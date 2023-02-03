The Missouri women's golf team is back in action for the first time in more than two months, competing at the Paradise Invitational, hosted by Florida Atlantic. The tournament is slated for Monday and Tuesday with the schools opening the action on Monday morning with a 7 a.m. CT shotgun start. The teams are slated to play 36 holes on Monday before wrapping up the tournament with 18 holes on Tuesday.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO