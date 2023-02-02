ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Body found in Santa Ynez River bed Sunday west of Lompoc

A report of a body found in the Santa Ynez River bed west of Lompoc sent multiple agencies to the scene about 12:35 p.m. Sunday, a Lompoc Police Department spokesman said. Officers from Lompoc Police Department along with units from Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and Air Support Unit, County Fire Department, Lompoc Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, Vandenberg Space Force Base Water Rescue 45 and American Medical Response responded to the location.
CAPA Pet of the Week: Blaze

Blaze is a two-year-old male, gray and white Alaskan husky available for adoption at the Santa Barbara Animal Center. Center staff staff say Blaze loves to play fetch, swim, and run, and is a smart treat-motivated boy who is ready to learn new skills. Blaze’s adoption fees include his neuter,...
Orcutt's Cubanissimo opens second location on Vandenberg Space Force Base

Cuban restaurant Cubanissimo Cuban Coffee House & Café in Orcutt recently opened a second brick-and-mortar location inside of Vandenberg Space Force Base's Main Exchange, marking the company's second expansion since owners Arqui and Chrystal Trenado launched their eatery-on-wheels (food truck) in 2016. The couple recently made an official announcement...
'Funky Flowers and Butterflies' now flying above Avenue of Flags in Buellton

The official start of spring this year is March 20. But a public art display in Buellton is already bringing the sights of flowers and butterflies to the Santa Ynez Valley. The Buellton Arts and Culture Committee, through the Buellton City Council, has recently completed a large-scale community arts project entitled “Funky Flowers and Butterflies.”
Santa Ynez soccer team celebrates Senior Night with win

The Santa Ynez boys soccer team won its 11th match of the season Friday in a 2-1 victory over Morro Bay. Santa Ynez was 11-7-5 and 7-2-3 in Ocean League play, good for second place at press time Tuesday night. Erik Salinas and Braeden Melville scored the Pirates goals, Aiden...
VCA basketball teams draw tough home assignments in the first round

VCA (18-9) is scheduled to host Santa Barbara (16-12) Wednesday night at 5 p.m. in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 4AA Playoffs. The Dons play in the Channel League, whose schools are much larger than those in the CVL. VCA's girls (11-14 overall), also have a...
Pioneer Valley girls win at CCAA Finals

Last season, the Pioneer Valley girls won at the Central Coast Athletic Association Finals, the Central Section Area Meet and the Central Section Masters in the run-up to the 2022 CIF State Wrestling Championships. This year, the Panthers have taken care of the first leg of the pre-state meet triple...
VOTE: Holland, Martinez, Bagby and Flores among 10 in the running for Player of the Week

Ten candidates are in the running for Times area Player of the Week for the week ending Feb. 4. Here is a summary of the 10 and their accomplishments. Readers can vote at santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. The poll will close at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 and the winner will be announced that evening. An article highlighting the winner will appear in the Feb. 11 edition of the Santa Maria Times.
