Slow Cooker - Chicken and Gravy
This is one of those meals that everyone will eat in our home, it's quick and easy to make, clean up is a breeze and it's comfort food at it's best, so filling on a cold winter night. I love to serve my chicken and gravy over mashed potatoes, but you could use egg noodles, rice or boiled potatoes in place of mashed. You could serve this chicken and gravy over Texas toast for an open chicken and gravy sandwich. Heck this gravy is so good you could pour it in a mug and drink it! Pair this with some green beans or a salad and you have a easy weeknight dinner.
Chicken parmesan pasta: Simple dinner ideas
I love chicken parmesan, but it is so time consuming to make, especially on a work night. This recipe for chicken parmesan pasta is easy to make for those nights when you are in a rush to make dinner. The best part is this delicious dish takes less than 30 minutes to prep and prepare and because it cooks in one pan, it takes even less time to clean up. Win, Win!
Baked Tuscan Chicken Casserole
Not your grandma’s chicken casserole. At 12 Tomatoes, we’ve made a lot of chicken casseroles. Oftentimes, they’re ones that are a little bit retro in style and feature a can of soup and a crushed cracker, chip, or breadcrumb topping. You know the type — they’re creamy, they’re crunchy, they’re comforting. Well, this Baked Tuscan Chicken Casserole is not that type of casserole. It is creamy and comforting — that’s true — but it’s a little more elevated than your basic casserole. With a creamy spinach and sundried tomato kissed sauce, it’s perfect for company but easy enough for any given weeknight too.
Parmesan Crusted Chicken Cutlets
Parmesan, panko-crusted chicken cutlets. Nothing like perfectly golden brown, crispy, perfectly seasoned breaded chicken cutlets. A family delight that will not take too long to make either. Tender on the inside, crispy on the outside. With each bite, the bold flavor of parmesan cheese is enhanced with the herbes de Provence.
Hummingbird Cake
Hummingbird Cake is a dense moist made from scratch banana-pineapple spice cake. Truly a vintage classic yet easy recipe for this cake, very popular in the Southern states. The cake is lavished with cream cheese frosting which makes this irresistible in every bite.
Cinnamon Rolls
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Cinnamon Rolls.
I Owe My Clutter-Free Countertop to This Steel Frame Dish Rack
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Hand-washing dishes has long been a laborious yet comforting chore for me. Manual cleaning gives me peace of mind, and since I don’t cook often, scrubbing isn’t typically a heavy lift. But the dish rack I’ve been working with for the past several months makes the process anything but smooth. It’s a too-small, all-plastic number that can’t keep up with my lenient organization tactics and routinely disappears beneath piles of container lids, a corkscrew, a pot, and other miscellanies that quickly turn into an eyesore.
Blueberry Coffee Cake
What could be better than a slice of my Blueberry Coffee Cake? This tender, moist coffee cake is loaded with juicy blueberries, topped with a crunchy, buttery streusel topping, and finished with a sweet-tart lemon glaze.
Perfect Air Fryer Shrimp
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. When I want to whip up a quick dinner on busy weeknights, I love making this easy Air Fryer Shrimp that comes out perfectly every time. Perfect Air Fryer Shrimp. Shrimp is one of my go-to’s for a quick weeknight...
Zucchini Pancakes, Tzatziki Sauce
This beautiful vegetarian recipe lets us bring Mediterranean flavors into our kitchen. I have been enjoying making zucchini pancakes for a long time and last night decided to change up the recipe a bit just for fun. I decided to add mint.
7 unexpected ways to use your slow cooker
Have you ever thought about using your slow cooker for more than just soups and stews? Believe it or not, this handy kitchen appliance can do much more than you may have thought. From delicious breakfast dishes to decadent desserts and even aromatic holiday decorations, you slow cooker will be...
Baked Shells And Cheese With Italian Breadcrumbs, A Dinner Classic
This tasty Shells and Cheese recipe is topped with golden brown, Italian breadcrumbs, delicious garlic flavor and herb seasonings, smothered in a thick coating of mozzarella and parmesan cheese.
Simple dinner ideas: Garlic honey pork tenderloin
Pork tenderloins are a lean meat that can be cooked so many different ways. They are really great for crockpots or roasting in the oven. When cooked just right, your tenderloins will come out juicy every time but having a good meat thermometer is a must. This recipe for garlic honey tenderloins is really easy to make and so full of flavor. It is a delicious, sweet dish that goes great with some fresh mashed or roasted potatoes or vegetables.
RITZ CRACKER MEATLOAF
Ritz Cracker Meatloaf is the best meatloaf you’ll ever try! Simple meatloaf recipe that is made with crushed Ritz crackers, cheddar cheese and onion soup mix and has so much flavor!. For many years, I wasn’t a huge fan of meatloaf. It was always dry and didn’t have much...
No Baked Brownies
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: No Baked Brownies.
Chicken Cordon Bleu
My Classic Chicken Cordon Bleu Recipe is easy to make and comes with a creamy Dijon Gruyere Sauce that’s the perfect complement to this delicious restaurant-style chicken dish.
Tarragon Chicken – A French Vintage Recipe
Comfort food is back! More decadent flavors are returning in my cooking. This tarragon chicken has been a classic French staple gracing tables for decades. Almost all French cookbooks, brasseries, bistros, and small restaurants in France have a similar version.
Sheet Pan Lasagna
Ditch the traditional, labor intensive layered lasagna and use your favorite lasagna ingredients and flavors to craft a new favorite, the viral Tik Tok Sheet Pan Lasagna recipe!. TURN YOUR FAVORITE CLASSIC INTO A SHEET PAN MEAL. Ready for a delicious dinner to try tonight that doesn't require too much...
Crockpot Beef & Guinness Stew - Better Than Mom Used to Make!
I've said it before - my husband is by far the better cook! He has an amazing ability for looking at a recipe and knowing if it's likely to be good or not. I do not have that skill! So I asked him to search for a good beef stew recipe. Somehow, he ended up on the Viking River Cruises' website and he found a recipe for Carbonnade a la Flamande. My guess is you have the exact same question that I had when he suggested it - what in the world is that? If I had to come up with what it is so that everyone would understand, it's basically a Beef and Guinness Stew that is absolutely wonderful! It's a great wintertime meal - might be nice for Super Bowl Sunday served with some biscuits for dunking!
Mouthwatering chicken piccata inspired by Giada De Laurentiis
This chicken piccata dish is just what you need in your dinner routine. Try the lemony pan-fried chicken breasts with a mouthwatering butter sauce.
