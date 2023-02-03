The early Cretaceous bird fossils hold key information about the ancient ecosystem of Jehol Biota. Jehol Biota in China is renowned for its exceptional fossils that retain soft tissue such as skin, feathers, organs, and fur. These fossils offer a unique perspective on the evolution of traits like flight, but require careful interpretation to understand the appearance and behavior of the soft tissue in life and the effects of decomposition. A study in Frontiers in Earth Science analyzed five fossils of the early Cretaceous bird Sapeornis chaoyangensis to examine the impact of the burial environment on the preservation of soft tissue.

2 DAYS AGO