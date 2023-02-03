Read full article on original website
Researchers Discover a Previously Unknown Cellular Component Inside Neurons That We Use To Perceive Smell
Umeå University researchers in Sweden have uncovered a previously unidentified cellular component, an organelle, within neurons that play a role in our sense of smell. This discovery could have implications for future studies on the diminished sense of smell, a common symptom of COVID-19. “A prerequisite for finding a...
Bad News: Warming Oceans Have Decimated Marine Parasites
Over 100 years of preserved fish specimens provide a unique look at parasite population trends over time. A study from the University of Washington reveals a decrease in fish parasites from 1880 to 2019, a period in which their habitat, Puget Sound (the mainland U.S.’s second-largest estuary), experienced significant warming.
Unprecedented Precision – New DNA Sequencing Method Lifts “Veil” From Genome Black Box
Many life-saving medications interact directly with DNA to treat illnesses like cancer, but scientists have faced difficulties in understanding how and why they work – until now. Researchers from the University of Cambridge have presented a new DNA sequencing method in a paper published in the journal Nature Biotechnology....
Rare Fossilized Feathers Reveal Secrets of Ancient Paleontology Hotspot
The early Cretaceous bird fossils hold key information about the ancient ecosystem of Jehol Biota. Jehol Biota in China is renowned for its exceptional fossils that retain soft tissue such as skin, feathers, organs, and fur. These fossils offer a unique perspective on the evolution of traits like flight, but require careful interpretation to understand the appearance and behavior of the soft tissue in life and the effects of decomposition. A study in Frontiers in Earth Science analyzed five fossils of the early Cretaceous bird Sapeornis chaoyangensis to examine the impact of the burial environment on the preservation of soft tissue.
Revolutionizing Disaster Prevention: New Earthquake Prediction Model Unveiled by Scientists
A new earthquake model has been developed by Northwestern University that considers the full history of a fault’s earthquakes to better forecast the next one. Northwestern University researchers have published a study that could help solve one of seismology’s main challenges — predicting when the next big earthquake will occur on a fault.
The Hunt for Cosmic Dawn: HERA Doubles Sensitivity to Unlock the Secrets of the Early Universe
The latest data from HERA improves the search for cosmic dawn radiation and tests theories of galaxy formation. An array of 350 radio telescopes located in the Karoo desert of South Africa is getting closer to detecting “cosmic dawn” – the time period following the Big Bang when stars first ignited and galaxies formed.
Harvard Study Links a Variety of Healthy Eating Patterns to a Lower Risk of Premature Death
A Harvard study finds healthy eating patterns lower risk of premature death. Researchers discovered participants who followed at least one of four healthy eating patterns had reduced risk of death from any cause, including cardiovascular disease, cancer, and respiratory disease, compared to those with lower adherence. The study is consistent with the Dietary Guidelines for America, which recommends multiple healthy eating patterns.
Choline: An Essential Brain-Boosting Nutrient That Most Americans Are Lacking
Choline, a crucial nutrient produced in the liver and present in foods such as eggs, broccoli, beans, meat, and poultry, is vital to human health. A new study finds that deficiency in dietary choline can negatively impact the body and could play a role in the development of Alzheimer’s disease.
Researchers Uncover a Simple Question That Could Help Determine Your Risk of Death
Researchers at the University of Tsukuba have discovered a connection between the risk of functional disability or death in older adults and the distance they are willing to walk or cycle to reach common destinations (such as a friend’s house or a supermarket). As they age, physical or cognitive...
Uncovering the Link Between Immune Cells and Cognitive Decline: Study Offers a New Way to Tackle Alzheimer’s Disease
Could the underproduction of poorly understood immune cells contribute to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of cognitive decline? A recent study published in the journal Nature Immunology conducted by Rutgers University researchers suggests it may – and that increasing these cells could reverse the damage. Rutgers researchers conducted...
Groundbreaking Discovery of Hidden Molten Rock Layer Under Earth’s Tectonic Plates
Scientists have discovered a new layer of partly molten rock under the Earth’s crust that might help settle a long-standing debate about how tectonic plates move. Researchers had previously identified patches of melt at a similar depth. But a new study led by The University of Texas at Austin revealed for the first time the layer’s global extent and its part in plate tectonics.
The Dark Cost of Being Toxic
The sequestration of plant toxins by monarch butterflies results in decreased visibility of warning signals. Aposematism in animals: the more toxic, the more striking the color?. Monarch butterflies (Danaus plexippus) feed on milkweeds from the genus Asclepias as caterpillars, storing the plant’s toxic cardenolide poisons in their bodies for self-defense....
Biosensors Change the Way Toxic Water Contamination Is Detected
Social scientist and synthetic biologist collaborate to tackle a global challenge. Scientists from Northwestern University have collaborated on the implementation of an accurate, low-cost, and easy-to-use test for detecting toxic levels of fluoride in water. The new biosensor device developed at Northwestern has been field tested in rural Kenya, providing...
Researchers Have Developed an Entire Color Palette of Inexpensive Fluorescent Dyes
ETH Zurich researchers have created new fluorescent dyes that are simple and inexpensive to make. The dyes are made up of modular polymers with varying numbers of subunits that determine their color. The subunits are either easily obtainable commercially or can be produced in a single reaction step by chemists.
Grammy Nominees Are a Brainy Bunch: Music Directly Benefits Brain Health
Practicing — or even listening to — music directly benefits brain health and function. The Grammy Awards on Sunday celebrated some of the most accomplished musicians of our time, although a neuroscientist at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) says music is a boon for virtually anyone who can carry a tune. In fact, he says our brains are hard-wired to the benefits of music.
The Wilderness Is Calling – Will Your Dog Answer? Extraordinary Research on Dogs’ Reactions to Wolf Howls
Researchers of the Department of Ethology, Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE) have been investigating dogs’ reactions to wolf howls. Are there dogs that are more prone to reply with howling? Are these dogs genetically closer to wolves? To answer these questions, the effects of the dogs’ breed, age, and sex on their behavior were tested in this study. Results of this extraordinary research will be published today in the journal Communications Biology.
Tuning Into Brainwave Rhythms Dramatically Accelerates Learning in Adults
First study to show that delivering information at the natural tempo of our neural pulses accelerates our ability to learn. Participants who received a simple 1.5-second visual cue at their personal brainwave frequency were at least three times faster when it came to improving at a cognitive task. When participants...
Just a Teaspoon: Adding Herbs and Spices to Your Diet Could Improve Gut Health
Two recent studies suggest that incorporating peanuts and herbs and spices into one’s diet can lead to an increase in the abundance of gut bacteria linked to improved health. According to new research from Penn State, consuming a daily ounce of peanuts or a teaspoon of herbs and spices...
New Study Alarms: Ultra-Processed Foods Linked to Increased Risk of Cancer & Death
Higher consumption of ultra-processed foods may be linked to an increased risk of developing and dying from cancer, a new study suggests. Researchers from Imperial College London’s School of Public Health have produced the most comprehensive assessment to date of the association between ultra-processed foods and the risk of developing cancers. Ultra-processed foods are food items that have been heavily processed during their production, such as fizzy drinks, mass-produced packaged breads, many ready meals, and most breakfast cereals.
MIT Engineers Grow “Perfect” Atom-Thin Materials
Their method could enable chip manufacturers to create transistors for the next generation using materials besides silicon. Adhering to Moore’s Law, the number of transistors on a microchip has doubled annually since the 1960s, but this growth is expected to reach its limit as silicon, the foundation of modern transistors, loses its electrical properties when devices made from it dip below a certain size.
