treatment, and targeted programs for public schools. Another question is about the perennial issue of how much money goes to Oregon’s 197 school districts, and the other is about how Kotek proposes to spend more money and balance the budget without raising taxes. ...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

When does Daylight Saving time start in Oregon?

Daylight Saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Most devices these days will adjust automatically to the time change, but don’t forget to set any traditional clocks forward by one hour. While it’s true that Oregon, Washington and California have collectively agreed to abolish...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Kotek proposes $13.5 billion for education but critics say more is needed

Over the next two years, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek wants to invest more money in education for the state’s youngest learners, ensure ninth graders are on-track to graduate and address racial inequities for students and educators. She also wants to improve literacy rates and lower child care costs. She’s proposing a budget that represents an […] The post Kotek proposes $13.5 billion for education but critics say more is needed appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon takes first step to giving tax breaks to homeowners who rent out rooms

Oregon moved a step closer Tuesday to giving homeowners tax breaks for renting out rooms in their houses. House Bill 3032 would allow homeowners to subtract up to $12,000 per rented room from their state taxable income each year. The House Committee on Housing and Homelessness endorsed the measure on a 9-1 vote; it still […] The post Oregon takes first step to giving tax breaks to homeowners who rent out rooms appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

53K+
Followers
21K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy