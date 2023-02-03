Read full article on original website
Tom Izzo Has Brutally Honest Admission On This Year's Team

Michigan State's woes continued with Saturday's 61-55 loss to Rutgers at Madison Square Garden. Tom Izzo's Spartans fell to 14-9 and ninth in the Big Ten standings with a 6-6 conference record. The perennial men's college basketball contender has just two road wins all season.
Lansing-Area Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll (As of February 6th)

For the first time this season, we don't have any changes in the top five from last week to this week. All of the top five teams last week won their games. So nobody got knocked down. However, there are changes in the poll in the second five. Laingsburg's big...
Bronson 50, Concord 45: The Yellow Jackets are no longer undefeated in Big Eight Conference basketball following the loss. Mekhi Wingfield scored 20 points for Concord. East Jackson 59, Grass Lake 56: Grass Lake was lead in scoring by Brayden Lape with 19 points, Jacob Colesa scoring 12 points, and Carmyne Beltran adding 10 points.
The Michigan Wolverines had one of the top defenses in all of college football last season, but it wasn't enough to win a College Football Playoff game against the TCU Horned Frogs as the team gave up 51 points in the semifinal loss on New Year's Eve. But it looks like the Wolverines are making
EAST LANSING – Jordan Hall was on an official visit at Michigan State and had seen enough. The 2023 four-star linebacker from IMG Academy in Florida committed to the Spartans in June and was going to wait to announce it. But the following day, while he was at coach Mel Tucker’s house alongside Michigan State players, coaches and other recruits, Hall decided to go public with his decision in a commitment shared via social media.
Talk about not getting respect. The Michigan State men’s basketball team was playing Rutgers Saturday (Feb. 4) afternoon on Fox. Usually, the most action you get out of these games is watching Tom Izzo go nuts, which is always entertaining. I love the guy. But, for this game, there was all kinds of weird action, in that Fox actually called the Michigan State Spartans the Michigan State Wolverines!
The student asked to remain anonymous while sharing her experiences.
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
Siblings Jashila Daniels and Jamonte Applewhite were just 16 and 14 years old, respectively, last month when they both completed all requirements to graduate virtual high school through Ypsilanti Township's Achieving College and Career Education (ACCE). Charles Davis, principal of ACCE, says the siblings' accomplishment is proof that if you...
Jackson County woman remembered as popular YouTuber, horse enthusiast
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Sophia Dinverno was a passionate athlete and dancer, with a love for horse-riding that made her popular both online and throughout Michigan’s equestrian community. Dinverno, a Grass Lake resident, died suddenly Jan. 17 of causes that are still under investigation. She was 23. Born in...
Sierra Carter has been battling with Hanover Horton Schools to get the image scrubbed from her daughter's file.
The Charlotte branch of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, or GFWC for short, is being recognized as this week's Good Neighbors.
ADDISON, MI - A Lenawee County school board member is suing other members of the board who voted to remove him as president. Addison School Board Member Scott Williams filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court’s Eastern District in Detroit in November 2022, claiming he was removed from his role as president without cause.
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
Michigan is full of delicious restaurants, pubs, sports bars and diners with fantastic "down home" food (more on that momentarily). Take a look at some of the most recent spots featured nationally and state-wide for having great food + popular national spots wanting to open-up in Michigan:
Lansing rapper Armani Kelly, also known by his stage name Marley Whoop, went missing alongside two of his friends on January 21.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in her State of the State address of a couple weeks ago that she aims to “move Michigan forward.” Her policy priorities and those of her political allies, however, would take Michigan back in time. Most of the ideas coming out of the new Democratic-controlled Legislature simply reverse changes Republicans made when they were the majority.
This Michigan Legend Is of the "Best Sandwich Shops in America"

Real talk. It takes something special to create a truly incredible sandwich. I'm to talking about the one you make at home in your kitchen by slapping together a few slices of bread and a little meat and cheese. I'm talking about the kind of sandwich that has people willing to travel and wait in line for hours.
This article is part of a special collaboration between Michigan in Color and Groundcover News. Read the rest of the joint issue here. If you ever find yourself at the University of Michigan, chances are you’ll take a trip down State Street. During the early evening hours after the last classes for the day have ended, State Street comes alive. Many of the local campus eateries, shopping and living complexes are centrally located there. Although it is a hub for college students and located in the heart of one of the country’s best college towns, Ann Arbor is still a city where individuals and families with no association with the University reside.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Mason and a man from Holt are dead after two separate snowmobile crashes in the northern lower peninsula. On Friday, The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township. Investigators said the driver, identified as Mason man Lucas Wood, failed to turn a curve going off a trail and hit many trees, and died.
