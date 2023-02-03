Inflation Reduction Act benefits Ohioans on Medicare, yet all of Ohio’s GOP members in Congress opposed it

anything that actually helps the people they vote against why people keep voting for these traitors is beyond me the only party that blows up the deficit is the Republican party for all my life over fifty years wallstreet booming the CEOs making record profits when it's gonna trickle down
I see no savings to the American people and the spending cap is up. The inflation bill will cost taxpayers more money in the long term and make people lose everything they have work for
for the life of me if u r not wealthy why on earth wld u vote GOP...they go in back rooms and laugh at u bc u seem uneducated...I see ppl who have falling roofs and no electric with DT signs in their yards and it is the most puzzling thing...our education system has failed millions
