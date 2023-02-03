Read full article on original website
Related
oc-breeze.com
Over 50 California state legislators endorse Dave Min
51 California state legislators endorsed Orange County State Senator Dave Min in California’s 47th Congressional District. Senator Min also has received strong early endorsements from ASPIRE PAC– the political arm of the Congressional Asian and Pacific American Caucus– and the sitting incumbent Congresswoman Katie Porter, who is vacating the seat to run for the U.S. Senate.
oc-breeze.com
CalFresh recipients losing monthly emergency allotment
Orange County residents will see lower CalFresh benefits starting in April due to the federal government’s enactment of the Fiscal Year 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act. The federal law ends the authority for the state of California to issue CalFresh emergency allotments, effective February 28, 2023. Emergency allotments are an extra benefit in addition to regular CalFresh amounts and accounted for roughly $30 million a month for Orange County residents during the Public Health Emergency. As recipients are paid in arrears, their last emergency allotment will be issued in March payments to their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.
oc-breeze.com
Gavin Newsom comments on the passing of a former President of the California Chamber of Commerce
Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Allan Zaremberg, former President and Chief Executive Officer of the California Chamber of Commerce:. “Jennifer and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Allan Zaremberg, a passionate voice for California’s business community for decades and trusted advisor...
Comments / 0