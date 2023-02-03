ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

spectrumnews.org

Fishing for protein partners nets clues to autism

A cellular complex that influences protein synthesis features prominently in a new map of the binding partners for 13 autism-linked proteins in excitatory neurons. The work may help researchers understand how autism-related proteins talk to one another and could point to new therapeutic targets, the team behind the work says.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
msn.com

XBB.1.5 COVID Symptoms That Doctors Say May Deceive You

XBB.1.5 — which some experts are calling the "Kraken" strain — is thought to be about five times more contagious than earlier Omicron strains and has characteristics that allow it to spread easier among both vaccinated and recently recovered individuals. Common symptoms associated with this strain can be...
Phys.org

Team identifies a nutrient that cancer cells crave

Arginine is an amino acid naturally produced by our bodies and plentiful in the fish, meat, and nuts that we eat. But as recent research in Science Advances reveals, arginine is an essential nutrient for cancer cells too. And starving them of it could potentially render tumors more vulnerable to the body's natural immune response.
outbreaknewstoday.com

CDC issues health advisory about Extensively Drug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa outbreak associated with Artificial Tears

In a follow-up on a report yesterday on eye infections linked to an over-the-counter eyedrops product under the brand EzriCare, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory about infections with an extensively drug-resistant strain of Verona Integron-mediated Metallo-β-lactamase (VIM) and Guiana-Extended Spectrum-β-Lactamase (GES)-producing carbapenem-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa (VIM-GES-CRPA) in 12 states.
EatingWell

Does Dehydration Cause High Blood Pressure?

Signs of nutrient deficiencies usually take weeks or months to appear, but this isn't the case for water. Dehydration symptoms like a dry mouth, increased thirst, headache and decreased urination can come on within a few hours if you're not keeping tabs on your daily water and fluid intake. But mild dehydration is easily remedied with water or a water-electrolyte beverage.
Healthline

Asperger’s or ADHD? Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatments

Asperger’s syndrome (AS) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may be familiar terms for parents today. Many parents may have a child with an AS or ADHD diagnosis. Both conditions develop early in life and have similar symptoms. They can lead to difficulties that include:. socializing. communicating. learning. developing.
psychreg.org

Blood Tests and Mental Illness: The Latest Research

Mental illnesses are complex conditions that affect a person’s thoughts, emotions, and behaviours. While the exact causes of many mental health disorders are still unknown, scientists are actively working to better understand the biological and environmental factors that contribute to their development. In recent years, researchers have begun to explore the potential of blood tests to diagnose and monitor mental illnesses, and the results of these studies are raising hope for a more precise and personalised approach to mental health care.
MedicalXpress

The possible effects of cinnamon on memory and learning

Cinnamon, the well-known aromatic spice that many of us use to bake cakes and cook savory dishes, is derived from the inner bark of Cinnamomum trees. These are evergreen trees found in the Himalayas and other mountain areas, as well as in rainforests and other forests in southern China, India and Southeast Asia.
Healthline

What to Know About Bone Density Scans for Osteoporosis

People at risk for osteoporosis may benefit from a bone density scan every 2 years. A DEXA scan is the most common, but QCT scans are also an option. Medicare may cover the cost. Bone density scans are an important tool in predicting, diagnosing, and managing osteoporosis. Most people get...
spectrumnews.org

Chromatin remodeling tied to altered splicing in autism model

Neurons exposed to valproic acid (VPA), an epilepsy drug that, when taken during pregnancy or breastfeeding, increases a child’s chances of autism, produce atypical levels of RNA isoforms, according to a new study. Several of these alternate RNA versions are encoded by genes tied to autism, the study also shows.
MedicineNet.com

What Is Congenital Myasthenic Syndrome?

Congenital myasthenic syndrome (CMS) is a group of rare, congenital (at or near birth onset) hereditary conditions characterized by muscle weakness and fatigue (myasthenia) that worsen with physical exertion. The weakness typically begins in early childhood but can appear in adolescence or adulthood as well. CMS results from a neuromuscular junction defect.
Medical News Today

What are some bone cancer symptoms?

Some common bone cancer symptoms include pain in the affected bone, swelling or tenderness, a bone that breaks with little or no trauma, fatigue, and unexplained weight loss. , is a type of cancer that forms in the cells of the bones. This article looks at the most common symptoms...

