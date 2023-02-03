The numbers are in for the first month of 2023, and City Councilman Jaime Resendez of District 5 is The Dallas Express’ newest Crime Boss of the Month. According to the downloadable dataset made available by the City of Dallas, Resendez’s Crime Score jumped by 18.32% year-over-year for January, more than any other council member in Dallas.

