Aaron Baddeley was once one of the fastest-rising stars on the PGA Tour.

After finding plenty of success in his home country of Australia, winning the PGA Tour of Australasia’s Order of Merit before his 21st birthday, Baddeley came to the U.S. in the early 2000s and quickly earned full-time status on the PGA Tour.

He entered the top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time with a runner-up finish at the 2003 Sony Open in Hawaii, where he lost in a playoff to Ernie Els.

Baddeley regressed a bit in 2004 and 2005 but bounced back in 2006, notching his first PGA Tour win at the Verizon Heritage (now the RBC Heritage) at Hilton Head, besting Jim Furyk by a stroke.

In 2007, he won the FBR Open (now the WM Phoenix Open) and jumped into the top 20 in the world rankings for the first time later that year with a runner-up finish in the third event of the inaugural FedEx Cup Playoffs. Baddeley remained in the top 20 for most of the following year, peaking at No. 16.

After another rough stretch that saw him drop out of the top 250, he got back into the top 75 with a win at the 2011 Northern Trust Open (now the Genesis Invitational) at Riviera Country Club. Since then, however, Baddeley has won on the PGA Tour just once.

When was the last time Aaron Baddeley won on the PGA Tour?

Aaron Baddeley of Australia plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 03, 2023 | Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

Following his win at Riviera, Aaron Baddeley wouldn’t win again on the PGA Tour for more than five years, a stretch that saw him drop to as low as 440th in the world rankings.

But in July 2016, he finally got back in the winner’s circle with a victory at the Barbasol Championship, which was then played in Alabama and was an alternate event to The Open Championship.

Playing the Robert Trent Jones at Grand National Lake Course, Baddeley opened with a 1-under round of 70 but then shot 66-64-66 over the next three days to finish at 18-under, tied with Si Woo Kim for the lead after 72 holes. The two went to a sudden-death playoff, which Baddeley won on the fourth hole with a birdie at the 476-yard, par-4 18th.

Since then, his best finish was a tie for second at the 2019 Puerto Rico Open.