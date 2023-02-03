ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

ESPN's Brian Windhorst Says Miami Heat On Short List For Kyrie Irving

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mqTwk_0kbtqVxq00

The Heat are among four favorites to land Irving, including Lakers, Clippers and Mavericks

One NBA inside puts the Miami Heat on a list of four teams that are the favorites to land Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who requested a trade Friday.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said the Heat are contenders along with the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

"The trade there would be Kyle Lowry would be my guess," Windhorst said. "The issue again, I'm not sure the Nets are crazy about taking on the $30 million on Kyle Lowry's contract."

Lowry is making $28.3 million this season and owed $29.6 million in 2023-24 but pursuing Irving could be an opportunity for Riley and the Heat to make up for a quiet offseason. They made attempts to acquire Irving, Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell last summer but were unable to produce a package to land any of them.

Irving is a potential piece to put the Heat back among the contenders in the Eastern Conference. The question is: Do they have enough assets to acquire him?

The Heat have already said they have no plans of involving center Bam Adebayo in any trade. Jimmy Butler is also off the table. That leaves Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Victor Oladipo and even rookie Nikola Jovic as their best trade assets.

Not sure if the Heat can make it happen but this is Riley's chance to show he is still a big player in the free agency/trade world.

Stay tuned ...

View the original article to see embedded media.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from the Heat's loss to Knicks. CLICK HERE

How Heat Twitter reacted to loss to Knicks. CLICK HERE

Former Heat player Meyers Leonard wants another chance. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com , use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

TWITTER : @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron James tweeted 3 words after the Kyrie Irving trade, and NBA fans roasted him

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was in his feelings on Sunday night after watching his old Cleveland teammate Kyrie Irving get traded to the Dallas Mavericks. As the Irving trade set the NBA ablaze on Sunday, James found himself on the losing end of the massive transaction. The Lakers were pegged as a possible trade destination for Irving, but it was not meant to be.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Only Offered Russell Westbrook And One First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving

With Kyrie Irving officially headed to the Dallas Mavericks, it seems the Los Angeles Lakers have let another opportunity slip through their fingers. For months now, it has been reported that Kyrie Irving had his eyes set on becoming a Laker and when he requested a trade from the Nets last week, it was the perfect chance for GM Rob Pelinka to grant Irving's wishes and pair him with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Spencer Dinwiddie goes viral for funny tweet about being traded for Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is the obvious star of the NBA news cycle right now, but Spencer Dinwiddie is proving to be a worthy supporting act. The Brooklyn Nets guard Irving was officially traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in a blockbuster deal. Dinwiddie and multiple other assets will be headed back to Brooklyn as part... The post Spencer Dinwiddie goes viral for funny tweet about being traded for Kyrie Irving appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ONTARIO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move

Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Former top defender eyeing return to NBA

Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that... The post Former top defender eyeing return to NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Larry Brown Sports

Cavaliers could trade former All-Star ahead of deadline

The Cleveland Cavaliers could be prepared to trade a former All-Star player ahead of this year’s deadline. Kevin Love recently had a conversation with coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who informed the 5-time All-Star that he is out of the Cavaliers’ rotation. Unsurprisingly, other teams are now showing interest in Love. According to Hoops Wire’s Sam Amico,... The post Cavaliers could trade former All-Star ahead of deadline appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

 https://www.si.com/nba/heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy