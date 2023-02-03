ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado’s Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Single Digits

Do you love small communities? Could you imagine living in a Colorado town with a year-round population of six? If so, this community in Yuma County is your cup of tea. If small-town living suits your fancy, set a course for Laird, Colorado, just 2.74 miles west of the Colorado/Nebraska state line. You'll find a number of fascinating things waiting for you in this awesome small town.
History of the Million Dollar Highway in Colorado

The Million Dollar Highway in Colorado was originally built by an entrepreneur named Otto Mears in the late 19th century. A former gold miner and Civil War vet, Mears moved to Colorado to run a wheat farm but was inspired to start building roads after struggling to transport his grain over the rough terrain of the mountains. He earned a living by building roads and applying for toll road charters, charging local travelers a few dollars every time they passed through. In 1882, Mears bought a controlling stake in a toll road company attempting to build a route between Ouray and Red Mountain Pass; that route would become the Million Dollar Highway.
Colorado’s governor, energy leaders & industry respond to demand for lower heating bills from ratepayers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Customers of Colorado Springs Utilities have to be feeling thankful that the utility lowered rates for natural gas and electricity in December. It's a position that much of the rest of the state is likely envious of right now. KRDO Responding to a public outcry from ratepayers regarding a third The post Colorado’s governor, energy leaders & industry respond to demand for lower heating bills from ratepayers appeared first on KRDO.
Oil, gas and electric utilities reps react to Gov. Polis’ energy bill announcement

Issuing marching orders to state agencies including the Colorado Energy Office and the Colorado Public Utilities Commission, Gov. Jared Polis called on state agencies to work collaboratively with the state’s utilities and others to help reduce the burgeoning burden of bills for energy on Coloradans. “We must leave no stone unturned to save Coloradans money on utility bills,” Polis said. Immediately after Polis’ address Monday, a coalition of energy businesses,...
China Balloon unites CO leaders in fight for Space Command HQ

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Leaders from across Colorado released a joint statement Tuesday, Feb. 7, questioning the decision to move U.S. Space Command away from Colorado. “Last week, when an unmanned, foreign object traversed the United States for days, U.S. Space Command was not operating at full capacity,” the statement said. Congressman Doug Lamborn, Board Chair of the […]
Colorado gas prices continue to rise while national prices decline

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the rest of the country feels relief at the pump, Colorado's gas prices continue to rise. According to GasBuddy, the average gasoline price in Colorado Springs rose 13.4 cents within the last week, averaging $3.97/g Monday. Data from GasBuddy shows current gas prices are the highest for February 6 The post Colorado gas prices continue to rise while national prices decline appeared first on KRDO.
International Space Station: View of Colorado from space

(COLORADO) — A live video showing the International Space Station (ISS) passing through Colorado captures the state, all in white, after recent snowstorms and winter weather on Friday, Feb. 3. The ISS-Above shows the pass track over the City of Denver as well as different northern Colorado cities labeled in a frame grab of the […]
RISING RENT: Here's a look at the 'fair market rent' around Colorado

If you're planning on renting in Colorado, where you end up can have a big impact on your bank account. Here's a look at how much the 'fair market rent' is in several metro areas and counties around the Centennial State, according to RentData.org, with 'fair market rent' defined by US Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as "the 40th percentile of gross rents for typical, non-substandard rental units occupied by recent movers in a local housing market":
Gun rights-expansion bills defeated in Colorado House committee

Two Republican-led bills in the Colorado House that attempted to skirt enforcement of federal laws and expand firearm rights were defeated in committee on Monday. “Across the country, sheriffs, prosecutors, and police chiefs have raised concerns that this type of legislation will make it harder for them to protect their communities,” Democratic Rep. Andrew Boesenecker of Fort Collins said in a statement.. “As a responsible gun owner, I know there’s more we can do to prevent gun violence, and House Democrats are committed to this goal. That’s why we took decisive action today.”
Dog ingests meth on hike

Courtney Fromm is previewing her story on a dog that is recovering after ingesting meth while at a park. Courtney Fromm is previewing her story on a dog that is recovering after ingesting meth while at a park. Polis pushes plan to reduce skyrocketing utility …. Gov. Jared Polis said...
