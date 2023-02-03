Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Missing Carbondale woman found safe
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A missing Carbondale woman has been found safe and in good health. The City of Carbondale Police Department had requested the public’s assistance in locating the woman. Tenager L. Taylor, 48, of Carbondale was last seen January 26 in the 400 block of West...
wsiu.org
A person making threats is taken into custody in Carbondale
The Carbondale Police Department has issued a news release explaining the increased police presence in town Tuesday morning. At around 8:40 a.m., CPD officers along with Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 800 block of East Main Street regarding a report of a person who threatened harm to themselves and officers with a firearm.
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with multiple western Ky. thefts
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - A man wanted in connection with multiple thefts in western Kentucky is now in custody. Wayne L. Daugherty, 42, was arrested by the Ballard and Carlisle County Sheriff’s Offices over the weekend in Ballard County. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s...
kbsi23.com
Police ask for help finding man accused of breaking into pizza restaurant 8 times
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Paducah police ask for the public’s help finding a man accused of burglary, criminal mischief and drug charges. Corey J. Perez, 29, of Madison Street, is charged in warrants with nine counts of third-degree burglary, and one count each of first-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
kbsi23.com
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K9 partner
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new member to the force. K9 partner Vegas joins the ranks. Corporal Lamb received Vegas in January and recently returned from training. Vegas is a 21-month-old Belgian Malinois with incredible drive, according to the sheriff’s office....
kbsi23.com
Farley man accused of using company credit cards for unauthorized purchases
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Farley man faces a theft charge after he is accused of using company credit cards for unauthorized purchases. Cody Anderson, 31, of the Farley area of Paducah faces a charge of theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 pursuant to an arrest warrant on February 6 after an investigation that spanned a little more than a month.
kbsi23.com
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing man
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office asks for help from the public in finding a missing man. Michael S. Williams, 30, of Carbondale is missing. He is described as 6 feet 4 inches, 130 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Michael was last...
cilfm.com
JALC student arrested for threatening other students
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – A John A Logan College student has been arrested for threatening other students at the school. Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich says the 24-year-old male student faces a felony charge of disorderly conduct. Diederich says they were arrested Saturday by Carbondale Police on an unrelated, but similar offense.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man arrested on multiple counts following fight with Centralia Police
A 33-year-old Centralia man has been arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer and resisting arrest after allegedly striking a Centralia Police Sergeant in the head with a closed fist. Alan Hirsh of Frazier Avenue allegedly became involved in the altercation after police responded to a report of a...
KFVS12
John A. Logan College student accused of making threats to other students
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is in custody and accused of making threats to harm fellow students at John A. Logan College. According to a post on the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a 24-year-old man was arrested by Carbondale police on a similar but unrelated charge.
kbsi23.com
Man facing DUI, drug charges after found passed out in vehicle in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug and DUI charges after a Graves County Sheriff’s deputy found him passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle at a convenience store on February 2. Jeremy O’Neal, 36, faces charges of DUI 2nd offense (non-alcohol DUI), possession...
wpsdlocal6.com
12-year-old girl reported missing in Paducah found in good health, police say.
PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl reported missing in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says Whitney Averitt, whose 13th birthday is next Wednesday, has been reported missing after she was last seen at a location on Walter Jetton Boulevard. Police say Whitney was last seen wearing...
WSAZ
Man arrested after armed robbery
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - One man has been arrested after an armed robbery Saturday night, according to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman. Davonta Edward Mitchell, 30, of Paducah, Kentucky was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping, grand theft auto, and theft. Officers responded to a call at a...
whopam.com
Clarksville man charged with strangulation, assault after incident at Hopkinsville hotel
A Clarksville man was arrested for strangulation and assault following an incident Saturday night at the Hopkinsville Best Western hotel. A 72-year old Paducah woman told Hopkinsville police she and her boyfriend—58-year old William Gary of Clarksville—had returned to their room after leaving to get food when Gary allegedly threw a TV remote and struck her in the face.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews fill large potholes on I-24 after multiple drivers left with flat tires
PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office say multiple drivers are stuck on the side of the road after encountering large potholes on Interstate 24 eastbound. According to a Monday release, the potholes are in the right lane, just past the 16-mile-marker on ramp. Deputies are posted at the...
kbsi23.com
1 arrested after Cape Girardeau police, SEMO Drug Task Force execute 2 search warrants
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – One person was arrested after officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the SEMO Drug Task Force executed two unrelated search warrants on February 2. Officers responded to the 300 block of N. Fountain around 7:45 p.m. to execute a search warrant on...
KFVS12
Crews demolish vacant Carbondale church after fire
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews demolished a vacant church Monday, February 6 following a fire. Firefighters got the call around 9:44 a.m. on Monday about a fire at Walnut Street Baptist church, next to city hall. By Monday evening, firefighters were still on scene to monitor hot spots. Crews had...
kbsi23.com
Car wash to replace former Sunny Hill Gardens and Florist property in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A new car wash is coming to Cape Girardeau. Club Car Wash recently purchased the former Sunny Hill Gardens and Florist property at 206 North Kingshighway in Cape. The business was in operation for 30 years before closing its doors last spring. The 1.6...
kbsi23.com
Man wanted after altercation, gunshot fired in Paducah turns himself in
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A man wanted in connection with an altercation on Tuesday afternoon that involved a gunshot being fired turned himself in to police Thursday night. Tariq T. Griffin, 20, of West Paducah turned himself in at the Paducah Police Department just after 8 p.m. on Thursday.
KFVS12
Crews begin tearing down walls after church building fire/Carbondale, Ill.
Recreational marijuana became legal to buy in the Show-Me State on Monday, February 6, and it’s already racked up millions of dollars in sales. Friday marked a milestone in the changing use of marijuana in Missouri as recreational sales began at dispensaries across the state. Fire at church in...
