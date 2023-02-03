ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys Fired Coach Mike Nolan Hired by USFL

By Mike Fisher,Geoff Magliochetti
Mike Nolan. the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator in 2020, has found his next job, succeeding Jeff Fisher in the rebooted USFL.

FRISCO - The concept of “The McCarthy Guy” - or any head coach wanting to hire his “guys” as staffers - is a common and sound one.

But that doesn’t mean it always works.

Jeff Fisher, late of the United States Football League - known as former Los Angeles Rams head coach - stepped down from the same spot with the USFL's Michigan Panthers , who will return for their second back on the field this spring.

And Fisher will be replaced by …

The former NFL head coach Mike Nolan, whose most recent professional football notoriety came as the Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator

The Panthers' job was Fisher's first in a coaching capacity since his time with the Rams ended. Michigan, however, failed to make any headway in the new USFL, going 2-8 in his first and only season. Fisher also served as the Panthers GM, with a roster that included former NFL first-round pick Paxton Lynch at quarterback.

Michigan will return to action this spring with Nolan in town. Nolan’s pre-Cowboys resume was an impressive one and he was among McCarthy’s first big decisions when they arrived at The Star in 2020.

McCarthy now has Dan Quinn in that defensive coordinator spot following Nolan’s single season in Dallas … and now McCarthy is hiring more helpers - some of the sure to be “McCarthy guys.”

