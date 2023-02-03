Read full article on original website
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Government proposes $1 billion to house New York migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
HomeFirst Program for first-time homebuyers in NYC: A chance to get up to $100,000Mark StarNew York City, NY
Florida Man Sentenced To 20 Years To Life In Prison For Murdering NYC Woman In 2000Abdul GhaniNaples, FL
City program brings fresh food to over 1.2M New Yorkers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In 2009, the city introduced the Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (“FRESH”) program to make healthier food options accessible to all New York City residents. The program was implemented following a 2008 study titled “Going to Market.” The study highlighted the shortage of...
tourcounsel.com
Atlantic Terminal Mall | Shopping mall in New York City
Atlantic Terminal and Atlantic Center are two shopping malls located on Atlantic Avenue surrounded by Hanson Place, Fort Greene Place and Flatbush Avenue in the Fort Greene section of Brooklyn, New York City, near Downtown Brooklyn. Atlantic Terminal is located across the street from the Atlantic Center Mall[2] (via a...
6sqft
Brooklyn Heights rental with rooftop terrace launches housing lottery, from $1,528/month
Photo Credit: 200 Montague Street, Courtesy of MNS Real Estate. A 20-story rental in Brooklyn Heights has opened a housing lottery for 38 mixed-income apartments. Designed by Beyer Blinder Belle, 200 Montague Street features a unique dark facade with a polished granite base and bronze-tone metal detailing, an interpretation of the neighborhood’s historic architecture. Qualifying New Yorkers earning 80 and 130 percent of the area median income can apply for the apartments, priced from a $1,528/month studio to a $3,918/month three-bedroom.
Roof of abandoned building collapses in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A roof collapsed Tuesday at an abandoned building in Brooklyn. It happened around 9 a.m. on Avenue T near East 26th Street in Homecrest. The Department of Buildings responded to investigate. Con Edison and National Grid workers also checked the utility connections outside. No injuries were reported.
10 Best Delis In NYC For Sandwiches, Meats And More
Let’s be honest, New York City delis are some of the very first foundations that established the massive food scene in our city’s history. From family owned sub shops to iconic delicatessens, the flavors our city’s delis serve up are next to none. Plus, with competition steep and loyalty so deep, some families will spend their whole lives perfecting their food, and serving smiles to regular customers. Whether you’re looking for a mouthwatering salami sandwich, or want to take in an integral part of NYC’s food history, we suggest checking out one of these 10 iconic delis in NYC. We’d...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
What’s News, Breaking: Wednesday, February 8, 2023
OCEAN HILL — As part of the DOT’s aforementioned carshare expansion into a permanent program, Zipcar will add 24 vehicles, with two vehicles per street location, in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx. The expansion includes five sites in Ocean Hill: 34 Gunther Place and 34 Marconi Place (both between Atlantic Avenue & Herkimer Street), 2065 Pacific St. (between Howard and Saratoga avenues); and1209 Herkimer Street and 2310 Dean Street (between Rockaway Avenue and Thomas S. Boyland Street).
NYC Mayor Adams announces latest emergency migrant center at downtown hotel
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City will get its latest emergency center for migrants at a downtown hotel, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. The site at the Holiday Inn in the Financial District will provide 492 rooms to assist families and single adult women arriving in the city mostly from the southern border, according to the mayor’s office.
NYC neighborhoods where renters are most likely to find a discount
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers looking for a deal on rent should look toward Greenpoint, according to StreetEasy. About one in three rental listings in the Brooklyn neighborhood cut asking rents in December, according to StreetEasy analysis shared in late January. A number of Manhattan neighborhoods are also choice locations for those looking for […]
therealdeal.com
Say goodnight to these Bed Bath & Beyond stores
Veteran shoppers of Bed Bath & Beyond know not to throw out its ubiquitous coupons, even if they expired years ago: The stores will always take them. Unless the stores themselves have expired, which many across the country are doing as the chain hurtles toward bankruptcy. In Manhattan, two previously...
Woman to receive life-changing dental procedure from Brooklyn dentist
BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) – An Ohio woman is now getting the smile of a lifetime after she lost her teeth in a domestic violence incident. This ultimately forced Rose Counts to leave her job last month because of a controversial “smile policy.” On Tuesday, Counts sat in a patient room in Dr. Daniel Rubinshtein’s office […]
MTA unveils customer service centers at 3 subway stations
NEW YORK -- The MTA on Tuesday unveiled its brand new customer service centers at three busy subway stations.The first centers opened up at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue and Barclays Center-Atlantic Avenue stations in Brooklyn and at Yankee Stadium-161st Street station in the Bronx.The MTA says agents at the centers will assist riders with many transaction that until now could only be done at the Lower Manhattan facility near the MTA headquarters."This is a change for our customers, but equally large is the change that we're undergoing by bringing our station agents out of the booths so they can interact with customers and really help them," MTA chair and CEO Janno Lieber said.The agency says 12 additional centers will open at stations around the city later this year.
New beach to open in Manhattan this summer
Coney Island will soon have a new competitor in the West Village. This summer, from the same firm that brought New Yorkers the High Line, a brand new riverside retreat will open on the shores of Manhattan — becoming the borough’s first and only public beach. “People want a place to lay down and to take their shirt off, and that’s what they’re gonna have here,” Noreen Doyle, CEO of the Hudson River Park Trust, told the Daily Beast of the city’s new Gansevoort Peninsula. The sunbathing spot was first announced in 2019, and was originally slated to open in 2022. Designed...
bkreader.com
New Report Finds One-Fifth of BK’s Aging Population Lives in Poverty
Brooklyn now has more residents older than 65 than the entire population of any other city in the state. And more than one-in-five are living in poverty, according to a new report from The Center for an Urban Future. In the past 10 years, the number of Brooklyn residents over...
FDNY commissioner booed at promotion ceremony following recent fallout; Dept. Chief Hodgens receives applause, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh was on the receiving end of boos at a promotion ceremony Tuesday following the demotion of three top fire officials. At the same event, a fire official from Staten Island, who recently gave up his title in protest, was cheered. In...
New York City is getting 2 new beaches. One opens this summer
Is the Hudson River water clean enough for a beach? When is the Williamsburg, Brooklyn beach coming?
New NYC beaches: Manhattan’s first beach set to open this summer, Brooklyn beach to follow
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Two new beaches are under development in New York City, and while residents will have sandy new shorefronts to soak up the sun, swimming in the water won’t be an option, according to a new report. The Hudson River Park Trust, a nonprofit organization tasked...
‘Deeply sad’: Pigeon found dyed pink in Manhattan park has died
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pigeon found dyed completely pink in Madison Square Park has died, the group caring for the bird said early Tuesday. “We are deeply sad to report that Flamingo, our sweet pink pigeon, has passed away,” the Wild Bird Fund wrote in a tweet. “Despite our best efforts to reduce the […]
NYC graduation rates: See the 2022 results for each Staten Island public high school and charter school
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York high school graduation rates across the city and state continue to rise, including at Staten Island public and charter high schools, according to recently released data from the New York state Education Department. The data tracked students who entered ninth grade in 2018,...
6 winning Take 5 lottery tickets sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Take 5 lottery players raked in the big bucks on Friday and Saturday. A ticket worth $21,463.50 was sold in Manhattan for Friday’s Take 5 Midday drawing, lottery officials said. It was purchased at Moid Newsstand at 433 East 79th Street. On Saturday, there were New York winners for both the […]
Adams supporter suing city for discrimination gets nearly $100,000 raise
Several administration officials with knowledge of the hire said they believed he received the unusually high increase because of his friendship with Mayor Eric Adams.
