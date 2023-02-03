Read full article on original website
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
3 fire employees have been fired, and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave, according to officials.Malek SherifMemphis, NY
Rush-Henrietta school employee arrested for sending ‘inappropriate’ messages to student
A Rush-Henrietta Central School District substitute employee was arrested in mid-January and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, according to a statement from Rush-Henrietta Interim Superintendent Dr. Pamela Kissel.
New York State Police urges to be aware of scam scenarios
Getting a notification from a phone number or email you don't recognize? The New York State Police is warning the public of a recent increase of scams.
On the Lookout: Jahvontee Sholtz
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 24-year-old, Jahvontee Sholtz. Sholtz, whose last known address is 123 McKinley Avenue, has active warrants involving grand larceny and harassment. Sholtz has been arrested numerous times with 19 prior arrests. The Syracuse Police Department is on the lookout […]
33-year-old Geneva resident shot on Seneca St.
The Geneva Police Department is asking for information related to a shooting that occurred Sunday morning on Seneca St.
Parish man arrested following grand larceny investigation in Oswego County
PARISH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Town of Parish man was arrested following an investigation into several cars that were stolen in Oswego County, according to New York State Police. 28-year-old William Horning of Parish, N.Y. was arrested on Saturday, February 5, 2023. According to Troopers, Horning was charged with...
Workforce unrest and celebration of community giant charged Ithaca’s Common Council chambers with emotion
ITHACA, N.Y.—Over the course of its first two hours, Wednesday’s Common Council meeting would develop into an emotional cocktail. Eyes grew wet with tears and council chambers thrummed with applause when Alan Fe Nunn was granted Ithaca’s J. Diann Sams African American History Month Recognition Award for his life of leadership and invaluable contributions to the Ithaca community. Adding to the meeting’s potency, the city’s labor leaders converged to send a clear message that they’re going to keep pushing for the treatment and contracts they think the city’s unionized workers deserve. Their urging Common Council to move faster to address their concerns would become the driving force behind the meeting’s conversation.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office finds missing Hilton teen
UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Izabella Wrobel has been located, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. She is safe and in good health, officials said. ORIGINAL ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is searching for a missing teenager last seen Sunday morning. The MCSO says 14-year-old Izabella […]
Groton woman arrested with illegal gun, drugs
Last week, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle on Fairview Drive in Cortlandville for a traffic infraction.
Elmira man arrested after slow chase in the Heights
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – One man was arrested in Elmira Heights last week after a low-speed chase, according to police. EHPD said officers conducted a traffic stop around 12:42 p.m. on February 3, adding that the driver had a warrant for a felony burglary charge. According to the police report, the man then fled […]
18-year-old fought Police after being arrested with DWI in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teenager from Lyons was arrested early this morning after leading Police on a chase to his home, driving while intoxicated and fighting police after being arrested. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Zachary J. Shaffer of Jackson School Road in Lyons for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest […]
Two arrested in Corning in connection to meth sales investigation
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people from Corning have been arrested in connection to a drug sales investigation, according to police. Corning City Police announced that Nathan Andrews (38) and Kellie Kelley (37) were arrested on February 2 after a Steuben County SWAT team executed a no-knock search warrant on East Second St. According to […]
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 1/26 thru 2/3/2023
On 1/26/23 at 10:40 a.m., Jerry R. Wheeler, 33, of 5870 US Rt 11, Sandy Creek, NY was arrested for Possessing Contraband in Prison, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor and Possessing Dangerous Contraband in Prison, 1st degree, a class D felony following the investigation into an incident in the Oswego County Correctional Facility. Mr. Wheeler was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on 1/26/23.
Upstate Police ‘Warn’ of ‘Addictive Substances’ Arriving in NY This Month
An Upstate New York police department is making sure its community and the surrounding areas are aware of an addictive substance making the rounds this month. The Oneida City Police Department released a statement warning of extremely addictive substances coming to New York in the month of February. These substances...
Monroe County Sheriff on the death of Tyre Nichols
The death of Tyre Nichols is inhumane. The pain his family is feeling will continue to endure for a lifetime. I am heartbroken for the Nichols family. There was no humanity or compassion shown for this man. Mr. Nichols died a horrible death at the hands of those who took an oath to protect him.
Second arrest in Cortland stolen trailer investigation
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A second Cortland man has been charged in a theft investigation. City of Cortland Police arrested 32-year-old Christopher Bush Thursday for his alleged involvement in stealing a utility trailer from a Clinton Avenue job site in January. A hiker found the trailer on a snowmobile trail in Cortland County with more than $50,000 worth of stolen property inside.
Places with the most expensive homes in Yates County, NY
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Yates County, NY using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 8 cities and […]
33-year-old man hospitalized after being sliced with knife at Skyline, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 33-year-old man was hospitalized after being sliced with a knife at the Skyline Apartments Monday morning, police said. At 7:45 a.m. the 33-year-old man fought with another man while in the parking lot of the apartments at 753 James Street, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police.
Heart to Heart Bride is moving — and other local business news
After 13 years anchoring the northwest corner of the Village of Webster’s four-corners downtown business district, Heart to Heart Bride is preparing to move to a much larger building. The beautiful bridal shop will be relocating into the former Rochester Linoleum storefront at 1170 Ridge Rd. With 13,000 square...
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
National fitness clothing retailer to open in Towne Center at Fayetteville
Athleta, a national fitness clothing chain, is opening in Towne Center at Fayetteville. The brand, owned by Gap Inc., specializes in active lifestyle clothing for women and girls. It also has a location that opened at Destiny USA in 2018.
