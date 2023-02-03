Read full article on original website
Tennessee witness spots lights hovering in triangle formation overheadRoger MarshKingsport, TN
Cameo Theater to Host Rebel Rock Street Show with Billy Idol and Bret MichaelsJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Ballad Health System opens Walk-In Behavioral Crisis Center at WoodridgeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Enjoying the Surprising Health and Community Benefits of City Parks and RecreationJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenBristol, VA
Greeneville teen found dead remembered for ‘sweet smile and gentle presence’
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville High School students and staff are mourning the loss of sixteen-year-old student Danielle Owens. School leaders said in a statement that Owens will be remembered for her compassion and gentle presence, and their hearts go out to her family and friends. Greeneville High School told News Channel 11 that grief […]
Greeneville man describes moment US shot down balloon
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WJHL) – Stan Bailey and his wife Jeannie were relaxing at Myrtle Beach when they witnessed history: the moment United States jets shot down a suspected spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. The Baileys, who are originally from Greeneville, Tennessee, had just started a month-long trip to the southern beach […]
Court docs: Johnson City infant had fractured skull, mother detailed injuries
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Johnson City women were arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect on Monday. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to Niswonger Children’s Emergency Room on Monday in reference to alleged child abuse that occurred at an apartment in the Johnson City […]
wfmynews2.com
Woman gets prison time for using PPP loans to fund Florida resort trip, cosmetic surgery
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A Hawkins County woman previously convicted of wire fraud in 2019 will spend more time in prison after pleading guilty to using federal pandemic relief funds in 2021 to pay for a trip to a luxury Florida resort as well as cosmetic surgery. The U.S. Attorney's...
993thex.com
UPDATE: Bristol murder victim identified
Sullivan County, Tennessee authorities have released the name of the victim who died of injuries sustained in an attack from her own son. Jill Sly, 57, was found with severe head and facial injuries following an assault at a home on Clark Drive in Bristol Saturday night. She later died at an area hospital.
supertalk929.com
TBI, Greene County, Authorities Investigating Discovery Of Body
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, along with multiple other agencies are investigating the discovery of a body found in a cornfield in Greene County early Tuesday morning. A press release from the Greeneville Police Department says sheriff’s deputies responded to the 300 block of Doughty’s Chapel Road in reference to a body that was found lying in the middle of a cornfield. An autopsy is being performed to determine the identification. No other details are known at this time. We’ll keep you updated as we gather additional information from authorities.
Drug operation nets 2 at Big Stone Gap motel
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — An investigation by federal and local authorities led to the arrests of two men Monday at a Big Stone Gap motel. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office’s (WCSO) Response Team conducted an operation at the Country Inn Motel in connection to a joint investigation by the sheriff’s office, Drug Task […]
wcyb.com
Body discovered in cornfield in Greene County, police say
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A body was found early Tuesday in a cornfield, according to the Greeneville Police Department. The Greene County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Doughtys Chapel Road at around 12:21 a.m. That department notified the Greeneville Police Department "due to certain circumstances relating to another ongoing investigation."
GPD: Person barricaded in home caused hours long road closure in Greeneville, TN
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – An hours long road closure in Greeneville on Saturday was the result of a person barricaded in their home, according to police. A release from the Greeneville Police Department says at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, police were called to a home on Carson Street in regard to a person […]
VDOT: Scott Co. bridge closed until summer 2024
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A bridge over the North Fork Clinch River in Scott County will be closed for more than a year after an inspection found it was deteriorating. According to a notice from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the Route 624 (Fraleytown Road) bridge in the Duffield area closed after a […]
Police identify body found in Greene County cornfield as missing girl
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after the body of a missing teenage girl was found in a Greene County cornfield around midnight Tuesday. According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), police responded to the 300 Block of Doughtys Chapel Road in […]
WATE
Body found in middle of cornfield in Greeneville, TN
Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after a body was found in a Greene County cornfield around midnight Tuesday. Body found in middle of cornfield in Greeneville, …. Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after a body was...
Court docs: Russell Co. child had part of leg amputated after being kept in trailer for months
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A child at the center of a Russell County child abuse investigation had to have part of his leg amputated due to apparent frostbite, according to a criminal complaint. The document, filed in Russell County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, details the charge of child abuse and neglect faced by […]
Child and man found dead in Clinch Valley River in Tazewell County
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– Two people were found dead in a river in Tazewell County on Friday, February 3, 2023. According to a press release from Major Harold Heatley with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department, the Tazewell County 911 Center received a call at 3:30 p.m. from a mother in the Mountain Moore Road area reporting […]
Bristol man accused of murdering mother admitted to killing, court docs state
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man accused of killing his mother at a home on Clark Drive in Bristol Saturday admitted to authorities in an interview that he had committed the act, according to court documents. An affidavit obtained by News Channel 11 details the response of deputies to the home of Jill Sly […]
wymt.com
SWVA fire department investigating suspicious fire
APPALACHIA, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with one fire department in Southwest Virginia are investigating a fire they believe was intentionally started. Crews with the Appalachia Fire Department responded to an abandoned home on Callahan Avenue early Monday morning. Firefighters say all the doors and windows were secured and they have...
Bristol TN man’s bond set at $1M, accused of first-degree murder and assault
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol man was arrested Saturday night and accused of murder following an incident on Clark Drive, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). A release from Captain Andy Seabolt with the SCSO says Benjamin Oliver Sly, 26, of Bristol is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one […]
wcyb.com
Body found near trail in Dickenson County identified by police
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Authorities have identified the body of a man found in Dickenson County on Sunday. The man was identified as 60-year-old David Glenn Bowman, of Grundy. The investigation remains ongoing. --- An investigation is underway after a man's body was discovered near a trail...
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In Tennessee Always Has A Line Out To The Road, And There’s A Reason Why
If you have been traveling on West Market Street in Johnson City, you might have noticed a tiny yellow building with cars lined up all the way out to the road. This little building is Buc Deli, a tiny Tennessee restaurant that’s been slinging out amazing food to a large following for quite some time.
q95fm.net
Five Arrested On Drug Charges And Warrants In Harlan County
An update from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office:. In the early hours of Friday February 3rd, deputies attempted to serve a Harlan Circuit Court Indictment warrant at a residence in Wallins. Upon arrival 2 subjects attempted to flee from the front door but were quickly apprehended. Through investigation it was determined that 4 subjects at the residence had a total of 7 active warrants and unlawfully possessed suspected methamphetamine. A 5th subject was also arrested for possession of suspected methamphetamine.
