Jackson, MI

The Spun

Tom Izzo Has Brutally Honest Admission On This Year's Team

Michigan State's woes continued with Saturday's 61-55 loss to Rutgers at Madison Square Garden. Tom Izzo's Spartans fell to 14-9 and ninth in the Big Ten standings with a 6-6 conference record. The perennial men's college basketball contender has just two road wins all season. Per the Lansing State ...
EAST LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard February 3, 2023

Bronson 50, Concord 45: The Yellow Jackets are no longer undefeated in Big Eight Conference basketball following the loss. Mekhi Wingfield scored 20 points for Concord. East Jackson 59, Grass Lake 56: Grass Lake was lead in scoring by Brayden Lape with 19 points, Jacob Colesa scoring 12 points, and Carmyne Beltran adding 10 points.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to massive Michigan news

The Michigan Wolverines had one of the top defenses in all of college football last season, but it wasn’t enough to win a College Football Playoff game against the TCU Horned Frogs as the team gave up 51 points in the semifinal loss on New Year’s Eve. But it looks like the Wolverines are making Read more... The post CFB world reacts to massive Michigan news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

4-star linebacker will be ‘field general’ for Michigan State

EAST LANSING – Jordan Hall was on an official visit at Michigan State and had seen enough. The 2023 four-star linebacker from IMG Academy in Florida committed to the Spartans in June and was going to wait to announce it. But the following day, while he was at coach Mel Tucker’s house alongside Michigan State players, coaches and other recruits, Hall decided to go public with his decision in a commitment shared via social media.
EAST LANSING, MI
wcsx.com

Fox Blunders MSU Spartans, Naming Them Wolverines on National TV

Talk about not getting respect. The Michigan State men’s basketball team was playing Rutgers Saturday (Feb. 4) afternoon on Fox. Usually, the most action you get out of these games is watching Tom Izzo go nuts, which is always entertaining. I love the guy. But, for this game, there was all kinds of weird action, in that Fox actually called the Michigan State Spartans the Michigan State Wolverines!
EAST LANSING, MI
US 103.1

Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan

Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
secondwavemedia.com

14- and 16-year-old siblings graduate early from Ypsi Township's ACCE High School

Siblings Jashila Daniels and Jamonte Applewhite were just 16 and 14 years old, respectively, last month when they both completed all requirements to graduate virtual high school through Ypsilanti Township's Achieving College and Career Education (ACCE). Charles Davis, principal of ACCE, says the siblings' accomplishment is proof that if you...
WILX-TV

Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
HOWELL, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Under Democratic rule, Lansing is headed back in time

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in her State of the State address of a couple weeks ago that she aims to “move Michigan forward.” Her policy priorities and those of her political allies, however, would take Michigan back in time. Most of the ideas coming out of the new Democratic-controlled Legislature simply reverse changes Republicans made when they were the majority.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

Stop ignoring homeless people on State Street

This article is part of a special collaboration between Michigan in Color and Groundcover News. Read the rest of the joint issue here. If you ever find yourself at the University of Michigan, chances are you’ll take a trip down State Street. During the early evening hours after the last classes for the day have ended, State Street comes alive. Many of the local campus eateries, shopping and living complexes are centrally located there. Although it is a hub for college students and located in the heart of one of the country’s best college towns, Ann Arbor is still a city where individuals and families with no association with the University reside.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Two Mid-Michigan men dead after separate snowmobile crashes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Mason and a man from Holt are dead after two separate snowmobile crashes in the northern lower peninsula. On Friday, The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township. Investigators said the driver, identified as Mason man Lucas Wood, failed to turn a curve going off a trail and hit many trees, and died.
MASON, MI

