Seneca Falls, NY

rochesterfirst.com

Inside look: Daisy Flour Mill under construction

Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Record Archive releases smash-and-grab surveillance …. Police say thieves used a car to drive through the front doors...
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca Police looking for assault suspect

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department continues to look for a subject in relation to an alleged assault that occurred around 2:30 Saturday morning. Around 2:30 on Saturday morning, Ithaca Police were called to the parking lot of a business located in the 200 block of South Cayuga Street. According to Ithaca Police, […]
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Jahvontee Sholtz

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 24-year-old, Jahvontee Sholtz. Sholtz, whose last known address is 123 McKinley Avenue, has active warrants involving grand larceny and harassment. Sholtz has been arrested numerous times with 19 prior arrests. The Syracuse Police Department is on the lookout […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Fight at Destiny USA food court sends 1 to Syracuse hospital

Syracuse, N.Y. — A security guard was taken to a hospital Monday night after a fight broke out in the food court at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, authorities said. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received a report of 10 juveniles in their mid-to late-teens fighting in the food court and “jumping at security guards,” according to police dispatches. The 911 call came in at 8:38 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca Police investigating Saturday morning shooting

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police are searching for a suspect they think is responsible for a shooting incident in the city Saturday morning that left one injured. According to police, around 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, officers were dispatched to Cayuga Medical Center for the report of a person in the emergency room with […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested after slow chase in the Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – One man was arrested in Elmira Heights last week after a low-speed chase, according to police. EHPD said officers conducted a traffic stop around 12:42 p.m. on February 3, adding that the driver had a warrant for a felony burglary charge. According to the police report, the man then fled […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
News 8 WROC

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office finds missing Hilton teen

UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Izabella Wrobel has been located, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. She is safe and in good health, officials said. ORIGINAL ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is searching for a missing teenager last seen Sunday morning. The MCSO says 14-year-old Izabella […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 1/26 thru 2/3/2023

On 1/26/23 at 10:40 a.m., Jerry R. Wheeler, 33, of 5870 US Rt 11, Sandy Creek, NY was arrested for Possessing Contraband in Prison, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor and Possessing Dangerous Contraband in Prison, 1st degree, a class D felony following the investigation into an incident in the Oswego County Correctional Facility. Mr. Wheeler was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on 1/26/23.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York

As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
ITHACA, NY
WIBX 950

Another Grammy: CNY Musician 90 Minutes From Utica Wins Again

The small village of Freeville, NY lies just East of Ithaca - approximately 90 South of Utica. The village is located in the Tompkins County town of Dryden and touts itself as the only Freeville in the entire United States. You can also add 'Home to multi-Grammy Award Winning Producer...
UTICA, NY

