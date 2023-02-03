Inflation Reduction Act benefits Ohioans on Medicare, yet all of Ohio’s GOP members in Congress opposed it

Getting back on track: Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday that his administration is looking at how it can improve safety on railroad tracks in Ohio after a fiery derailment in East Palestine forced people to evacuate their homes. Jeremy Pelzer reports that the more than 5,000 miles of track in Ohio is one of the largest and densest rail networks of any state. DeWine said the derailment on Friday night was an attention grabber and that “we need to figure out what the problem was.”

OHIO STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO