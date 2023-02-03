Read full article on original website
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Porterville Recorder
Zack Greinke can earn $15M this year in deal with Royals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zack Greinke can earn up to $15 million in his one-year contract to return to the Kansas City Royals. The 2009 AL Cy Young Award winner rejoined the Royals last year for the first time since 2010 and went 4-9 with a 3.68 ERA in 26 starts and 137 innings. He had a $13 million salary last year and then became a free agent. His deal announced Friday includes an $8.5 million salary for this year.
Porterville Recorder
Pacific visits Portland after Robertson's 35-point game
Pacific Tigers (12-13, 5-5 WCC) at Portland Pilots (12-14, 4-7 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the Pacific Tigers after Tyler Robertson scored 35 points in Portland's 94-93 overtime loss to the Pepperdine Waves. The Pilots have gone 9-4 in home games. Portland averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 7-...
Porterville Recorder
Denver visits Norman and North Dakota
Denver Pioneers (13-13, 4-9 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-17, 2-10 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota takes on the Denver Pioneers after Matt Norman scored 21 points in North Dakota's 86-72 win over the South Dakota Coyotes. The Fightin' Hawks have gone 5-7 at home. North Dakota ranks fifth...
Porterville Recorder
Devils take on the Kraken after Hughes' 2-goal game
Seattle Kraken (29-15-5, second in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (33-13-4, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Seattle Kraken after Jack Hughes' two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Devils' 5-4 overtime win. New Jersey is 33-13-4 overall and 14-10-2...
Porterville Recorder
MICHIGAN STATE 63, MARYLAND 58
Percentages: FG .392, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 3-22, .136 (Scott 1-3, Young 1-5, Hart 1-6, Long 0-2, Martinez 0-2, Carey 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hart 2, Reese, Scott). Turnovers: 8 (Young 4, Reese 3, Scott). Steals: 3 (Young 2, Scott). Technical Fouls: Reese, 18:03...
