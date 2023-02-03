ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Atlantic Terminal Mall | Shopping mall in New York City

Atlantic Terminal and Atlantic Center are two shopping malls located on Atlantic Avenue surrounded by Hanson Place, Fort Greene Place and Flatbush Avenue in the Fort Greene section of Brooklyn, New York City, near Downtown Brooklyn. Atlantic Terminal is located across the street from the Atlantic Center Mall[2] (via a...
BROOKLYN, NY
6sqft

Brooklyn Heights rental with rooftop terrace launches housing lottery, from $1,528/month

Photo Credit: 200 Montague Street, Courtesy of MNS Real Estate. A 20-story rental in Brooklyn Heights has opened a housing lottery for 38 mixed-income apartments. Designed by Beyer Blinder Belle, 200 Montague Street features a unique dark facade with a polished granite base and bronze-tone metal detailing, an interpretation of the neighborhood’s historic architecture. Qualifying New Yorkers earning 80 and 130 percent of the area median income can apply for the apartments, priced from a $1,528/month studio to a $3,918/month three-bedroom.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Roof of abandoned building collapses in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A roof collapsed Tuesday at an abandoned building in Brooklyn. It happened around 9 a.m. on Avenue T near East 26th Street in Homecrest. The Department of Buildings responded to investigate. Con Edison and National Grid workers also checked the utility connections outside. No injuries were reported. 
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

10 Best Delis In NYC For Sandwiches, Meats And More

Let’s be honest, New York City delis are some of the very first foundations that established the massive food scene in our city’s history. From family owned sub shops to iconic delicatessens, the flavors our city’s delis serve up are next to none. Plus, with competition steep and loyalty so deep, some families will spend their whole lives perfecting their food, and serving smiles to regular customers. Whether you’re looking for a mouthwatering salami sandwich, or want to take in an integral part of NYC’s food history, we suggest checking out one of these 10 iconic delis in NYC. We’d...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

What’s News, Breaking: Wednesday, February 8, 2023

OCEAN HILL — As part of the DOT’s aforementioned carshare expansion into a permanent program, Zipcar will add 24 vehicles, with two vehicles per street location, in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx. The expansion includes five sites in Ocean Hill: 34 Gunther Place and 34 Marconi Place (both between Atlantic Avenue & Herkimer Street), 2065 Pacific St. (between Howard and Saratoga avenues); and1209 Herkimer Street and 2310 Dean Street (between Rockaway Avenue and Thomas S. Boyland Street).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC neighborhoods where renters are most likely to find a discount

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers looking for a deal on rent should look toward Greenpoint, according to StreetEasy. About one in three rental listings in the Brooklyn neighborhood cut asking rents in December, according to StreetEasy analysis shared in late January. A number of Manhattan neighborhoods are also choice locations for those looking for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Say goodnight to these Bed Bath & Beyond stores

Veteran shoppers of Bed Bath & Beyond know not to throw out its ubiquitous coupons, even if they expired years ago: The stores will always take them. Unless the stores themselves have expired, which many across the country are doing as the chain hurtles toward bankruptcy. In Manhattan, two previously...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman to receive life-changing dental procedure from Brooklyn dentist

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) – An Ohio woman is now getting the smile of a lifetime after she lost her teeth in a domestic violence incident. This ultimately forced Rose Counts to leave her job last month because of a controversial “smile policy.” On Tuesday, Counts sat in a patient room in Dr. Daniel Rubinshtein’s office […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

MTA unveils customer service centers at 3 subway stations

NEW YORK -- The MTA on Tuesday unveiled its brand new customer service centers at three busy subway stations.The first centers opened up at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue and Barclays Center-Atlantic Avenue stations in Brooklyn and at Yankee Stadium-161st Street station in the Bronx.The MTA says agents at the centers will assist riders with many transaction that until now could only be done at the Lower Manhattan facility near the MTA headquarters."This is a change for our customers, but equally large is the change that we're undergoing by bringing our station agents out of the booths so they can interact with customers and really help them," MTA chair and CEO Janno Lieber said.The agency says 12 additional centers will open at stations around the city later this year.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

New beach to open in Manhattan this summer

Coney Island will soon have a new competitor in the West Village.  This summer, from the same firm that brought New Yorkers the High Line, a brand new riverside retreat will open on the shores of Manhattan — becoming the borough’s first and only public beach.  “People want a place to lay down and to take their shirt off, and that’s what they’re gonna have here,” Noreen Doyle, CEO of the Hudson River Park Trust, told the Daily Beast of the city’s new Gansevoort Peninsula. The sunbathing spot was first announced in 2019, and was originally slated to open in 2022. Designed...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

‘Deeply sad’: Pigeon found dyed pink in Manhattan park has died

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pigeon found dyed completely pink in Madison Square Park has died, the group caring for the bird said early Tuesday. “We are deeply sad to report that Flamingo, our sweet pink pigeon, has passed away,” the Wild Bird Fund wrote in a tweet. “Despite our best efforts to reduce the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

6 winning Take 5 lottery tickets sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Take 5 lottery players raked in the big bucks on Friday and Saturday.  A ticket worth $21,463.50 was sold in Manhattan for Friday’s Take 5 Midday drawing, lottery officials said. It was purchased at Moid Newsstand at 433 East 79th Street.  On Saturday, there were New York winners for both the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy