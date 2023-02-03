(Updated) 2023 WNBA Free Agency: Indiana Fever beginning to put something together with return of EWeezy For 3eezy

Read full article on original website
(Updated) 2023 WNBA Free Agency: Seattle Storm begin rebuild by re-signing center Ezi Magbegor
The Seattle Storm re-signed up-and-coming center Ezi Magbegor to a two-year deal this past Saturday, locking in the young Australian star for $159,650 in 2023 and $155,000 in 2024. The deal tabs Magbegor as a key building block for a Seattle franchise that has seen its championship window slammed shut since the start of the WNBA’s 2023 free agency period.
The Winners and Losers of WNBA Free Agency
You’d be forgiven for feeling whiplash during the opening of WNBA free agency last week. It seemed like every time you picked up your phone, another major player was on the move or sending out cryptic messages for us to decode. But now that the dust has mostly settled,...
Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender
Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James Jones.
Former Michigan Basketball National Champion Guard Dies At 53
Michigan men's basketball has confirmed the death of former Wolverines guard Demetrius Calip. Calip, who played for Michigan from 1987-91 and was a member of the program's 1989 national championship team, was 53. "Rest Easy Demetrius, rest easy," Michigan men's hoops said in a tweet. ...
5-star EDGE Colin Simmons gives the latest on top schools, visit plans
Duncanville (Texas) five-star EDGE Colin Simmons spoke with On3 about his top schools and plans for upcoming visits. He is the No. 6 overall prospect in the 2024 On3 Consensus.
BREAKING: Heat And Spurs Make A Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs have made a trade.
Legendary Hall of Fame Basketball Icon Dies
The history of basketball is long and has had some absolutely legendary figures across its history. Some of these legends played the sport, and some provided their own contributions in other ways, such as being a team owner, a general manager or a coach.
Candace Parker on What It Means to be the First Woman to Call the NBA All-Star Game
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Parker reflected on her pioneering role, her decision to join the Aces, the Kyrie Irving trade and working with Shaq.
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
Look: Tom Izzo Names The Big Ten's "Second Best" Team
At 14-9 and having lost five of their last seven, Michigan State are no locks to make the NCAA Tournament. But while his team may not be No. 1, head coach Tom Izzo knows for a fact who the No. 2 team in the conference is. Speaking to the media after yesterday's 61-55 loss to Rutgers, Izzo declared ...
College basketball rankings: Purdue holds firm at No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 despite loss to Indiana
If you listened to Friday's episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast. Saturday's Top 25 And 1, you likely know that I promised to keep Purdue at No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 regardless of what happened Saturday when the Boilermakers played at Indiana. That's why it should come as no surprise that Purdue remains No. 1 in Sunday morning's updated Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings despite Saturday's 79-74 loss on the road to the Hoosiers.
Beloved Kentucky Basketball Usher Fired for Action Toward Florida Fans
Well, Rupp Arena has lost one Blue Coat. The ushers are a staple at Kentucky basketball games, but one man just lost his gig. After the ESPN cameras caught Doug giving a rowdy group of Florida Gators fans the bird, the University of Kentucky stepped in. For those that aren’t...
Cavaliers could trade former All-Star ahead of deadline
The Cleveland Cavaliers could be prepared to trade a former All-Star player ahead of this year’s deadline. Kevin Love recently had a conversation with coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who informed the 5-time All-Star that he is out of the Cavaliers’ rotation. Unsurprisingly, other teams are now showing interest in Love. According to Hoops Wire’s Sam Amico,... The post Cavaliers could trade former All-Star ahead of deadline appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Women's Basketball Player Believed To Be In Home Destroyed By Earthquake
A scary earthquake hit Turkey and Syria early Monday morning A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck both countries and left over 1,500 people dead after it leveled numerous buildings. The death toll could rise even higher as rescuers try to search for more people buried under the debris. ...
Basketball World Reacts To Hubert Davis' Postgame Complaint
North Carolina suffered a 63-57 loss to Duke on Saturday night. After falling short against their arch-nemesis, Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis expressed grievances over the officiating. Per Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Davis griped about UNC receiving scarce free-throw opportunities at Cameron Indoor ...
76ers guard reportedly requests trade from team
A Philadelphia 76ers guard is pulling a Kyrie Irving (despite being a bit less caliber of a player). Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer reports Monday that 76ers veteran Furkan Korkmaz has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The 25-year-old Korkmaz is in the second year of an affordable... The post 76ers guard reportedly requests trade from team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Video: Worst College Basketball Loss Of Season Is Going Viral
The worst college basketball loss of the season happened on Saturday. Pepperdine topped Portland, 94-93, in truly wild fashion on Saturday. The game was won following a wild tip-in play as time expired, but the sequences leading up to that moment were even crazier. "This is a ...
ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really starting to heat up. In less than two months, the 2023 NCAA Tournament will be taking place. ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Here's the latest top 25 from the ESPN ...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Jim Boeheim's Announcement
Syracuse Orange men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim hears the "you should retire" talk. But he's not planning on doing it. Boeheim told ESPN on Saturday night that he will "probably" return for the 2023-24 men's college basketball season and beyond. He's 78 years old, but he's not planning on ...
NCAA Releases New College Basketball Top 25 Rankings
Another week of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is in the books. On Monday morning, the NCAA's Andy Katz released his latest top 25 rankings. Katz has updated his top 25 rankings following the first week of play in February. Here's the updated top 25: ...
