Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri recreational marijuana sales exceed $12 million on opening weekend
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri recreational marijuana dispensaries sold $12,689,965 worth of product during the opening weekend of adult-use sales in the state. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website, $8,500,900 were consumer sales and $4,189,064 were medical marijuana sales. On Friday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Division […]
KFVS12
Mo. DHSS: More than $8M in recreational marijuana sales over the weekend
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Recreational marijuana became legal to buy in the Show-Me State on Monday, February 6, and it’s already racked up millions of dollars in sales. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, consumer sales on Friday and Saturday topped $3 million, with the sales for Sunday totaling a little more than $2 million.
KFVS12
Legal Weed Week: What does Amendment 3 mean?
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Friday marked a milestone in the changing use of marijuana in Missouri as recreational sales began at dispensaries across the state. Here we begin a five-night, in-depth look at the amendment that got us here; what it means for you, your children, your local police department and your community.
St. Louis-area dispensary sales spike during Missouri's first weekend of recreational marijuana
FLORISSANT, Mo. — It's been a busy couple of days for dispensaries across Missouri. Sunday wrapped up the first full weekend of recreational marijuana sales. An amendment allowing for recreational sales in Missouri passed in November 2022, which paved a way for dispensaries to open across our area. Several...
kjluradio.com
Two state lawamkers want MoDOT, Conservation, to remove dead deer from road
A pair of Missouri House Representatives want MoDOT and the Department of Conservation to do something about all the dead deer on the roads. State Representatives Paula Brown and Kent Haden have both filed identical bills that would require MoDOT to move dead deer off the road and buy them at least three feet deep on Conservation land. Conservation would pay for the removal and burial.
KFVS12
Recreational pot sales in MO top $8M in first weekend
MISSOURI (KMOV) -- Marijuana dispensaries in Missouri sold nearly $8.6 million of recreational marijuana in the first weekend of sales. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Monday the number is preliminary and could change due to data processing time and other reasons. Medical marijuana sales for the same period totaled $4,189,000. Both recreational and medical combined for $12,689,000.
KMBC.com
In first weekend of marijuana legalization, sales in Missouri approached $13 million
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The State of Missouri says that nearly $12.7 million in medical marijuana and recreational marijuana sales were made on the first weekend of full legalization. From Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, marijuana sales totaled $12.689,965.07 in Missouri. Medical marijuana sales totaled $4.189,064.46 and “consumer sales”...
KFVS12
Missourians soon able to get recreational marijuana without relying on dispensaries
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - It was just last November that Missouri voters took to the polls and voted in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana in the state. This week, those Missouri residents were able to purchase recreational marijuana at dispensaries, but very soon people will be able to get their hands on recreational marijuana without having to rely on dispensaries.
Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas
NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring $1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
kbia.org
Here’s why Missouri is seeing more mountain lions across the state
Mountain lions are rare in Missouri, but sightings of the big cat are increasing. Conservationists believe this is a sign of a healthier environment in the region. The big predator was wiped out in Missouri in 1927. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation confirms five to ten sightings each year of mountain lions wandering into the area from western states.
kcur.org
Missouri still hasn’t paid families the food assistance they’re owed from last summer
Missouri still hasn’t paid families the food assistance they’re owed from last summer. Marie Moorehead has been asking Missouri agencies the same question since last fall. When will her family receive roughly $1,200 in one-time grocery benefits?. The benefits were part of a COVID federal relief program designed...
nprillinois.org
Another measure aimed at licensed gun shops and more top stories
A proposal to require gun shops to ensure their inventory is secure. A Warehouse Safety and Standards Task Force established in Illinois. Congressman Darin LaHood says he's willing to explore reasonable police reforms. Will Bauer reports on Missouri recreational marijuana licenses. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has...
Learn how to prepare for an earthquake during Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month
MISSOURI, USA — February is Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month with a focus on the importance of being prepared in the event of an earthquake. Some may not know that southeastern Missouri is part of the New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ). Other areas included in the NMSZ are southern Illinois, northeastern Arkansas, western Tennessee and western Kentucky, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
One of Missouri’s “best natural wonders” is hidden away
CAMPBELL, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — With so many natural wonders in Missouri, there’s never a lack of places to explore in the “Show Me State.” From the 1.5-billion-year-old granite rock formations at Elephant Rocks State Park to Grand Gulf State Park (a.k.a. the “Grand Canyon of Missouri”), the beauty of this Midwest state makes exploring fascinating and fun.
Killer of girlfriend, 3 kids makes statement before execution
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children was executed Tuesday despite his claims that he was in another state when the killings occurred. Raheem Taylor, 58, was the third Missouri inmate put to death since November at...
Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor who pleaded guilty in November to several charges involving deceptive business practices was sentenced to probation on Monday. Blake Mahoney, 29, pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more on Nov. 28. He received a suspended sentence of eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections with five years of The post Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OnlyInYourState
The Haunting Path In Missouri That Celebrates All Things Paranormal
Every town in Missouri has its fair share of ghost stories and tales that send shivers down the spine as we ponder the possibility of experiencing the paranormal for ourselves. If you’ve always wanted to experience something otherworldly, now’s your chance…well, if you’re lucky. Follow this haunting path in Missouri that leads to three notoriously haunted destinations. You never know what might happen.
Humane Society Day of Giving happening today
ST. LOUIS – Tuesday, February 7 marks The Humane Society of Missouri’s annual Day of Giving. It’s a 24-hour giving campaign to help thousands of animals get the second chances they deserve. A tax-deductible donation supports the mission of the Humane Society, including the work of the Animal Cruelty Taskforce, which rescues abused and abandoned animals from heartbreaking conditions.
A list of Missouri farms selling meat directly to customers
The Missouri Farm Bureau has a directory that lists farmers across the state selling beef, pork, lamb, and poultry directly to consumers.
Legalized Weed Sales Begin in Missouri: This Week in Cannabis Investing
The Show Me State legalized recreational weed in 2022, with sales officially underway as of last Friday.
Comments / 0