Brady has (7) Superbowls so you mean he cheated seven times.Really Rob Parker you once said that LeBron would never win a 🏆 championship.Now he has four along with four M.V.P. Finals.Rob your a fraud.
this is why this guy is just a clown with a radio program, he's just jealous he'll never be great at anything. and with virtually no experience Brady got a $375 million dollar deal to go into broadcasting on TV
This man is spot on. If we are holding certain people in athletics to a certain standard then everyone should be held to the exact same standard Tom Brady included. I'm sorry you can't tell me a quarterback with his ability couldn't tell the footballs were deflated a bit. He should of known just by the way his hand settled on it.
Related
Rob Parker: "I Would Not Vote Tom Brady into the Hall of Fame"
Rob Gronkowski Says He and Girlfriend Camille Kostek 'Definitely Talk' About Getting Engaged
Tom Brady lashes out in expletive-filled rant after Gisele Bündchen divorce
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
Jason, Travis Kelce Call Rob Gronkowski to Personally Deliver Bad News
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
Gisele Bundchen Takes Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13, Shopping In Miami After Tom Brady Announces Retirement
Tom Brady Already Getting Weird in Retirement
Gisele Bündchen Has More Than Moved On From Tom Brady, Says Source
Russell Wilson's 9-Word Message For Sean Payton Is Going Viral
Rob Gronkowski explains why partying made him a better football player
Tom Brady Had 6-Word Reason For Retiring
Gisele Bündchen Has Emotional Reaction to Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement
Aaron Rodgers tells Josh Allen where he can put his asterisk after winning rain-shortened Pro-Am at Pebble
WATCH: Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, shows off strong arm at the Pro Bowl
Eagles defender makes strong statement about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Legendary Hall of Fame Basketball Icon Dies
Look: Throw From Peyton Manning's 11-Year-Old Son Goes Viral
Gisele Bündchen Responds To Ex-Husband Tom Brady's Retirement
Ex-NFL star Chad Johnson puts a ring on Sharelle Rosado’s finger (photos)
Fox Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
Comments / 303