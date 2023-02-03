Chelsea Team That Cost £600m Fails To Beat Fulham Due To Superb Tim Ream Defending

Fulham center-back Ream saved his team in the 80th minute after David Datro Fofana had beaten goalkeeper Bernd Leno to the ball.

USMNT defender Tim Ream produced the play of the night on Friday to help Fulham hold Chelsea to a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Leno was outside his penalty area when Fofana dribbled around him and it looked almost certain that the £11 million January signing was all set to score his first EPL goal.

Issa Diop then failed to dispossess Fofana with a slide tackle but succeeded in slowing the striker up for a split-second.

That allowed Ream just enough time to get into position to block Fofana's shot inside the six-yard box.

Chelsea had included EPL record signing Enzo Fernandez in their starting XI .

That XI had cost Chelsea £464.2m in combined transfer fees. Graham Potter threw on another £144m worth of substitutes in the second half.

But Chelsea's £600m side did not look significantly better than Fulham's much more modestly compiled team.

In fact, Fulham recorded twice as many shots on target as Chelsea.

Fulham also ended the night two points and three places above their west London rivals in the Premier League table.