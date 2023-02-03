Read full article on original website
Earthquakes in Erie are possible but uncommon
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For Pennsylvania the United States Geological Survey has tracked 370 earthquakes, the earliest in 1938. The nearest earthquake to Erie was in Middleboro (now McKean) in 1990. It was a magnitude of 2.5. For comparison, on Monday, Feb. 6, an earthquake in Buffalo was a magnitude 3.8 and was felt by residents but […]
Stefanelli’s Candies debuts new spot in Harborcreek
Sweet Vault seems to be a big hit with Erie
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Gourmet cupcakes from a vending machine? Sign us up! And it’s not just cupcakes — there are also cake pops, cookies, macaroons, cheesecake on a stick (squares of cheesecake covered in chocolate), and occasionally cream puffs and gluten-free baked goods. It’s essentially all of the popular items from the former Icing on the […]
Is Erie County prepared for a possible train derailment?
Emergency managers in Erie said that what happened in Ohio is no surprise here. You don’t like to think about it but it could happen at any time. Tankers of chemicals pass through Erie County every day and many by rail. We don’t like to think about it but the risks, despite precautions are real, […]
Bishop Persico announces merging of Bradford parishes
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– In a recent release, Bishop Lawrence Persico announced that St. Francis of Assisi parish will be combining into St. Bernard of Clairvaux parish. Both parishes are located in Bradford County and the combination comes as a result of declining numbers in parishioners for both churches. Members of that planning group made the recommendation after […]
New brewery plans opening in Pa.
CONNEAUT LAKE — A new brewery is expecting to open in downtown Conneaut Lake in a familiar spot. “We’re hoping April,” Jason Mulligan of Rising River Brewing Lakeside said of the anticipated opening. “It just depends on licensing.”. Rising River Brewing Lakeside is planning to open...
Several animals die in Chautauqua County fire
STOCKTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — No people were hurt but several animals died in a housefire in Chautauqua County on Sunday afternoon, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities say they responded to the fire at a home on Rt. 380 in Stockton around 1:20 p.m. Sunday. The fire was determined to have started in an […]
Frozen Masterpieces: ‘Franklin on Ice’ Unveils Stunning Ice Sculptures in Fountain Park
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Fountain Park was transformed into a Winter Wonderland as “Franklin on Ice” showcased a mesmerizing collection of ice sculptures. (Photos by Gavin Fish / EYT Media.) Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the...
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered all United States and Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Erie and Mercer counties fly at half-staff in honor of late EmergyCare EMT Michael Harrington. According to the release from Governor Shapiro’s office, Harrington died in the...
What is the best pizza in the Erie area?
This week, the staff of The Rambler was feeling hungry, so they wrote about their opinions on the best pizza in the Erie area. Read on to learn their views on the best local pizza. Henry Abercrombie. Personally, I love Blaze Pizza. Instead of the price getting higher and higher...
Ashtabula Towne Square | Shopping mall in Edgewood, Ohio
Ashtabula Towne Square, formerly Ashtabula Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall serving the city of Ashtabula, Ohio, United States. It has the capacity for 70 stores, as well as a food court, and a six-screen movie theater. The mall does not have an open anchor store. The mall has six...
Millcreek Mall filling storefront after years of vacancy
After years of vacancy of on the south side of the Millcreek Mall, there could be some upcoming changes. The Bon-Ton property in the Millcreek Mall has been vacant for the past few years after they moved out due to bankruptcy. Millcreek Planning and Development recently received a permit application from the mall owner, Cafaro […]
Constituents of censured County Representative speak out over voting patterns
Red Cross assists after East 9th Street house fire displaces residents
Four Erie residents are seeking assistance from the American Red Cross after a fire displaced them from their home Monday afternoon. The chief fire inspector of the Erie Fire Department said efforts taken by residents of the home made matters easier for extinguishing the fire. Around 1 p.m. on Monday, Erie fire crews responded to […]
Middle, high school students get early release in Edinboro due to snow
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Middle and high school students in the General McLane School District will see early dismissal today, Feb. 3, due to weather. Students at James W. Parker Middle School and General McLane High School will be released at 2:15 p.m. A spokesman for General McLane School District said the early release is so buses […]
4 teens, 1 adult charged in crime string targeting Amish
Four juveniles and one adult were charged last Thursday after a string of burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that targeted Amish communities, according to a report.
Five teens accused of burglary ring targeting Mercer County Amish
State Police have arrested five teenagers they say were part of a burglary ring that committed 21 break-is that netted more than $31,000 in stolen goods and cash from members of Mercer County’s Amish community. Caden Hinkson, 19, of Fredonia faces 40 criminal counts including burglary, theft, criminal mischief,...
Erie County man found dead hours after being reported missing while hiking
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of an Erie County man, found hours after being reported missing in Crawford County. The body of a 26-year-old man from West Springfield was found early Saturday in the Helen B. Katz Natural Area area in Hayfield Township, Crawford County. According to State Police, friends said they had […]
Jamestown Woman Arrested In Connection With ATV Theft
STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown woman has been arrested in connection with the alleged theft of two all-terrain vehicles in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged Shannon Boardman with burglary and grand larceny in connection with the alleged theft. The 29-year-old is accused...
Erie County could soon welcome cruise ships following Coast Guard approval
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie could soon be host to cruise ships following approval from the U.S. Coast Guard. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis announced Wednesday that Erie County has received approval from the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Buffalo to welcome cruise ships into its port. City officials told us in October 2022 there is a possibility […]
