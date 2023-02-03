The Las Vegas Raiders hired the son of a former coach the franchise once had to join the coaching staff.

Head coach Josh McDaniels hired Scott Turner to be the team’s next offensive coordinator. Turner joins the Raiders from the Washington Commanders, where he spent three seasons in the same position on staff.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted the news on Friday afternoon. “Former Commanders OC Scott Turner is set to join Josh McDaniels’ staff with the Raiders with an elevated pass-game role, souces say. A key hire in Las Vegas,” he tweeted .

The team later officially announced the hire. “The Raiders are excited to welcome Scott Turner to the team’s coaching staff as Pass Game Coordinator,” the team’s Twitter account posted .

Turner is the son of former longtime NFL coach Norv Turner, who coached the Raiders in 2004 and 2005.

He’s accumulated 11 years of NFL coaching experience in his career. He started with the Carolina Panthers in 2011 before going to the Cleveland Browns in 2013. Then, he was on staff with the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-2016. After one season at Michigan, he returned to the NFL as QB coach for the Carolina Panthers in 2018. He held that position for two seasons before going to Washington, where he served ever since.

Las Vegas is in the news for quite an array of reasons, including former quarterback Derek Carr . This hire does not look like it will concern Carr, who wants to be traded.

[ Ian Rapoport , Las Vegas Raiders ]

The post Raiders make major coordinator hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .