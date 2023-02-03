ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

kbsi23.com

Missing Carbondale woman found safe

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A missing Carbondale woman has been found safe and in good health. The City of Carbondale Police Department had requested the public’s assistance in locating the woman. Tenager L. Taylor, 48, of Carbondale was last seen January 26 in the 400 block of West...
CARBONDALE, IL
wsiu.org

A person making threats is taken into custody in Carbondale

The Carbondale Police Department has issued a news release explaining the increased police presence in town Tuesday morning. At around 8:40 a.m., CPD officers along with Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 800 block of East Main Street regarding a report of a person who threatened harm to themselves and officers with a firearm.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Man arrested in connection with multiple western Ky. thefts

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - A man wanted in connection with multiple thefts in western Kentucky is now in custody. Wayne L. Daugherty, 42, was arrested by the Ballard and Carlisle County Sheriff’s Offices over the weekend in Ballard County. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Police ask for help finding man accused of breaking into pizza restaurant 8 times

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Paducah police ask for the public’s help finding a man accused of burglary, criminal mischief and drug charges. Corey J. Perez, 29, of Madison Street, is charged in warrants with nine counts of third-degree burglary, and one count each of first-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

McCracken County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K9 partner

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new member to the force. K9 partner Vegas joins the ranks. Corporal Lamb received Vegas in January and recently returned from training. Vegas is a 21-month-old Belgian Malinois with incredible drive, according to the sheriff’s office....
kbsi23.com

Farley man accused of using company credit cards for unauthorized purchases

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Farley man faces a theft charge after he is accused of using company credit cards for unauthorized purchases. Cody Anderson, 31, of the Farley area of Paducah faces a charge of theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 pursuant to an arrest warrant on February 6 after an investigation that spanned a little more than a month.
PADUCAH, KY
cilfm.com

JALC student arrested for threatening other students

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – A John A Logan College student has been arrested for threatening other students at the school. Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich says the 24-year-old male student faces a felony charge of disorderly conduct. Diederich says they were arrested Saturday by Carbondale Police on an unrelated, but similar offense.
CARBONDALE, IL
WSAZ

Man arrested after armed robbery

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - One man has been arrested after an armed robbery Saturday night, according to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman. Davonta Edward Mitchell, 30, of Paducah, Kentucky was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping, grand theft auto, and theft. Officers responded to a call at a...
PADUCAH, KY
whopam.com

Clarksville man charged with strangulation, assault after incident at Hopkinsville hotel

A Clarksville man was arrested for strangulation and assault following an incident Saturday night at the Hopkinsville Best Western hotel. A 72-year old Paducah woman told Hopkinsville police she and her boyfriend—58-year old William Gary of Clarksville—had returned to their room after leaving to get food when Gary allegedly threw a TV remote and struck her in the face.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
KFVS12

Crews demolish vacant Carbondale church after fire

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews demolished a vacant church Monday, February 6 following a fire. Firefighters got the call around 9:44 a.m. on Monday about a fire at Walnut Street Baptist church, next to city hall. By Monday evening, firefighters were still on scene to monitor hot spots. Crews had...
CARBONDALE, IL

