Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His SeatWestland NewsLakeland, FL
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes lose 4th straight, Michigan runs away 77-69 SundayThe LanternColumbus, OH
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Atop Tight SEC White Standings
Four teams sit within two games of each other in the wild SEC White standings after Chelsea took down Ypsilanti 71-54 Friday. Despite a loss earlier in the week to Jackson, the Bulldogs are on top of the division with a 4-1 record. Jackson is right behind them at 4-2, while Adrian sits at 3-2 and Tecumseh 3-3 at the midway point of conference play.
WATCH: Michigan's Mason Graham Takes Flight
Mason Graham had an impressive freshman season for the Michigan Wolverines, but the 300-pound defensive lineman might be equally as impressive on the hardwood.
CFB world reacts to massive Michigan news
The Michigan Wolverines had one of the top defenses in all of college football last season, but it wasn’t enough to win a College Football Playoff game against the TCU Horned Frogs as the team gave up 51 points in the semifinal loss on New Year’s Eve. But it looks like the Wolverines are making Read more... The post CFB world reacts to massive Michigan news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
‘It was magical:’ Tom Izzo talks about adopting his son Steven
The coach said anybody considering adoption should go through with it, calling it a positive life-changing experience.
Michigan football hiring Josh Sinagoga as offensive analyst, sources confirm
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football program will add Josh Sinagoga as an offensive analyst, sources confirmed to The Michigan Insider. Sinagoga spent the previous four years at Youngstown State, where he most recently worked as quarterbacks coach and co-recruiting coordinator. At Michigan, he will fill the analyst vacancy created by Kirk Campbell’s promotion to quarterbacks coach.
wcsx.com
Fox Blunders MSU Spartans, Naming Them Wolverines on National TV
Talk about not getting respect. The Michigan State men’s basketball team was playing Rutgers Saturday (Feb. 4) afternoon on Fox. Usually, the most action you get out of these games is watching Tom Izzo go nuts, which is always entertaining. I love the guy. But, for this game, there was all kinds of weird action, in that Fox actually called the Michigan State Spartans the Michigan State Wolverines!
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
wrif.com
Michigan is Left with Just One Wahlburgers Following Another Closing
Wahlburgers – the popular burger chain started by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg – has just one location left standing in Michigan. Metro Detroit’s only Wahlburgers seems to have closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as “temporarily closed,” the Detroit Free Press reports, when search online. If that location is truly closing, that means the only remaining, active Wahlburgers location in Michigan is on the west side of the state in Grand Rapids.
bridgedetroit.com
Amid electrician shortage, Detroit union has long waiting list
As the country embarks on electrifying homes, cars, buildings and industry in the face of climate change, experts are raising alarm over a shortage of electricians to do the work. But in Detroit, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 58 has a pipeline going untapped: A waitlist of nearly 1,000...
tourcounsel.com
Great Lakes Crossing Outlets | Shopping mall in Michigan
Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, formerly Great Lakes Crossing, is a shopping mall in Auburn Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, Michigan, United States. The site of the mall was originally to have been occupied by a different mall called Auburn Mills, which was never built due to financial issues of its intended developer, Western Development Corporation. Great Lakes Crossing was built on the site and opened in 1998.
People couldn't ignore what was happening at Girl Scouts event in Detroit
Kashya Baldwin enjoys a snow day just as much as the next kid. When Baldwin, a sixth grader at River Rouge STEM Academy, was asked whether her school had canceled any days following a recent winter storm, the words “Oh yeah!” flowed from her lips, ending in a broad smile.
From vacant lots to thriving shops, downtown Milan is booming
MILAN, MI – Milan is shaping up to be Washtenaw County’s own little boom town. On a recent January day, Martina Bode and Laurie Key traveled to the city -- 14 miles south of Ann Arbor -- from Livonia and Rochester in suburban Detroit for some shopping. The women were drawn to Milan because of businesses like Life is Sweet Bakery & Cafe and Lavender Lane on Main, which sells products made from fresh lavender.
fox2detroit.com
3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
WXYZ
Paczki Day 2023: Here's where to get the best paczki in metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — Fat Tuesday is on Feb. 21, and metro Detroiters will chow down on some paczki from places throughout metro Detroit. There is no shortage of shops where you can get the jelly or custard-filled Polish doughnut. Take a look at some of the best places. below. New...
How Did Novi, Michigan Get Its Name? Which Tale Do YOU Believe?
Novi – you think it's a weird name for a town? Well, the different stories as to how the name came about may be even weirder. When a post office was first established here in 1827, it was called 'West Farmington'. In 1830, the name was changed to 'Novi'...but why? What's the story? Depends on which one you want to believe.
tourcounsel.com
Briarwood Mall | Shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan
Briarwood Mall is a shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States. The mall's three anchor stores are Macy's, JCPenney, and Von Maur. Surrounded by office and other development, the mall anchors the southern Ann Arbor commercial area around Eisenhower Boulevard and I-94. It serves as the primary shopping mall for all of Washtenaw County. As of 2007 Simon Property Group manages and co-owns the mall (Simon owns 50%).
OnlyInYourState
This Restaurant In Michigan Always Has A Wait, And There’s A Reason Why
Do you have a local restaurant in the Great Lake State that you would be heartbroken about if it closed? This sad story was about to happen at an incredibly popular restaurant in Chelsea, Michigan. There is often a wait to get in, but reservations were booked solid once the closing was announced. But a new owner came to the rescue and now you can eat here too.
Michigan school board member sues over removal as president
ADDISON, MI - A Lenawee County school board member is suing other members of the board who voted to remove him as president. Addison School Board Member Scott Williams filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court’s Eastern District in Detroit in November 2022, claiming he was removed from his role as president without cause.
mitechnews.com
Coast Retires As President Of Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center
PLYMOUTH – Mike Coast, President of the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center for the past 21 years, has announced his retirement after 27 years with the organization. Replacing him is Ingrid Tighe, previously Director of Economic Development for Oakland County where she led 200 staff members in four divisions focused on business development and international business attraction; community development and planning; and the county’s workforce development and veteran services.
