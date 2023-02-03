Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
3 fire employees have been fired, and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave, according to officials.Malek SherifMemphis, NY
Related
rochesterfirst.com
Inside look: Daisy Flour Mill under construction
Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Record Archive releases smash-and-grab surveillance …. Police say thieves used a car to drive through the front doors...
14850.com
Retired Chief of Police Thomas L. Ferretti has died, says Trumansburg Police Department
Retired Chief of Police Thomas L. Ferretti, whose law enforcement career lasted 51 years, has died, according to a statement Monday afternoon from the Trumansburg Police Department. Chief Ferretti led TPD for 42 years before his retirement in 2018. “With a decades long career, Chief Ferretti can be credited with...
Rush-Henrietta school employee arrested for sending ‘inappropriate’ messages to student
A Rush-Henrietta Central School District substitute employee was arrested in mid-January and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, according to a statement from Rush-Henrietta Interim Superintendent Dr. Pamela Kissel.
Ithaca Police looking for assault suspect
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department continues to look for a subject in relation to an alleged assault that occurred around 2:30 Saturday morning. Around 2:30 on Saturday morning, Ithaca Police were called to the parking lot of a business located in the 200 block of South Cayuga Street. According to Ithaca Police, […]
On the Lookout: Jahvontee Sholtz
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 24-year-old, Jahvontee Sholtz. Sholtz, whose last known address is 123 McKinley Avenue, has active warrants involving grand larceny and harassment. Sholtz has been arrested numerous times with 19 prior arrests. The Syracuse Police Department is on the lookout […]
33-year-old Geneva resident shot on Seneca St.
The Geneva Police Department is asking for information related to a shooting that occurred Sunday morning on Seneca St.
Fight at Destiny USA food court sends 1 to Syracuse hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. — A security guard was taken to a hospital Monday night after a fight broke out in the food court at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, authorities said. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received a report of 10 juveniles in their mid-to late-teens fighting in the food court and “jumping at security guards,” according to police dispatches. The 911 call came in at 8:38 p.m.
cortlandvoice.com
Byrne celebrates 90 years of business; speaks on expansion in Cortland County (Photos Included)
Ninety years of business by Byrne Inc. was celebrated with a proclamation on Friday. A ceremony took place at Byrne Dairy’s DeWitt facility, a plant that’s been operating since 2004. At the ceremony, Onondaga County executive Ryan McMahon proclaimed Friday, Feb. 3 as Byrne Dairy Day. “It’s just...
localsyr.com
Parish man arrested following grand larceny investigation in Oswego County
PARISH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Town of Parish man was arrested following an investigation into several cars that were stolen in Oswego County, according to New York State Police. 28-year-old William Horning of Parish, N.Y. was arrested on Saturday, February 5, 2023. According to Troopers, Horning was charged with...
Ithaca Police investigating Saturday morning shooting
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police are searching for a suspect they think is responsible for a shooting incident in the city Saturday morning that left one injured. According to police, around 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, officers were dispatched to Cayuga Medical Center for the report of a person in the emergency room with […]
Elmira man arrested after slow chase in the Heights
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – One man was arrested in Elmira Heights last week after a low-speed chase, according to police. EHPD said officers conducted a traffic stop around 12:42 p.m. on February 3, adding that the driver had a warrant for a felony burglary charge. According to the police report, the man then fled […]
Groton woman arrested with illegal gun, drugs
Last week, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle on Fairview Drive in Cortlandville for a traffic infraction.
18-year-old fought Police after being arrested with DWI in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teenager from Lyons was arrested early this morning after leading Police on a chase to his home, driving while intoxicated and fighting police after being arrested. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Zachary J. Shaffer of Jackson School Road in Lyons for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest […]
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office finds missing Hilton teen
UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Izabella Wrobel has been located, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. She is safe and in good health, officials said. ORIGINAL ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is searching for a missing teenager last seen Sunday morning. The MCSO says 14-year-old Izabella […]
Governor allocates $10 million to help build Syracuse’s ‘New 15th Ward’
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul’s spending plan for the next budget year includes $10 million to fund the first phases of a local project to renovate public housing in Syracuse. Governor Hochul made the announcement Monday, February 6 while visiting Syracuse to highlight the local impacts of her budget and tour the neighborhood […]
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 1/26 thru 2/3/2023
On 1/26/23 at 10:40 a.m., Jerry R. Wheeler, 33, of 5870 US Rt 11, Sandy Creek, NY was arrested for Possessing Contraband in Prison, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor and Possessing Dangerous Contraband in Prison, 1st degree, a class D felony following the investigation into an incident in the Oswego County Correctional Facility. Mr. Wheeler was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on 1/26/23.
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
National fitness clothing retailer to open in Towne Center at Fayetteville
Athleta, a national fitness clothing chain, is opening in Towne Center at Fayetteville. The brand, owned by Gap Inc., specializes in active lifestyle clothing for women and girls. It also has a location that opened at Destiny USA in 2018.
Another Grammy: CNY Musician 90 Minutes From Utica Wins Again
The small village of Freeville, NY lies just East of Ithaca - approximately 90 South of Utica. The village is located in the Tompkins County town of Dryden and touts itself as the only Freeville in the entire United States. You can also add 'Home to multi-Grammy Award Winning Producer...
33-year-old man hospitalized after being sliced with knife at Skyline, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 33-year-old man was hospitalized after being sliced with a knife at the Skyline Apartments Monday morning, police said. At 7:45 a.m. the 33-year-old man fought with another man while in the parking lot of the apartments at 753 James Street, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police.
