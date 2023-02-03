Read full article on original website
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management
Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
After dropping 19% in 2022, the S&P 500 has started the new year off on a strong footing, rising over 9%. This positive performance might have sparked renewed interest among investors, who have been waiting on the sidelines for things to turn back around. If this sounds like you, then it's probably a good idea to figure out what to invest in right now for the long term.
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds. The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Best Stocks To Invest In 2023? 2 Wheat Stocks To Know
Wheat is a type of cereal grain that is widely cultivated and consumed around the world. It is a staple food for a large portion of the global population and is used in a variety of food products, including bread, pasta, and cereal. The demand for wheat is consistently high, making it a crucial commodity in the agriculture sector.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
2 Top Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy In February
I like to buy dividend stocks any chance I get. My goal is to grow my passive income from dividends and other sources to eventually cover my expenses. I have a long way to go, so I keep investing more money to grow my income. Two dividend stocks I can't...
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Why Berkshire Hathaway Is a No-Brainer Bear Market Stock
While the S&P 500 index has bounced back from last year's lows, there are still reasons to be worried about the economy and what stock markets could do in the near term. But instead of moving away from stocks, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro say finding strong businesses is a better approach. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) leads the way if you're looking for shelter in any coming storm.
3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Investing your hard-earned money is serious business. I don't recommend doing it on a whim, based purely on last Wednesday's water cooler chatter, or because this ticker looks hot on social media sites today. There is still a time and a place for the occasional no-brainer buy, though. I mean,...
3 Hot Stocks That Can Live Up to Their Lofty Valuations
There's much more to investing than buying low and selling high, and there's much more to stock valuation than buying on a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. On the other hand, sometimes it makes sense to buy a high P/E stock because its growth prospects justify its current valuation. That's how investors should think about investing in Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK), Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), and infrastructure software company Bentley Systems (NASDAQ: BSY). Here's why all three are exciting stocks for 2023.
3 Energy Mutual Funds for Fantastic Returns
The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has prompted several governments, including the Biden administration, to impose sanctions on Russian oil and energy. Crude prices have gone up on supply concerns from Russia, which is one of the world’s biggest producers of the commodity. Prices have risen further after the U.S. Government imposed a ban on the import of oil and other energy products.
Is It Time to Buy Tesla Stock?
One of the most polarizing stocks in today's market is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Bears will tell you it's just an over-valued automaker, while the bulls will claim it's a technology company that makes cars. In reality, it's a mixture of these things, but investors have to determine which case has more merit.
3 Best Ways to Invest for Retirement
Most people need to save more money for retirement. According to a report by Vanguard, the average American had about $141,500 saved for retirement. At the recommended annual withdrawal rate of 4%, it will only give them about $5,660 per year to live off of in retirement. Given those numbers,...
Nasdaq Bull Market: Why It's Time to Buy Starbucks Stock
We could already be seeing the beginning of a bull market for Nasdaq stocks. And those include Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), the still-growing global coffee giant. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall break down the three key things that could make it a top stock you'll want to own in a bull market.
Capital One Just Saw a Spike in Loan Losses. Should Investors Be Worried?
High levels of inflation over the past year are starting to have an effect on savings and consumers are feeling some of the pressure. As a result, many lenders are starting to report a rise in loan losses. The credit card specialist Capital One (NYSE: COF) is not immune. Bank...
Tastyworks vs. Robinhood: Which Is Best?
Though online brokerage accounts are the investing platform of choice for many retail investors, they can come with significant fees and trading costs. Robinhood and tastyworks are advertised as low-cost options for those who want to begin investing. However, choosing the right brokerage means you have to look for more than cost efficiency. Research can tell you whether investment platforms' promises are as good as they say they are. With that in mind, here are a few ways tastyworks and Robinhood stack up against each other.
BlackRock Increases Position in Corteva (CTVA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 60.19MM shares of Corteva Inc (CTVA). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 59.76MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.71% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Time to Buy These 3 Internet -Commerce Stocks?
Among the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list several internet commerce stocks are standing out with earnings estimate revisions on the rise. With the Internet-Commerce Industry currently in the top 11% of over 250 Zacks Industries here is a look at some of the top-rated stocks in the space to consider buying amid the strong start to 2023.
