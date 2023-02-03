Best seasons in Tennessee Titans history

- Total appearances on Super Bowl rosters: 105 - Unique players on Super Bowl rosters: 74 - Most prolific players: Nate Ebner, Mike Vrabel, Jim Marshall (4 each) Ohio State is just one of three colleges to produce more than 400 NFL players. Of those, 74 have made it to the big game, with three former Buckeyes making four Super Bowl appearances each. Jim Marshall was part of all four of the Minnesota Vikings Super Bowl teams, and although he never won a ring, the defensive end does hold numerous NFL records. Mike Vrabel won three championships with the New England Patriots in the early aughts and pursued a coaching career after retiring as a player. He's been the Tennessee Titans' head coach since 2018. Nate Ebner also won three rings with the Patriots in 2014, 2016, and 2018.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO