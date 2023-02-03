ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

mutigers.com

Frank Ties Season High, Women's Basketball Falls to Alabama

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri women's basketball team could not pull off the season sweep against Alabama, falling 76-69 Sunday night at Mizzou Arena. Senior forward Hayley Frank (Strafford, Mo.) led the Tigers on offense, tying a season-high 26 points and knocking down seven shots on 12 attempts. She also performed efficiently from the foul line, shooting a perfect 11-of-11.
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Women’s Golf Returns to Action at Florida

The Missouri women's golf team is back in action for the first time in more than two months, competing at the Paradise Invitational, hosted by Florida Atlantic. The tournament is slated for Monday and Tuesday with the schools opening the action on Monday morning with a 7 a.m. CT shotgun start. The teams are slated to play 36 holes on Monday before wrapping up the tournament with 18 holes on Tuesday.
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Women's Basketball Goes for Season Sweep Against Alabama

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri women's basketball team looks to sweep the season series against Alabama Sunday at Mizzou Arena. The contest will tip off at 4 p.m., and will be broadcast on SEC Network and KTGR. With Thursday's win over Vanderbilt, the Tigers improved its overall...
COLUMBIA, MO
rolltide.com

Alabama Heads to Missouri for Sunday Contest

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama women's basketball team will head to Columbia, Mo., to face the Missouri Tigers on Sunday. The game will tip off at 4 p.m. CT on SEC Network. Alabama (16-6, 5-2 SEC) vs. Missouri (15-8, 4-6 SEC) Series History: 17th meeting vs. Tigers (Missouri leads...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
mutigers.com

Wrestling Falls Short at Oklahoma State, 16-17

STILLWATER, Okla. – The No. 8-ranked University of Missouri wrestling team lost a close dual to No. 11 Oklahoma State 16-17 Sunday, Feb. 5. The match was tied 16-16 after the final bout, however OSU won based off criteria. Redshirt junior Brock Mauller put Missouri on the board, claiming...
STILLWATER, OK
Ozark Sports Zone

Saberhagen, Hansbrough highlight MO Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023

The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday announced its Enshrinement, setting the ceremony for 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 5 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield. Tyler Hansbrough – Poplar Bluff High School/University of North Carolina. Sean Weatherspoon – University of Missouri Football. Mike McClure –...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
mutigers.com

No. 8 Wrestling Runs The Show in Norman with 33-3 Win Over Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. – The No. 8-ranked University of Missouri wrestling team put together a dominant performance in Norman, Okla., topping the Oklahoma Sooners 33-3 Friday, Feb. 3. Missouri started hot and never took its feet off the gas, taking nine of the ten bouts. Sophomore Noah Surtin started off...
COLUMBIA, MO
kbsi23.com

MO man catches world record-sized blue sucker fish

(KBSI) – The first state record fish of 2023 was caught on the Osage River on January 15. Travis Uebinger of Auxvasse caught an 11-pound, 5-ounce blue sucker. He was fishing on the Osage River Jan. 15 when he caught the fish using the pole-and-line method. The previous record for blue sucker was a 9-pound, 14-ounce fish caught on the Missouri River in 1997, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).
MISSOURI STATE
tourcounsel.com

Capital Mall | Shopping mall in Jefferson City, Missouri

Capital Mall is a shopping mall located in Jefferson City, Missouri, United States that opened in 1978. Its anchors are JCPenney and Dillard's. Sears closed in March 2017. In 2013, the mall's owner, Farmer Holding Company, applied to Jefferson City for approval to build a 127-room hotel and 61,000 square feet (5,700 m2) conference center at Capital Mall.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kttn.com

Teenager demolishes vehicle in crash north of Macon on Highway 63

An east-central Missouri resident was hurt early Sunday north of Macon. Eighteen-year-old Derrick Shaw of Montgomery City was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries. The accident happened three miles north of Macon as the car was northbound on Highway 63 when the vehicle went off...
MACON, MO
kjluradio.com

Elevated fire conditions lead to natural cover fires across mid-Missouri

Fire departments across mid-Missouri are asking you to refrain from outdoor burning. The combination of high winds and low humidity have sparked natural cover fires across the region this weekend. Both the Central Callaway and North Callaway Fire Protection Districts report working several large natural cover fires. The Gravois Fire...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Suspected Chinese surveillance balloon shot down over Atlantic Ocean

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The U.S. Military took down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon Saturday afternoon. A U.S. official confirmed the balloon was shot down with a single missile fired by a fighter jet over the Atlantic Ocean. For the past several days, the balloon drifted over the United States after its first spotting in Montana. The post Suspected Chinese surveillance balloon shot down over Atlantic Ocean appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Missouri Independent

Vacancies, turnover leave thousands of jobs unfilled in Missouri state government

The Department of Mental Health canceled a $16 million project to renovate a building at Fulton State Hospital for use as a sex offender treatment center because there is no realistic expectation of finding staff to run it. Lawmakers appropriated the money last year from federal COVID-19 recovery funds. Department Director Valerie Huhn told legislative […] The post Vacancies, turnover leave thousands of jobs unfilled in Missouri state government appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Local family holds memorial for unhoused man

COLUMBIA - A local family, with the help of countless businesses in Columbia, held a memorial for George Robert Nickles. The memorial lasted from 4-7 p.m. at the Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church. Nickles was a prominent figure in the downtown Columbia community, frequently coming to restaurants who provide food...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One woman shot in Columbia Sunday night

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police confirmed one woman was shot around 5th Street and Lyon Street Sunday night just before 9:30. A police spokesperson said there is no suspect at this time. ABC 17 crews on scene watched police put up crime scene tape and load at least one person into an ambulance. They saw The post One woman shot in Columbia Sunday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO

