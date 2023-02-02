Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
syvnews.com
Body found Sunday in Santa Ynez River identified as missing 14-year-old boy from Lompoc
A body found Sunday afternoon in the Santa Ynez River west of Lompoc has been identified as a 14-year-old boy who had been missing since Jan. 27, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. The Coroner’s Bureau determined Alberto Rafael Cabrera Corona is the person whose body was...
syvnews.com
Body found in Santa Ynez River bed Sunday west of Lompoc
A report of a body found in the Santa Ynez River bed west of Lompoc sent multiple agencies to the scene about 12:35 p.m. Sunday, a Lompoc Police Department spokesman said. Officers from Lompoc Police Department along with units from Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and Air Support Unit, County Fire Department, Lompoc Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, Vandenberg Space Force Base Water Rescue 45 and American Medical Response responded to the location.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County's Cachuma Lake conditionally reopens to boaters
Cachuma Lake reservoir as of Monday morning has reopened to water vessels after a month-long closure due to efforts to remove tons of storm-related debris that Park officials say is not completely cleared. While tons of debris have successfully been removed, large amounts of debris and other submerged objects are...
syvnews.com
Lompoc rings in 135th anniversary with special logo design inspired by local students
The city of Lompoc is celebrating its 135th anniversary with the unveiling of a special logo themed "Honoring our Legacy, Launching into our Future" inspired by designs produced by local high school students. Of 14 logo designs submitted by students, four were selected in the contest, with elements from two...
syvnews.com
CAPA Pet of the Week: Blaze
Blaze is a two-year-old male, gray and white Alaskan husky available for adoption at the Santa Barbara Animal Center. Center staff staff say Blaze loves to play fetch, swim, and run, and is a smart treat-motivated boy who is ready to learn new skills. Blaze’s adoption fees include his neuter,...
syvnews.com
$1.4M Buellton Library construction project awaits council approval; meeting set for Thursday
Progress on Buellton's new library still is underway as cost for its construction remains a topic of discussion among City Council members ahead of a regularly scheduled meeting set for Thursday. "It's regrettable that we have to drag this out, but I think we'd want to do this correctly in...
syvnews.com
Orcutt's Cubanissimo opens second location on Vandenberg Space Force Base
Cuban restaurant Cubanissimo Cuban Coffee House & Café in Orcutt recently opened a second brick-and-mortar location inside of Vandenberg Space Force Base's Main Exchange, marking the company's second expansion since owners Arqui and Chrystal Trenado launched their eatery-on-wheels (food truck) in 2016. The couple recently made an official announcement...
syvnews.com
'Funky Flowers and Butterflies' now flying above Avenue of Flags in Buellton
The official start of spring this year is March 20. But a public art display in Buellton is already bringing the sights of flowers and butterflies to the Santa Ynez Valley. The Buellton Arts and Culture Committee, through the Buellton City Council, has recently completed a large-scale community arts project entitled “Funky Flowers and Butterflies.”
syvnews.com
Questions about adequate water couldn’t block cannabis project along Cat Canyon Road
Concerns about the adequacy of water to serve a cannabis cultivation project on Cat Canyon Road without impacting the wells of neighbors gave the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission pause when it heard an appeal of its land use permit. But without the ability to place conditions that would require...
syvnews.com
Santa Ynez soccer team celebrates Senior Night with win
The Santa Ynez boys soccer team won its 11th match of the season Friday in a 2-1 victory over Morro Bay. Santa Ynez was 11-7-5 and 7-2-3 in Ocean League play, good for second place at press time Tuesday night. Erik Salinas and Braeden Melville scored the Pirates goals, Aiden...
syvnews.com
VCA basketball teams draw tough home assignments in the first round
VCA (18-9) is scheduled to host Santa Barbara (16-12) Wednesday night at 5 p.m. in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 4AA Playoffs. The Dons play in the Channel League, whose schools are much larger than those in the CVL. VCA's girls (11-14 overall), also have a...
syvnews.com
Pioneer Valley girls win at CCAA Finals
Last season, the Pioneer Valley girls won at the Central Coast Athletic Association Finals, the Central Section Area Meet and the Central Section Masters in the run-up to the 2022 CIF State Wrestling Championships. This year, the Panthers have taken care of the first leg of the pre-state meet triple...
syvnews.com
VOTE: Holland, Martinez, Bagby and Flores among 10 in the running for Player of the Week
Ten candidates are in the running for Times area Player of the Week for the week ending Feb. 4. Here is a summary of the 10 and their accomplishments. Readers can vote at santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. The poll will close at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 and the winner will be announced that evening. An article highlighting the winner will appear in the Feb. 11 edition of the Santa Maria Times.
Comments / 0