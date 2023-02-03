ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrestling Observer Live: Nick Khan’s appearance on CNBC, WWE financials

By Mike Sempervive
 4 days ago

Mike Sempervive discusses Nick Khan's appearance on CNBC talking about a WWE sale and more.

Wrestling Observer Live with Mike Sempervive is back, and as always there’s a lot to get into, including the release of WWE’s 2022 quarterly and year-ending financial reports, Nick Khan’s appearance this morning on CNBC’s Squawk On The Street, and the continuing specter of a sale.

Plus, a look at tonight’s WWE Smackdown and AEW Rampage, JCW announces full J-Cup card, ratings news, and more. A fun show as always, so check it out~!

