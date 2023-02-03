After watching last year, it's more than obvious the track was to small to race. Real fans don't go to watch a parade. Go carts would be a lot faster.
So true David,This is when NASCAR, was that, Stock car racing. Now ,should be called government racing, with all the rules and regulations. Stock cars have been gone many,many years ago. While some rules have been for safety, which is good, alot have been bad for the sport,which we the fans have to indoor. But make no mistake cause we are speaking...Look at the stands, notice how empty they are? Yes, say what you want,NASCAR is loosing its base, people are feed up with them. This year, mufflers, really? Who thought of this brainwashed idea? Needs to be fired..Death from a thousand lashes, that's NASCAR...Worried about sound? Just go electric...You can have a nice quiet race. Biden probably will give nascar a nice kickback to offset the empty seats, now there is a idea, but you'll probably have to drop nascar, to National Government Electric Motors Racing...
say what you want, but the Daytona plate racing is just a faster crash fest than on a slower short track. Never been a fan of plate racing. why not just run. the last 20 laps of the 500 and call it good. Boring crash fest.
Comments / 6