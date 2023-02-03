Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Aaron Rodgers had a perfect response to Davante Adams trying to recruit him to the Raiders
As Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers figure out the next steps of his NFL career, speculation has started to run wild. Should Rodgers indeed leave Green Bay, there are so many possibilities. Recent weeks alone have seen folks connecting the dots to Nathaniel Hackett and the Jets, Rodgers...
Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement
Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tom Brady Hoping NFL Retirement Will Lure Ex-Wife Gisele Back To Him Months After Finalizing Divorce, Sources Claim
Humbled NFL great Tom Brady seems to have hung up his cleats for good in a desperate attempt to win back supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and mend their family, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to the situation said that while Gisele appears to have moved on after the couple’s October divorce, Tom has been begging the beauty to give him another chance since announcing on Feb. 1 he’s finally called it quits. Of course, Brady retired before — in January 2022 — and reneged on the decision, which has left fans and people in his life questioning whether his...
Ex-Giants center Shaun O’Hara faces backlash after comparing Tom Brady’s retirement to 9/11, JFK assassination
Tom Brady’s retirement from football is a major event, but NFL Network analyst Shaun O’Hara completely bungled an effort to put a numerical value on it. Many people felt compelled to express their appreciation for Brady when he declared his second resignation from the NFL on Wednesday morning. Former New York Giants offensive lineman Shaun O’Hara went on NFL Network and made a blatantly insulting comparison between Brady’s revelation and the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the killing of John F. Kennedy.
NFL Draft Trade Proposal: Jets Get Aaron Rodgers For Three Picks
The best way for the Jets to take advantage of their window of contention is to add a star quarterback this offseason. Sure, they have work to do at multiple positions. The offensive line must be addressed, certain key defenders could depart in free agency and New York's young core will need to continue to develop.
Report: Jets Make Decision On Zach Wilson's Future
After struggling for much of his first two NFL seasons, don't expect to see former No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson starting behind center for the New York Jets in 2023. But don't expect to see him on another roster, either. Jeff Howe of the Athletic brought some clarity to the Jets' murky ...
Former teammate names Aaron Rodgers’ next team
After recent reports that Aaron Rodgers has narrowed his list of potential destinations to the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets, it’s anyone’s guess which team will land the future Hall of Famer. Sam Barrington might have more insight than most. The former NFL linebacker played, albeit sparingly, for three seasons with the Green Read more... The post Former teammate names Aaron Rodgers’ next team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Huge, surprising Zach Wilson update revealed
After a tumultuous season, in which he was benched multiple times for his performance, Zach Wilson’s days in New York no longer appeared to be numbered. In a recent article in The Athletic, NFL insider Jeff Howe revealed that the Jets don’t intend to trade Wilson, despite his shortcomings. Obviously, that could change if New Read more... The post Huge, surprising Zach Wilson update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded
Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
Bears could have interesting strategy with No. 1 overall pick
The Chicago Bears and GM Ryan Poles may employ an interesting strategy with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The post Bears could have interesting strategy with No. 1 overall pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report reveals Jets’ stance on Zach Wilson trade
The New York Jets have made it clear they intend to find a veteran starter for 2023, leaving Zach Wilson’s long-term status with the organization unclear. However, if anyone wants to trade for him, they are going to find themselves disappointed. The Jets have no plans to trade Wilson this offseason, according to Jeff Howe... The post Report reveals Jets’ stance on Zach Wilson trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TWISH: Bill Parcells joins New York Jets
On Feb. 11, 1997 future Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells left his current job as the head coach of the New England Patriots to join the rival New York Jets in the same position. The reason for the departure was mainly due to disagreements with the Patriots owner, Robert Kraft as well as Kraft’s influence on player personnel decisions. In an interview with the New York Times, Parcells was famously quoted as saying, “They want you to cook the dinner; at least they ought to let you shop for some of the groceries.” The biggest incident revolving around this problem was during the 1996 draft when Parcells wanted to take defensive end Tony Brackens out of Texas, but Kraft and management forced him to take Ohio State wide receiver Terry Glenn with the team’s seventh overall selection.
Joe Schoen: Giants are in 'much better shape' than a year ago
When former Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen took over as GM of the New York Giants a year ago, he was faced with the unenviable task of straightening out a bloated, underachieving roster that had lost 10 or more games five years in a row. Schoen also had...
