Texas State

Porterville Recorder

Zack Greinke can earn $15M this year in deal with Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zack Greinke can earn up to $15 million in his one-year contract to return to the Kansas City Royals. The 2009 AL Cy Young Award winner rejoined the Royals last year for the first time since 2010 and went 4-9 with a 3.68 ERA in 26 starts and 137 innings. He had a $13 million salary last year and then became a free agent. His deal announced Friday includes an $8.5 million salary for this year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Pacific visits Portland after Robertson's 35-point game

Pacific Tigers (12-13, 5-5 WCC) at Portland Pilots (12-14, 4-7 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the Pacific Tigers after Tyler Robertson scored 35 points in Portland's 94-93 overtime loss to the Pepperdine Waves. The Pilots have gone 9-4 in home games. Portland averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 7-...
PORTLAND, OR
Denver visits Norman and North Dakota

Denver Pioneers (13-13, 4-9 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-17, 2-10 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota takes on the Denver Pioneers after Matt Norman scored 21 points in North Dakota's 86-72 win over the South Dakota Coyotes. The Fightin' Hawks have gone 5-7 at home. North Dakota ranks fifth...
DENVER, CO
Devils take on the Kraken after Hughes' 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken (29-15-5, second in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (33-13-4, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Seattle Kraken after Jack Hughes' two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Devils' 5-4 overtime win. New Jersey is 33-13-4 overall and 14-10-2...
NEWARK, NJ
MICHIGAN STATE 63, MARYLAND 58

Percentages: FG .392, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 3-22, .136 (Scott 1-3, Young 1-5, Hart 1-6, Long 0-2, Martinez 0-2, Carey 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hart 2, Reese, Scott). Turnovers: 8 (Young 4, Reese 3, Scott). Steals: 3 (Young 2, Scott). Technical Fouls: Reese, 18:03...
EAST LANSING, MI

