ESPN's Brian Windhorst Says Miami Heat On Short List For Kyrie Irving

The Heat are among four favorites to land Irving, including Lakers, Clippers and Mavericks

One NBA inside puts the Miami Heat on a list of four teams that are the favorites to land Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who requested a trade Friday.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said the Heat are contenders along with the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

"The trade there would be Kyle Lowry would be my guess," Windhorst said. "The issue again, I'm not sure the Nets are crazy about taking on the $30 million on Kyle Lowry's contract."

Lowry is making $28.3 million this season and owed $29.6 million in 2023-24 but pursuing Irving could be an opportunity for Riley and the Heat to make up for a quiet offseason. They made attempts to acquire Irving, Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell last summer but were unable to produce a package to land any of them.

Irving is a potential piece to put the Heat back among the contenders in the Eastern Conference. The question is: Do they have enough assets to acquire him?

The Heat have already said they have no plans of involving center Bam Adebayo in any trade. Jimmy Butler is also off the table. That leaves Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Victor Oladipo and even rookie Nikola Jovic as their best trade assets.

Not sure if the Heat can make it happen but this is Riley's chance to show he is still a big player in the free agency/trade world.

Stay tuned ...

