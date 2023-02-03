Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Edwin and Nora Payne Bedford House in Fayette, MissouriCJ CoombsFayette, MO
The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869CJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBoonville, MO
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
mutigers.com
Frank Ties Season High, Women's Basketball Falls to Alabama
COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri women's basketball team could not pull off the season sweep against Alabama, falling 76-69 Sunday night at Mizzou Arena. Senior forward Hayley Frank (Strafford, Mo.) led the Tigers on offense, tying a season-high 26 points and knocking down seven shots on 12 attempts. She also performed efficiently from the foul line, shooting a perfect 11-of-11.
mutigers.com
Women’s Golf Returns to Action at Florida
The Missouri women's golf team is back in action for the first time in more than two months, competing at the Paradise Invitational, hosted by Florida Atlantic. The tournament is slated for Monday and Tuesday with the schools opening the action on Monday morning with a 7 a.m. CT shotgun start. The teams are slated to play 36 holes on Monday before wrapping up the tournament with 18 holes on Tuesday.
mutigers.com
Women's Basketball Goes for Season Sweep Against Alabama
COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri women's basketball team looks to sweep the season series against Alabama Sunday at Mizzou Arena. The contest will tip off at 4 p.m., and will be broadcast on SEC Network and KTGR. With Thursday's win over Vanderbilt, the Tigers improved its overall...
rolltide.com
Alabama Heads to Missouri for Sunday Contest
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama women's basketball team will head to Columbia, Mo., to face the Missouri Tigers on Sunday. The game will tip off at 4 p.m. CT on SEC Network. Alabama (16-6, 5-2 SEC) vs. Missouri (15-8, 4-6 SEC) Series History: 17th meeting vs. Tigers (Missouri leads...
mutigers.com
Wrestling Falls Short at Oklahoma State, 16-17
STILLWATER, Okla. – The No. 8-ranked University of Missouri wrestling team lost a close dual to No. 11 Oklahoma State 16-17 Sunday, Feb. 5. The match was tied 16-16 after the final bout, however OSU won based off criteria. Redshirt junior Brock Mauller put Missouri on the board, claiming...
Ozark Sports Zone
Saberhagen, Hansbrough highlight MO Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023
The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday announced its Enshrinement, setting the ceremony for 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 5 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield. Tyler Hansbrough – Poplar Bluff High School/University of North Carolina. Sean Weatherspoon – University of Missouri Football. Mike McClure –...
mutigers.com
No. 8 Wrestling Runs The Show in Norman with 33-3 Win Over Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. – The No. 8-ranked University of Missouri wrestling team put together a dominant performance in Norman, Okla., topping the Oklahoma Sooners 33-3 Friday, Feb. 3. Missouri started hot and never took its feet off the gas, taking nine of the ten bouts. Sophomore Noah Surtin started off...
Missouri’s Best Bar & Grill is in a Town of 1,000 people
A truly great Bar & Grill restaurant is hard to find, there are so many of them in every town across the country. If you want the BEST bar and grill experience in Missouri you'll have to drive far away from the big cities to a town of about 1,000 people...
Missourian (Politely) Proves The Customer Is Not Always Right
I know a lot of times when I think of Missourians or people from West Central Missouri, especially Sedalians, I think of a certain type of person. A smart person, a polite person, but a person who will not put up with your silly nonsense. One of the websites I...
Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800s
The Ruskaup House is a historic home located near Drake, Missouri in Gasconade County. This is a vernacular German farmhouse made of rubble stone. This house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on March 29, 1983.
kbsi23.com
MO man catches world record-sized blue sucker fish
(KBSI) – The first state record fish of 2023 was caught on the Osage River on January 15. Travis Uebinger of Auxvasse caught an 11-pound, 5-ounce blue sucker. He was fishing on the Osage River Jan. 15 when he caught the fish using the pole-and-line method. The previous record for blue sucker was a 9-pound, 14-ounce fish caught on the Missouri River in 1997, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).
kwos.com
Suspected Chinese balloon spotted in Columbia and central Missouri; Missouri’s governor frustrated
Numerous mid-Missouri residents say they spotted what could be a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Friday afternoon. 939 the Eagle News fielded calls from Columbia residents and in residents in other parts of central Missouri. The National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted earlier today that the large balloon seen earlier in...
tourcounsel.com
Capital Mall | Shopping mall in Jefferson City, Missouri
Capital Mall is a shopping mall located in Jefferson City, Missouri, United States that opened in 1978. Its anchors are JCPenney and Dillard's. Sears closed in March 2017. In 2013, the mall's owner, Farmer Holding Company, applied to Jefferson City for approval to build a 127-room hotel and 61,000 square feet (5,700 m2) conference center at Capital Mall.
Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon
An object resembling the Chinese balloon seen over the United States this week appeared in the Mid-Missouri sky Friday after a report of it flying near Kansas City. The post Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Teenager demolishes vehicle in crash north of Macon on Highway 63
An east-central Missouri resident was hurt early Sunday north of Macon. Eighteen-year-old Derrick Shaw of Montgomery City was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries. The accident happened three miles north of Macon as the car was northbound on Highway 63 when the vehicle went off...
kjluradio.com
Elevated fire conditions lead to natural cover fires across mid-Missouri
Fire departments across mid-Missouri are asking you to refrain from outdoor burning. The combination of high winds and low humidity have sparked natural cover fires across the region this weekend. Both the Central Callaway and North Callaway Fire Protection Districts report working several large natural cover fires. The Gravois Fire...
Suspected Chinese surveillance balloon shot down over Atlantic Ocean
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The U.S. Military took down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon Saturday afternoon. A U.S. official confirmed the balloon was shot down with a single missile fired by a fighter jet over the Atlantic Ocean. For the past several days, the balloon drifted over the United States after its first spotting in Montana. The post Suspected Chinese surveillance balloon shot down over Atlantic Ocean appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Vacancies, turnover leave thousands of jobs unfilled in Missouri state government
The Department of Mental Health canceled a $16 million project to renovate a building at Fulton State Hospital for use as a sex offender treatment center because there is no realistic expectation of finding staff to run it. Lawmakers appropriated the money last year from federal COVID-19 recovery funds. Department Director Valerie Huhn told legislative […] The post Vacancies, turnover leave thousands of jobs unfilled in Missouri state government appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KOMU
Local family holds memorial for unhoused man
COLUMBIA - A local family, with the help of countless businesses in Columbia, held a memorial for George Robert Nickles. The memorial lasted from 4-7 p.m. at the Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church. Nickles was a prominent figure in the downtown Columbia community, frequently coming to restaurants who provide food...
One woman shot in Columbia Sunday night
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police confirmed one woman was shot around 5th Street and Lyon Street Sunday night just before 9:30. A police spokesperson said there is no suspect at this time. ABC 17 crews on scene watched police put up crime scene tape and load at least one person into an ambulance. They saw The post One woman shot in Columbia Sunday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0