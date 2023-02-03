Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Groundhog Day: Here's What Punxsutawney Phil Predicts This YearMelissa FrostPunxsutawney, PA
Rapidly-expanding discount store chain opens another new location in IndianaKristen WaltersHartford City, IN
In The Spotlight: How This Pennsylvania Small Town Goes Viral Every YearMelissa FrostPunxsutawney, PA
Related
dallasexpress.com
Newest Crime Boss Winner: Jaime Resendez
The numbers are in for the first month of 2023, and City Councilman Jaime Resendez of District 5 is The Dallas Express’ newest Crime Boss of the Month. According to the downloadable dataset made available by the City of Dallas, Resendez’s Crime Score jumped by 18.32% year-over-year for January, more than any other council member in Dallas.
dallasexpress.com
30 Most Expensive Cities in Metroplex
Home prices in North Texas are continuing to increase, with home values rising most dramatically in the suburbs and towns surrounding the city of Dallas. The news outlet Stacker compiled a list of the 30 most expensive cities in the Dallas metro area using the Zillow Home Values Index. “The...
dallasexpress.com
TX Bill Would Kill Gas-Powered Equipment Ban
Following a week of icy weather, Dallas’ Environment and Sustainability Committee met at City Hall to hear updates on various programs and initiatives. The committee, chaired by Councilmember Paula Blackmon (District 9), is responsible for workshopping the controversial proposal that would forbid the sale and use of gas-powered landscape equipment by public, commercial, and private entities.
dallasexpress.com
Frisco Residents Speak to Universal Reps
On a cool Saturday morning, Frisco residents gathered at the Collin College Frisco Campus for a meet and greet with city officials and representatives from Universal Parks and Resorts to listen to how the proposed theme park will affect their community. The growing concern that the majority of Frisco residents...
dallasexpress.com
Bill May Enable the ‘Willfully Vagrant’
A new bill was filed at the Texas Legislature that would require cities above a certain population threshold to provide mobile showers for homeless people and vagrants. HB 1292 was proposed by State Rep. Elizabeth Campos (D-San Antonio). If enacted, the bill would require municipalities with populations of 500,000 or...
dallasexpress.com
Chick-fil-A on Local Building Spree
Chick-fil-A has been giving Dallas-Fort Worth a great deal of attention lately, injecting funds into renovating and building several locations in the metroplex. As recently covered by The Dallas Express, one Chick-fil-A in Hudson Oaks will soon have an extra drive-thru lane, and a brand-new location opened its doors just a few weeks ago in downtown Dallas.
dallasexpress.com
Atmos Energy to Increase Dallas Rates
Atmos Energy has applied to raise its rates in Dallas. Residential customers could end up paying $6.10 more per month, while the average commercial customer could see an increase of $20.30 per month. Atmos Energy recently filed a request with the City to increase rates by 6.36% in an effort...
dallasexpress.com
Bed Bath & Beyond To Close Local Facility
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing its Lewisville distribution center and cutting more than 300 jobs amid ongoing financial struggles and a looming concern over the big-box retailer’s likelihood of bankruptcy. Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it was closing its Lewisville distribution center at 2900 South Valley Parkway,...
dallasexpress.com
Fire Engine Stolen and Crashed
A Fort Worth fire engine was stolen before finally being crashed. Prior to the theft, Fort Worth Fire Department personnel had been responding to a medical situation at a hotel on the South Freeway in the overnight hours of February 1, according to Fox 4 News. Somebody told the firefighters...
dallasexpress.com
Former TCU Student Allegedly Threatens Campus
Police responded to a call at Texas Christian University (TCU) on Thursday regarding a former student making threats on campus. The man was identified as 25-year-old Ahmad Tyree Adeyanju. He faces charges of criminal trespass, terroristic threat against a peace officer, and criminal mischief, according to jail records. Bail was set at $11,000.
dallasexpress.com
Man Arrested for Alleged Assault of Officer
A man has been arrested by the Dallas Police Department for allegedly assaulting an officer, according to a news release. Roderick Green, 33, was taken into custody on January 27. Green was allegedly involved in two incidents on the same day at two different times, according to police. The incident...
Comments / 0