Bristol, TN

WJHL

Greeneville man describes moment US shot down balloon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WJHL) – Stan Bailey and his wife Jeannie were relaxing at Myrtle Beach when they witnessed history: the moment United States jets shot down a suspected spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. The Baileys, who are originally from Greeneville, Tennessee, had just started a month-long trip to the southern beach […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
993thex.com

UPDATE: Bristol murder victim identified

Sullivan County, Tennessee authorities have released the name of the victim who died of injuries sustained in an attack from her own son. Jill Sly, 57, was found with severe head and facial injuries following an assault at a home on Clark Drive in Bristol Saturday night. She later died at an area hospital.
BRISTOL, TN
supertalk929.com

TBI, Greene County, Authorities Investigating Discovery Of Body

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, along with multiple other agencies are investigating the discovery of a body found in a cornfield in Greene County early Tuesday morning. A press release from the Greeneville Police Department says sheriff’s deputies responded to the 300 block of Doughty’s Chapel Road in reference to a body that was found lying in the middle of a cornfield. An autopsy is being performed to determine the identification. No other details are known at this time. We’ll keep you updated as we gather additional information from authorities.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Drug operation nets 2 at Big Stone Gap motel

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — An investigation by federal and local authorities led to the arrests of two men Monday at a Big Stone Gap motel. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office’s (WCSO) Response Team conducted an operation at the Country Inn Motel in connection to a joint investigation by the sheriff’s office, Drug Task […]
BIG STONE GAP, VA
wcyb.com

WJHL

VDOT: Scott Co. bridge closed until summer 2024

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A bridge over the North Fork Clinch River in Scott County will be closed for more than a year after an inspection found it was deteriorating. According to a notice from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the Route 624 (Fraleytown Road) bridge in the Duffield area closed after a […]
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Police identify body found in Greene County cornfield as missing girl

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after the body of a missing teenage girl was found in a Greene County cornfield around midnight Tuesday. According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), police responded to the 300 Block of Doughtys Chapel Road in […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WATE

wymt.com

SWVA fire department investigating suspicious fire

APPALACHIA, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with one fire department in Southwest Virginia are investigating a fire they believe was intentionally started. Crews with the Appalachia Fire Department responded to an abandoned home on Callahan Avenue early Monday morning. Firefighters say all the doors and windows were secured and they have...
APPALACHIA, VA
wcyb.com

Body found near trail in Dickenson County identified by police

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Authorities have identified the body of a man found in Dickenson County on Sunday. The man was identified as 60-year-old David Glenn Bowman, of Grundy. The investigation remains ongoing. --- An investigation is underway after a man's body was discovered near a trail...
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
q95fm.net

Five Arrested On Drug Charges And Warrants In Harlan County

An update from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office:. In the early hours of Friday February 3rd, deputies attempted to serve a Harlan Circuit Court Indictment warrant at a residence in Wallins. Upon arrival 2 subjects attempted to flee from the front door but were quickly apprehended. Through investigation it was determined that 4 subjects at the residence had a total of 7 active warrants and unlawfully possessed suspected methamphetamine. A 5th subject was also arrested for possession of suspected methamphetamine.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY

