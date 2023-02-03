ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

evgrieve.com

Week in Grieview

Posts this past week included (with a photo outside St. Mark's Church in-the-Bowery from 2nd Avenue) ... • First on EVG: Early morning assault outside Ray's Candy Store leaves Ray with a black eye and facial wounds (Thursday) ... An update on Ray (Friday) ... Suspect who allegedly assaulted Ray has been arrested (Saturday)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
evgrieve.com

Sunny's Florist returns after winter break

The fine folks at Sunny's Florist — with arguably the best flowers in NYC — are back after a January hiatus here on the SE corner of Second Avenue and Sixth Street. (They returned last Thursday, though they stayed closed on Friday and Saturday with the frigid temps.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
evgrieve.com

An appeal to help a longtime East Village resident

EVG regular Daniel Efram is helping a neighbor, Ginette Schenck, an 87-year-old resident who has lived in a studio on 12th Street and Avenue A for decades, improve her current living conditions. Per his crowdfunding appeal:. Ginette's health and apartment have seen better days. Funds raised will go toward a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
evgrieve.com

Owner of the fire-damaged Gjelina seeking jobs for its staff

As we first reported last week, a fire has temporarily shuttered Gjelina, a popular L.A. import that just opened at the start of 2023 at 45 Bond St. between the Bowery and Lafayette. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear that the vegetable-centric restaurant will be able to open anytime soon. On Friday,...

