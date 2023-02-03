ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Maryland

Michigan State opened up a 15-0 lead on visiting Maryland on Tuesday night, putting the Spartans on pace to win comfortably and avoid taking a three-game losing streak to Columbus, Ohio, this weekend. Tom Izzo's crew did end up winning, but it got more tense down the stretch than he would've preferred after the Terps erased MSU's early advantage with a 14-0 second-half run.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Michigan State hangs on to beat Maryland after losing early lead

The start was superb. The finish was feverish. Michigan State scored the first 15 points of the game Tuesday night against Maryland, then slowly let the lead evaporate. The advantage was completely wasted by early in the second half after Maryland’s furious 14-0 run made for a highly competitive final 12-and-a-half minutes at Breslin Center.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Trevor Keegan breaks down Michigan football's Transfer Portal newcomers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football won’t begin spring practice until later this month, but the preparations for the 2023 season are already underway. The Wolverines began winter conditioning last month, and that has given U-M players a chance to get acquainted with some of the newcomers to the program. That includes the early enrollees — who were also with the Wolverines at the College Football Playoff — and the seven Transfer Portal additions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Trevor Keegan reflects on Michigan's victory over Ohio State: 'They couldn't handle us for four quarters'

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Two-hundred and fifty-two rushing yards. Three rushing touchdowns. Two backbreakers from Donovan Edwards. On Nov. 26, 2022, Michigan’s offensive line paved the way for another victory over Ohio State. Left guard Trevor Keegan was part of that unit — and recently, he joined The Michigan Insider on “Behind the Uniform” to offer his perspective of The Game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Ten January Recruiting Visitors That Michigan Improved Their Standing With

Michigan welcomed many prospects to campus in the month of January for a couple major recruiting Junior Days, which featured several of their top targets this cycle and future cycles as well. The Maize and Blue looked to impress these prospects and their families and they did just that as it resulted in two of the visitors that stepped foot on campus committing in Harper Woods (Mich.) 2024 four-star defensive back Jacob Oden and Cincinnati (OH.) St. Xavier 2024 four-star defensive lineman Ted Hammond.
ANN ARBOR, MI
