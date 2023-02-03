Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews.org
Fishing for protein partners nets clues to autism
A cellular complex that influences protein synthesis features prominently in a new map of the binding partners for 13 autism-linked proteins in excitatory neurons. The work may help researchers understand how autism-related proteins talk to one another and could point to new therapeutic targets, the team behind the work says.
Clayton News Daily
Magnesium Glycinate vs Citrate: Which Magnesium Supplements Should You Be Taking?
Your body needs the essential mineral magnesium for multiple functions, including regulating your blood sugar levels, blood pressure, muscle and nerve function. But wait, there’s more: Magnesium is also critical for making protein and bone and synthesizing DNA. But how much magnesium do you really need? According to the...
msn.com
XBB.1.5 COVID Symptoms That Doctors Say May Deceive You
XBB.1.5 — which some experts are calling the "Kraken" strain — is thought to be about five times more contagious than earlier Omicron strains and has characteristics that allow it to spread easier among both vaccinated and recently recovered individuals. Common symptoms associated with this strain can be...
Dental problems associated with greater risk for declining brain health
Taking good care of your teeth -- brushing, flossing, regular dental checkups -- is, of course, important for good health. Now researchers say it's also vital for brain health.
MindBodyGreen
New Research Says Vitamin B12 Deficiency Is Linked With Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
It's no secret that our bodies require a host of different vitamins and minerals to function at their best. One of those essential vitamins is B12—and when you aren't getting enough of it, you might feel anywhere from irritable to exhausted. And according to a new study published in...
Phys.org
Team identifies a nutrient that cancer cells crave
Arginine is an amino acid naturally produced by our bodies and plentiful in the fish, meat, and nuts that we eat. But as recent research in Science Advances reveals, arginine is an essential nutrient for cancer cells too. And starving them of it could potentially render tumors more vulnerable to the body's natural immune response.
outbreaknewstoday.com
CDC issues health advisory about Extensively Drug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa outbreak associated with Artificial Tears
In a follow-up on a report yesterday on eye infections linked to an over-the-counter eyedrops product under the brand EzriCare, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory about infections with an extensively drug-resistant strain of Verona Integron-mediated Metallo-β-lactamase (VIM) and Guiana-Extended Spectrum-β-Lactamase (GES)-producing carbapenem-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa (VIM-GES-CRPA) in 12 states.
EatingWell
Does Dehydration Cause High Blood Pressure?
Signs of nutrient deficiencies usually take weeks or months to appear, but this isn't the case for water. Dehydration symptoms like a dry mouth, increased thirst, headache and decreased urination can come on within a few hours if you're not keeping tabs on your daily water and fluid intake. But mild dehydration is easily remedied with water or a water-electrolyte beverage.
Dementia and Cognitive Tests - What is the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale
Cognitive tests are commonly used to assess the mental abilities of individuals with dementia. These tests help medical professionals diagnose dementia and track its progression over time. They also help to determine the severity of the condition and the best course of treatment.
AboutLawsuits.com
Autism Spectrum Disorder Diagnosis May Be Linked To Greater Risk of Diabetes Other Heart Problems: Study
A new study warns about an unexpected complication of autism spectrum disorders, indicating that children diagnosed with the condition may face an increased risk of developing diabetes and heart disease. In findings published last week in the medical journal JAMA Pediatrics, Texas Tech University researchers say an autism diagnosis appears...
Healthline
Asperger’s or ADHD? Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatments
Asperger’s syndrome (AS) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may be familiar terms for parents today. Many parents may have a child with an AS or ADHD diagnosis. Both conditions develop early in life and have similar symptoms. They can lead to difficulties that include:. socializing. communicating. learning. developing.
The researcher found that Ataxia can be an early sign of a stroke and can occur up to a week before the attack
A stroke is a medical emergency in which blood is cut off to an area of your brain. The condition deprives your brain of much-needed oxygen and nutrients, leaving your body unable to perform essential functions. This means that time is running out. Fortunately, some symptoms can raise alarm bells even before a stroke occurs.
psychreg.org
Blood Tests and Mental Illness: The Latest Research
Mental illnesses are complex conditions that affect a person’s thoughts, emotions, and behaviours. While the exact causes of many mental health disorders are still unknown, scientists are actively working to better understand the biological and environmental factors that contribute to their development. In recent years, researchers have begun to explore the potential of blood tests to diagnose and monitor mental illnesses, and the results of these studies are raising hope for a more precise and personalised approach to mental health care.
One Green Planet
Spreading ‘Valley Fever’ Fungal Infection Outbreak Sparks Fears of US Endemic
Have you ever heard of “Valley Fever“? This fungal infection, also known as coccidioidomycosis, is causing alarm among health experts in the US due to its recent surge in cases. While the majority of cases are still reported in the Southwest, the disease is spreading and the climate crisis may be a contributing factor.
MedicalXpress
The possible effects of cinnamon on memory and learning
Cinnamon, the well-known aromatic spice that many of us use to bake cakes and cook savory dishes, is derived from the inner bark of Cinnamomum trees. These are evergreen trees found in the Himalayas and other mountain areas, as well as in rainforests and other forests in southern China, India and Southeast Asia.
If You Want to Reduce Your Inflammation Risk, Ditch This One Habit ASAP
A cardiologist shares the worst habit for inflammation and why it's so bad.
Healthline
What to Know About Bone Density Scans for Osteoporosis
People at risk for osteoporosis may benefit from a bone density scan every 2 years. A DEXA scan is the most common, but QCT scans are also an option. Medicare may cover the cost. Bone density scans are an important tool in predicting, diagnosing, and managing osteoporosis. Most people get...
spectrumnews.org
Chromatin remodeling tied to altered splicing in autism model
Neurons exposed to valproic acid (VPA), an epilepsy drug that, when taken during pregnancy or breastfeeding, increases a child’s chances of autism, produce atypical levels of RNA isoforms, according to a new study. Several of these alternate RNA versions are encoded by genes tied to autism, the study also shows.
MedicineNet.com
What Is Congenital Myasthenic Syndrome?
Congenital myasthenic syndrome (CMS) is a group of rare, congenital (at or near birth onset) hereditary conditions characterized by muscle weakness and fatigue (myasthenia) that worsen with physical exertion. The weakness typically begins in early childhood but can appear in adolescence or adulthood as well. CMS results from a neuromuscular junction defect.
Medical News Today
What are some bone cancer symptoms?
Some common bone cancer symptoms include pain in the affected bone, swelling or tenderness, a bone that breaks with little or no trauma, fatigue, and unexplained weight loss. , is a type of cancer that forms in the cells of the bones. This article looks at the most common symptoms...
Comments / 0