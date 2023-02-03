Integrated Health Initiative for Cleveland Schools aims to establish school-based community health clinics

Read full article on original website
Related
signalcleveland.org
Cuyahoga Community College sees spring enrollment spike
Community college enrollments nationwide, including at Cuyahoga Community College, were some of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. The majority of students at two-year public institutions are people of color and/or women. Both of those groups were disproportionately affected during the pandemic. Early data from Tri-C, though, shows its...
signalcleveland.org
Cleveland public commenters urge investment in community violence prevention, ban on tobacco advertisements
Public commenters asked Cleveland City Council to invest in coordinating efforts and strategies to reduce violence. Medical students also urged the city to ban retailers from putting tobacco sale signs in their windows–they said a ban would help prevent teens from picking up the habit and create a better environment for Clevelanders who want to quit.
Doctor at Akron Children's Hospital building powerful connection with patients
AKRON, Ohio — When 3News followed along with Dr. Christopher “Raffi” Najarian at Akron Children’s Hospital for a portion of his day, one thing became apparent quickly - he is a very busy physiatrist. Also known as a physical medicine and rehabilitation doctor, Dr. Najarian’s schedule...
Morning Journal
Apex Dermatology physician assistant appointed to the American Academy of Physician Associates House of Delegates
Apex Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center, 5940 Oak Point Road in Lorain, has announced the appointment of physician assistant Margaret (Maggie) McKernan, by the Society of Dermatology Physicians Assistants (SDPA), to the American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA) House of Delegates, according to a news release. McKernan will serve as...
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland to receive $15M loan guarantee from HUD
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Jan. 27 a $15 million loan guarantee to the city of Cleveland, offered through the Section 108 Loan Guarantee Program to finance the construction of the Centennial Project downtown, according to a Jan. 27 news release. The Centennial Project will rehabilitate...
wvxu.org
Northeast Ohio gas lawnmower rebate programs provide incentives for switching to electric
Northeast Ohio residents can once again earn a $100 Visa gift card by switching from gas lawnmowers to electric mowers in an effort to improve air quality. Participating air quality agencies, including the Cleveland Department of Public Health's Division of Air Quality and the Akron Regional Air Quality Management District, are once again offering rebates for those who scrap their gas lawnmowers and replace them with battery-operated, cordless, electric mowers.
WFMJ.com
Operations ending at Alliance and Canton skilled nursing facilities, 150 jobs impacted
Citing what it calls “ongoing labor struggles and financial challenges” Aultman has announced that it will cease operations at two skilled nursing facilities, including the Transitional Care Center at Aultman Woodlawn and the Community Care Center at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital. A statement from Aultman did not say...
How does your property tax bill compare? See the new rates for every place in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Property tax rates vary widely in the seven-county region that makes up Greater Cleveland, from close to $4,000 a year per $100,000 of home value in some eastern suburbs of Cleveland to less than half of that in several townships that don’t provide many of the same services as cities.
Cleveland’s impound lot is overrun by stolen Kias and Hyundais: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The national trend that has Kias and Hyundais on the top of car thieves’ hit lists is playing out in Cleveland, where nearly half of the stolen vehicles recovered and brought to the city’s impound lot are one of the two brands. We’re talking about...
A look inside the lab where medical miracles are made at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
CLEVELAND — It's no secret we live in a medical mecca of sorts. People come to Northeast Ohio from all over the world to access our facilities. But now, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center has opened a rare type of laboratory not found in many places. It's a lab that may provide the next big breakthrough in cancer research and bring some of the brightest minds to Northeast Ohio.
All society benefits if we say yes to teaching AP classes in African American studies: Mary Robin Craig
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- “Why can’t they just be like us?”. “They” were Black people, “us” were White people, and the question was my beloved grandfather’s response to my description of the African American history course I was taking in 11th grade. Most of...
beltmag.com
A Tale of Two Newspapers
Both cities were even large enough for two daily newspapers – even if only briefly. The dominant newspapers – the Akron Beacon Journal and the Youngstown Vindicator – could punch above their weight. The early 20th century was a boom time for Northeast Ohio. The region’s population...
This year is ‘right time to make some hard decisions,’ Mayor Justin Bibb says of 2023 budget plan that eliminates unfilled jobs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s 2023 budget plans call for the elimination of some 250 unfilled city jobs to help avoid another year of deficit spending – a move that, if delayed to future years, could result in layoffs, Bibb said. Bibb’s budget proposal, subject...
Cuyahoga County Interim Sheriff Steven Hammett resigning after 8 months on job
CLEVELAND, Ohio – After just eight months on the job, Cuyahoga County Interim Sheriff Steven Hammett gave his two weeks’ notice on Monday. Hammett’s last day will be Feb. 17. “It truly has been an honor to serve in this role,” Hammett said in a news release...
Chronicle-Telegram
Lorain residents rally to support daughter of Rosemary Santiago
LORAIN – Community members organized a charity dinner to raise money for Anjelina Rodriguez, the 18-year-old daughter of Rosemary Santiago. The 60-year-old Santiago was struck and killed by a pickup truck while crossing a four lane road on Jan. 19 and Rodriguez was left to begin building her life on her own.
cleveland19.com
If someone went into cardiac arrest, would you know what to do?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If someone went into cardiac arrest near you, would you know what to do?. Ohio leaders are trying to get more people to be able to answer that question with a ‘Yes’. More than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside the hospital each year, according...
Criticized exit package for former MetroHealth chief administrative officer was something new CEO inherited from predecessor
Like the news story that preceded it, your editorial “Jaw-dropping exit bonus for MetroHealth exec adds to evidence an oversight redo is needed” regarding the exit package of former MetroHealth Chief Administrative Officer Jane Platten and the severance and retention provisions in the contracts of other executives fails to make clear a central point: These obligations were added in 2021 by MetroHealth’s former CEO, Akram Boutros.
spectrumnews1.com
Want to drive a bus? Attend Akron METRO RTA’s ‘Come drive with (b)us: The Sequel’
AKRON, Ohio — Ever wondered whether you would make a good city bus driver? Akron METRO RTA wants to know as well. The agency is hosting its second hands-on hiring event, showcasing open positions and offering applicants the opportunity to test drive a bus, METRO said in a release.
Abstract paintings by Cleveland native John Moore reflect erasure of personal history as part of being Black in America
CLEVELAND, Ohio — John L. Moore, a New York-based artist with deep Cleveland roots, is revered in the art world for his work as a teacher, curator, and maker of abstract paintings collected by museums across the country. Less widely known is that Moore’s abstractions are grounded in many...
Comments / 0