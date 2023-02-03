ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Women’s Golf Finishes Ninth at UCF Challenge

ORLANDO, Florida – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team went 10-under 854 and finished ninth at the UCF Challenge at the par-72, 6,379-yard Eagle Creek Golf Club on Tuesday. “The course was playing favorably, but we couldn’t take advantage of that this week,” head coach Gerrod...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Cooper Leads Aggies into Final Day of UCF Challenge

ORLANDO, Florida – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a 2-over, 290 in the second round of the UCF Challenge at the par-72, 6,379-yard Eagle Creek Golf Club on Monday. “We really need to change the mindset heading into the final round,” head coach Gerrod...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M sweeps Auburn with 83-78 home win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M junior forward Julius Marble poured in a career-high 20 points, including three clutch buckets down the stretch, to lead the Aggies to a hard-fought 83-78 win over the Auburn Tigers in front of a crowd of 10,248 fans on Tuesday at Reed Arena.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Olivieri joins the Houston Dash

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M soccer standout Barbara Olivieri signed a contract with the Houston Dash of the National Women’s Soccer League, the professional club announced Tuesday. Olivieri inked a contract for the 2023 campaign with an option for the 2024 season. The Katy, Texas-native made her professional...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Slaughter Leads Aggies in First Round of UCF Challenge

ORLANDO, Florida – The No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies fired a 7-under, 281 in Sunday’s opening round of the UCF Challenge at the par-72, 6,379-yard Eagle Creek Golf Club. “The golf course was very hittable today,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We kind of played our way into the round, but 7-under felt a lot like even par out there. There is still 36 holes left and seeing how some of the teams above us played will change our mindset heading into tomorrow. We want to attack from the start tomorrow and I can’t wait to get back out there.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Women’s Basketball Nearly Topples No. 3 LSU, 72-66

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team took No. 3 LSU to the brink in Sunday’s 72-66 loss to the Tigers. After trailing by as many as 17 points in the first half, Texas A&M (6-15, 1-10 SEC) cut LSU’s (23-0, 11-0 SEC) lead to four points on three occasions in the fourth quarter in front of a season-best crowd of 6,482 at Reed Arena.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KBTX.com

Durkin Named NCEA Standout Athlete of the Month

WACO, Texas – Texas A&M equestrian’s Alle Durkin, has been named the Standout Athlete of the Month as announced by the National Collegiate Equestrian Association, Monday afternoon. The senior from Natick, Massachusetts, is a model student-athlete. Her hard work shines in both the arena and the classroom. As...
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Midway rallies in second half to beat Bryan Lady Vikings 52-49

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In a battle for second place in District 12-6A, Midway edged the Bryan Lady Vikings 52-49 Monday night at Viking Gym. The game was a make-up contest from last week. Bryan was up 27-25 at the break, but fell behind in the second half as the...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Consol places 2nd in District 11-5A Wrestling Tournament

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated placed 2nd in the District 11-5A wrestling tournament in Huntsville over the weekend. College Station finished in 4th with Rudder coming in 9th. Six wrestlers from Consol are going to compete at the regional tournament with another three going as alternates. Manual Gonzalez (113)...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Get hyped for fitness

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Groove, move and shed a pound or two with Hype Dance Fitness. This high energy dance fitness class is sure to help build endurance, stamina and burn calories. “It builds your muscular endurance, it builds respiratory endurance [and] cardiovascular endurance,” said dance fitness instructor Lisa...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Allen Academy girls hold off St. Joseph 31-22

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Allen Academy girls’ basketball team beat St. Joseph 31-22 at Eagle Gym Monday afternoon. It was Senior Day for St. Joseph. After cutting the Rams’ lead to 5 in the 3rd quarter, the Eagles weren’t able to close the gap. Allen Academy had a 14-8 halftime lead.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful new build home conveniently located five minutes from Downtown Bryan. Ruffino says this home often falls off of the radar because it is not located...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley residents battle another day of no power, heat

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -On Monday, hundreds of Brazos Valley residents woke up to another day of no power. Suzanne Tullis has lived in her home in Centerville since 2014. “I’ve really been here for 20 years,” said Tullis. “But, I’ve lived here since then. We’re kind of out in the country. There’s a bunch of retirees around here. Along with a lot of hunting homes that people don’t use all year.”
CENTERVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

KBTX partners with United Way for telethon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Imagine the impact we can make if we live united!. KBTX and United Way of the Brazos Valley are partnering to serve 26 local organizations that fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in the Brazos Valley. The needs for housing, utility...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Jessica Pineda

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Jessica Pineda, a dispatcher with the Burleson County Sheriff’s Department. The lifelong Caldwell resident sees her fellow First Responders as family and makes it her highest priority to keep them safe when they’re on the job.
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

‘Keep Brazos Beautiful’ year-round with the Litter Toolkit

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you love the Brazos Valley community and want to do more to keep it beautiful, you can organize and host a cleanup event. Keep Brazos Beautiful will work with you and even provide the necessary supplies for your cleanup project. “It’s all about giving back...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County residents say repeated booms shook their homes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Last week some Bryan residents were trying to figure out where a foul stench was coming from, but a new mystery surfaced on Tuesday. Several residents in north Bryan and northeast Brazos County reached out to KBTX today to ask where loud, repeated booms were originating.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Electric skateboard battery sparks fire in College Station apartment

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Several residents at a College Station apartment complex were temporarily displaced after a fire Monday night. A resident at the Woodlands of College Station complex on Harvey Mitchell Parkway called 911 around 8:30 p.m. after he heard a pop in his bedroom, according to a College Station Fire Department spokesman.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

