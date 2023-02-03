Florida lawmakers to meet next week for special session on Reedy Creek

A special session has been called in Tallahassee for next week, a month before the regular session starts.

According to the Florida Senate, several issues warrant their attention before the 2023 regular session.

In a release sent to Channel 9, an illegal immigration bill will deal with what they call an influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys.

Monroe County said they did not get the federal help to deal with the immigrants landing there last month. Monroe County Sheriff calls this a crisis.

The session will also discuss creating the unauthorized alien transport program to facilitate the voluntary transport of unauthorized migrants who have been processed by the federal government and released into the United States.

The session will include additional resources for recovery and relief efforts for Hurricanes Ian and Nicole and legislation that would clarify the Office of Statewide Prosecution’s jurisdiction to prosecute election crimes.

And finalization to strip the Walt Disney Company of its special governing powers will be on the agenda after the year-long feud between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the entertainment company over the Reedy Creek improvement district.

Rep. Randy Fine said that waiting to do this is unnecessary.

“The sooner we do the Disney bill, the sooner people can plan. Period,” he said.

Reedy Creek has yet to comment on the session.

