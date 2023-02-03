Read full article on original website
Related
WSAV-TV
15th Anniversary of the Imperial Sugar Refinery explosion
Today marks 15 years since the sugar refinery explosion that killed 14 people in Port Wentworth. 15th Anniversary of the Imperial Sugar Refinery explosion. Today marks 15 years since the sugar refinery explosion that killed 14 people in Port Wentworth. Mayor addresses homelessness during weekly press …. Efforts to curb...
WSAV-TV
‘Washed off the beach from the wake’ - Large cargo ships causing dangerous waves on Tybee Island
We are taking a closer at a study on the impact bigger ships are having on Tybee island. ‘Washed off the beach from the wake’ – Large cargo …. We are taking a closer at a study on the impact bigger ships are having on Tybee island. Mayor...
WSAV-TV
Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial continues into the twelfth da
Multiple witnesses, including families and some of his alleged victims, are expected to take the stand over the next few days. Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial continues into …. Multiple witnesses, including families and some of his alleged victims, are expected to take the stand over the next few...
WSAV-TV
Honoring Black History: Air(wo)man
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Did you know that the Tuskegee Airmen included women?. Sergeant Amelia Jones of Daufuskie Island would serve as a Tuskegee Airmen for 2 years under the leadership of Colonel Benjamin O. Davis. Sergeant Jones received a Tuskegee Airmen red jacket at the Mighty Eighth Air...
WSAV-TV
Former PMPED CFO Jeanne Seckinger explains Alex Murdaugh's characteristics while working at the law firm
Former PMPED CFO Jeanne Seckinger explains Alex Murdaugh's characteristics while working at the law firm while testifying. Former PMPED CFO Jeanne Seckinger explains Alex Murdaugh’s …. Former PMPED CFO Jeanne Seckinger explains Alex Murdaugh's characteristics while working at the law firm while testifying. Mayor addresses homelessness during weekly press...
WSAV-TV
Mark Tinsley explains motion to compel in Mallory Beach case
Tinsley and defense attorney Phillip Barber had a combative back-and-forth over the motion to compel that Tinsley filed in the boat crash case. Mark Tinsley explains motion to compel in Mallory …. Tinsley and defense attorney Phillip Barber had a combative back-and-forth over the motion to compel that Tinsley filed...
WSAV-TV
Where’s Bunny Ware?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Highlighting Savannah’s social scene is what she does best! Let’s check out “Where Bunny Ware” has been this week and what fun events have come through the Savannah area recently. This past week, Bunny visited our friends over at Tharros Place...
WSAV-TV
Protestors gather outside of SCAD Sunday afternoon
Community members were protesting SCAD saying that the college has not done enough to support the Black community. Protestors gather outside of SCAD Sunday afternoon. Community members were protesting SCAD saying that the college has not done enough to support the Black community. Bulloch County teacher faces board decision after...
WSAV-TV
Suspect charged with murder in Chatham County homicide case
Police have arrested and charged a suspect with murder in a 2022 homicide investigation. Suspect charged with murder in Chatham County homicide …. Police have arrested and charged a suspect with murder in a 2022 homicide investigation. Mayor addresses homelessness during weekly press …. Efforts to curb homelessness in and...
WSAV-TV
Honoring Black History: Dr. Talmadge Anderson
Dr. Talmadge Anderson was an educator, activist and scholar born in Hazlehurst and raised in Dublin. Anderson would become a leader in the field of Black Studies in the U.S. In Washington State, he would gain a reputation as a preservationist. Honoring Black History: Dr. Talmadge Anderson. Dr. Talmadge Anderson...
WSAV-TV
Serious Tybee Island crash ends in arrest
Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection. Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection. A private room for breastfeeding/chestfeeding. A private room...
WSAV-TV
Day 12 of Murdaugh double murder trial ends with testimony from expert witness
Murdaugh's financial crimes were highlighted during Wednesday's trial. Day 12 of Murdaugh double murder trial ends with …. Murdaugh's financial crimes were highlighted during Wednesday's trial. Mayor addresses homelessness during weekly press …. Efforts to curb homelessness in and around Savannah continue - and today we're getting new information on...
WSAV-TV
Divine Rest Incorporated holds annual fundraising gala
Georgette Jackson, CEO and founder of Divine Rest Incorporated held her annual fundraising gala a winter wonderland at Savannah Station. Divine Rest Incorporated holds annual fundraising …. Georgette Jackson, CEO and founder of Divine Rest Incorporated held her annual fundraising gala a winter wonderland at Savannah Station. New evidence in...
WSAV-TV
More witnesses, financial crimes evidence admitted as Alex Murdaugh murder trial enters week 3
More witnesses, financial crimes evidence admitted …. Week 3 of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial continues. Former PMPED CFO Jeanne Seckinger explains Alex Murdaugh’s …. Former PMPED CFO Jeanne Seckinger explains Alex Murdaugh's characteristics while working at the law firm while testifying. Honoring Black History: Air(wo)man. Honoring Black...
Comments / 0