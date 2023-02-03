Anthony Edwards offers an honest take on not being named an All-Star - "I was more surprised De'Aaron Fox didn't get in"

Edwards said he knew his slow start to the season would prevent him from being an All-Star, but he was surprised that De'Aaron Fox was not selected this season

After the All-Star captains and starters were announced in January, the final All-Star reserves were revealed on Thursday, indicating who would end up participating in the upcoming festivities. As always, there were players some folks were confused to see make it, and players that many folks believed should have made it or were snubbed. One such player who falls in the latter category is Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves .

Edwards thinks De'Aaron Fox should be an All-Star

The 2022-23 season has been a somewhat rough one for the Timberwolves, but Edwards has been stepping up to ensure that they remain in the playoff picture in the Western Conference. Edwards' numbers have taken a big jump forward this season (24.9 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 4.6 APG, 46.3 FG%), and with Karl-Anthony Towns missing much of the first half of the season, it's been Edwards carrying much of the burden for Minnesota.

Edwards has really turned a corner as of late, and many people believed he was making a late All-Star case after a slow start to the season. When asked about his feelings about being snubbed for the All-Star Game, Edwards said he knew he wouldn't make it because of his slow start. However, he said that he was surprised to see that De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings didn't make the cut amid the Kings' breakout campaign.

Should De'Aaron Fox have been an All-Star?

Like Edwards, Fox has shown much improvement this season for Sacramento (24.3 PPG, 6.1 APG, 4.3 RPG, 50.6 FG%) and has been the driving force for the Kings as they currently sit in third place in the West right now. It's more justifiable for Edwards to miss the cut, but Fox has been playing at a high level all season long.

It's tough to get totally bent out of shape about the All-Star selection process because there are simply so many good players in the NBA right now. But fans immediately pointed to Paul George as a backcourt player in the West that Fox could have made it in over, as George hasn't been as consistent of a presence on the court as Fox has been this season.

Not making the All-Star Game will be a tough blow for both of these guys, but that shouldn't take anything away from the strong campaigns they are putting together. And with the second half of the season upon us, both Edwards and Fox could use this snub as motivation to lead their team to the playoffs over the remainder of the season.