digitalspy.com
Holby City's Lee Mead announces engagement to girlfriend Issy Szumniak
Congratulations are in order for Holby City actor Lee Mead, as he has announced that he is engaged to girlfriend Issy Szumniak. The actor and singer, who rose to fame after winning Any Dream Will Do in 2007 and also starred in Casualty, shared a photo of the couple in the sunshine to his Instagram, with Issy wearing an engagement ring.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Antony Cotton hopes for Sean Tully wedding storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Antony Cotton has given his thoughts on the future of his character Sean Tully, saying he would love to see him get married one day. When asked if he'd like a 'happily ever after' moment for his character who has previously been unlucky in...
digitalspy.com
Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague reveals 'frustrating' work worry after birth of baby Bambi
Love Island star and new mum Molly-Mae Hague has shared that she's "so nervous" to return to the world of vlogging, and is worried she'll find it frustrating if she's not happy with her work. Molly-Mae and her partner Tommy Fury welcomed their baby daughter Bambi just a couple of...
digitalspy.com
Casualty star George Rainsford addresses fan concerns after Ethan exit
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty star George Rainsford has opened up about a couple of specific plot points regarding his character, Ethan Hardy, and his exit from the soap. Rainsford exited the soap on February 4 after nine years on the show. Ethan left the ED behind after having coming to a realisation about his relationship with his son, Bodhi.
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer's Daisy May Cooper "shaking" as she meets crush Ben Shephard
The Masked Singer star Daisy May Cooper was “shaking” as she met her crush Ben Shephard. The This Country co-creator was eliminated from the ITV show on Saturday (February 4) as she was revealed to be beneath the Otter costume, and appeared on Good Morning Britain today (February 6) to discuss her time on the series.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Prince Harry’s ‘Older Woman’ Lover Is Younger Than Meghan Markle But She and Her Family Received Scrutiny After ‘Spare’ Release
The guessing game about the identity of Prince Harry's "older woman" lover who he wrote about in 'Spare' is over. But it wasn’t all games for her and her family.
digitalspy.com
Dancing On Ice star Joey Essex grilled over romance rumours after admitting he’s "fallen in love"
Dancing on Ice star Joey Essex continues teasing a romance with his pro partner Vanessa Bauer. In the last episode of ITV's reality TV show, the TOWIE star cracked another cheeky joke hinting at something more than a friendship going on between him and Bauer. Host Phillip Schofield noted how...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon welcomes baby boy and shares first photo
Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon has given birth to her first child. The actress, who played Bethany Platt in the ITV soap between 2015 and 2020, and her boyfriend Ryan Ledson shared a photo to Instagram showing the couple cradling their newborn. "Our beautiful boy," the caption reads. "30/01/2023." The couple,...
digitalspy.com
TOWIE star Gemma Collins sees ambulance rush to her home amid health scare
Gemma Collins has shared her appreciation for NHS healthcare workers who visited her following a health scare. An ambulance was called to The Only Way Is Essex star's home to assist her, though she did not specify what had happened. The reality TV star posted a series of pictures to...
digitalspy.com
This Morning announces presenters taking over Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield for half term
This Morning has announced who will step in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield as they enjoy a much-needed break during half term. Josie Gibson is returning to replace the show's regular hosts for the week, together with Dermot O'Leary. The duo will be on air for four days, from February 13 to February 16.
digitalspy.com
Happy Valley's James Norton shares tribute on Instagram following the show finale
Happy Valley spoilers follow – including discussion of the season three finale. Happy Valley star James Norton has marked the end of the series with a tribute to his co-star Sarah Lancashire on Instagram. The actor, also seen in Grantchester and Greta Gerwig's Little Women, plays the series villain...
digitalspy.com
I'm a Celebrity star Iain Lee announces retirement from radio after 30 years
I'm a Celebrity star Iain Lee has announced his retirement from radio after 30 years. The broadcaster, writer, TV host and stand-up comedian shared the news on Twitter, saying he had handed in his notice to Jack FM where he had worked since last year. "Hey everyone, a bit of...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Neil McDermott reveals major twist in Ryan Malloy return story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders is bringing back Ryan Malloy next week, as part of Lily Slater's underage pregnancy story. Neil McDermott has reprised his role for a short stint as Ryan, who Lily's biological father and Whitney's half-brother. Ryan originally left the show in 2011, but made brief reappearances in 2014 and 2016.
digitalspy.com
I'm a Celebrity winner Giovanna Fletcher shares plans to renew vows with husband Tom Fletcher
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! winner Giovanna Fletcher has talked about her plan to renew her vows with her husband, McFly's Tom Fletcher. The couple are childhood sweethearts, sharing their first kiss at 13 before officially getting together half a decade later. They married in 2012, and have since welcomed three sons together.
digitalspy.com
Breaking Bad stars reunite in unexpected way
Walter White and Jesse Pinkman are back together once more, as Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have reprised their roles in an unlikely way. The duo, who starred in the award-winning AMC series from 2008 to 2013, reunited for a PopCorners advert ahead of this weekend's Super Bowl.
digitalspy.com
Casualty confirms ex-EastEnders star Nigel Harman is joining as new clinical lead
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty has confirmed ex-EastEnders star Nigel Harman is joining the show as new clinical lead Max Cristie. Max is full of confidence as he arrives on the ward, yet he's immediately put on the back-foot when he comes face-to-face with someone from his past. As the weeks...
digitalspy.com
Blue Peter presenters Matt Baker, Simon Thomas and Konnie Huq have sweet reunion
Former Blue Peter presenters Matt Baker, Simon Thomas, and Konnie Huq enjoyed a reunion this week, with Simon sharing some sweet snaps on Instagram. Matt, Simon and Konnie previously hosted the long-running children's show together almost 20 years ago. Simon and Matt presented the show together from 1999 until 2005 while Konnie became the longest serving female Blue Peter presenter when she presented it from 1997 until 2008.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Linda Carter to get life-changing offer from Sharon Watts
EastEnders spoilers follow. Linda Carter will get a life-changing offer from Sharon Watts on EastEnders next week. Since the tragic (presumed) death of her husband Mick, Linda has been left to run the Vic on her own, but shocked Alfie Moon last month by revealing she was planning to sell up.
